What Bears fans had to say about the team's potential move out of Chicago

Neal Shah has been a Bears season ticket holder since 2003 but he wouldn’t argue if a construction crew razed Chicago’s Soldier Field.

He sees a variety of reasons to move — traffic, parking and subpar amenities among them. But the main reason he’s excited about a potential move to Arlington International Racecourse, land for which the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement, is much simpler.

”I’ve been to multiple stadiums in the NFL and Soldier Field does not compete with any of them,” Shah, of Wheaton, said Wednesday, responding to a Chicago Tribune request for fan input. “On game days, the television crews show an aerial view of the stadium, which is beautiful, but the logistics are terrible.”

Not to mention: “Nobody cares where they play, as long as they have a franchise quarterback and a winning product,” he said.

Andy Duerkop of Chicago has also been a Bears season ticket holder for about 20 years — but although he has much more at stake in the location of the Bears’ stadium, he, too, sees the benefits of moving the team. He lives primarily in Park Ridge, but he and his wife share with another couple an apartment that overlooks Soldier Field. He also holds a “personal seat license” on four seats in the stadium on the 300 level on the 35-yard line.

“Ten years ago, I would have said Chicago football needs to be played on the lakefront in iconic Soldier Field,” Duerkop told a Tribune reporter.

But now, he said he understands why they want to move and can see the potential logistical benefits of Arlington Heights: a bigger stadium, a full-dome covering, Super Bowl potential, more parking and less congested traffic.

Duerkop’s only concern is keeping his seats, which he said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars maintaining.

“If they can just say, ‘Oh yeah, well, it’s a new stadium; you lose your rights,’ there will be a lot of upset people who put up a lot of money for those,” Duerkop said. “The Bears would do well to get in front of that.”

Ryan McLaughlin doesn’t think the team should follow through on the purchase agreement, and he thinks it would be a bad move for the team’s identity.

“It will affect them negatively. Arlington Heights Bears is not a good name or brand,” he said.

McLaughlin, a Chicago native and economist who is currently living in Salt Lake City, said folks who are excited about the potential move aren’t thinking about the financial hit when ticket prices increase. “How else are the people financing this project going to get their money back?”

Nostalgia is also a factor, said McLaughlin, who grew up going to Bears games at Soldier Field.

“It is their home. I have a feeling of animosity toward the suburban lifestyle in general, and I don’t think that people who choose that way of life should be rewarded by taking our football team,” he said.

Pete Deritter isn’t even from Chicago, nor is he a Bears fan, but when he learned the Bears were considering moving out of Soldier Field, he was not happy.

Deritter, who lives in Michigan, said his wife is a Chicago native and a longtime Bears fan and she would be very disappointed when she learned of the news.

More than anything, Deritter said he is disappointed that the Bears would abandon the stadium the city spent millions of dollars building, renovating and maintaining.

“That’s absolutely horrendous that they take tax dollars … and then screw the people and move out. That’s outrageous,” Deritter said. “The city ought to take that money back when they move out.”

Margarita Challenger says she has spent months working to get her first opportunity at Soldier Field for her restaurant, Guanajuato. Challenger has lived in Chicago for more than 20 years since she emigrated from Mexico.

Sunday is the first time her restaurant will be featured in the stadium, an opportunity that “means so much” to her. On Wednesday, Challenger went to survey the facilities and get a taste for her new location.

“It’s a national treasure,” she said. “It’s beautiful. The architecture is striking.”

Challenger said she simply doesn’t believe the Bears will move out of their iconic, historic home. “They aren’t going to move,” she said, shaking her head.

Sam Morrow and Chris Duran are tourists from Kansas City, but they said the centralization of attractions is what helped them pick their hotel and it would be a loss for the Bears should they move.

“Tourism-wise, it just doesn’t make sense,” Duran said. “Why would I come here and then go all the way out there for a game?”

More than that, Duran said he feels that when other teams have moved locations, the whole experience felt off.

“It used to be the Chargers in San Diego, now it’s LA,” Duran said. “The vibe just doesn’t feel right.”

Bob Froese, a Chicago native who now lives in Montgomery, Alabama, and favors moving the move, disagrees.

“Hasn’t seemed to hurt the 49ers any,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0