Watch now: All 3 Chicago Bears coordinators sidelined by COVID-19

The Chicago Bears are taking extra precautions this week after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined all three coordinators Thursday.

The statuses of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings are in question as they go through protocols.

Coach Matt Nagy, who tested positive for the virus in October, said the team still is working through who would replace them if they aren’t ready to return for the game.

The Bears entered the day with six players on the COVID-19 list, and Nagy said they were waiting for results to see if more would be added. He also said several players are dealing with non-COVID-19 illnesses.

The team changed Thursday’s practice to a walk-through and made post-practice meetings virtual in an effort to curb the spread.

The Bears are far from the only NFL team dealing with an outbreak as cases across the league have skyrocketed over the last three days.

