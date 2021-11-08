Watch now: Montgomery to play after being activated off injured reserve

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is set to play in his first game since Oct. 3 when the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Monday night.

The Bears activated Montgomery off injured reserve Monday afternoon. The third-year Bears running back had missed their previous four games with a sprained left knee, but he returned to practice this past week.

Montgomery, who had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2020, totaled 69 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns and six catches for 49 yards over the Bears’ first four games this season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy indicated earlier in the week that Montgomery would return to being the team’s top running back despite the emergence of rookie Khalil Herbert while he was out.

Herbert totaled 351 yards and a touchdown on 81 carries over four-plus games, including his first 100-yard rushing game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“David’s worked extremely hard to be the running back on this football team, to be the guy,” Nagy said. “It’s good to be able to get those two guys together. Khalil has shown what he’s able to do. We feel really good about that. If anything, it allows us to feel really strong at that position and we’ll be able to use them both.”

The Bears previously declared running back Damien Williams out for Monday with a knee injury.

