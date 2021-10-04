Watch now: Fumble recovery sparks Bears defense’s run of red-zone stops vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears got the ball downfield more in Justin Fields' second start and it made possible a fast start while also providing a counter to the running game in a 24-14 victory over Detroit.
The ball grazed the chest and right arm of Lions quarterback Jared Goff and shot up into the air in front of defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, who charged forward to grab the ball.
Nichols was credited with a fumble recovery, and the Bears took over at their 11-yard line. They scored a few minutes later to go up by two touchdowns on their way to a 24-14 victory.
The wacky play was one of three straight Bears stops inside their 10-yard line to help keep the Lions scoreless through the first half. The Lions were 1-for-5 in red-zone efficiency and 1-for-4 in goal-to-go efficiency.
“That should be a standard,” outside linebacker Robert Quinn said. “If they don’t cross the goal line, you have a chance to get them off the field. So that should be our standard, no matter how close they are and no matter what the situation is. It is our job as the defense to keep points off the board. We try not to make excuses and try not to point fingers. We just try to do our job.”
Quinn made a big play on the Lions’ third drive. On third-and-goal from the 3, he rushed around rookie left tackle Penei Sewell to knock the ball out of Goff’s hands.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reflects on his team's resiliency and that of the coaching staff following a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Khalil Mack scooped up the ball and returned it 12 yards before trying to lateral to Eddie Jackson, who made it another 11 yards. It was ruled an illegal forward pass upon review, but the play still kept the Lions from getting on the scoreboard.
“I got up on the ball pretty well,” Quinn said. “I got the corner. Of course, you need time to get there, and coverage had their people locked down and this allowed me an extra second or two to get to the quarterback. With sacks, it’s rushing the coverage. Most of the time, it’s not just one person. I like to thank everyone, at least when I get a sack.”
The Bears had Alec Ogletree to thank for the second stop.
The Lions had first-and-goal from the 5 when Goff threw an incomplete pass, Quinn stopped D’Andre Swift for a loss of 2 and Roquan Smith stopped Goff’s scramble at the 5.
On fourth down, Ogletree leaped into the air to knock Goff’s pass to Swift in the end zone out of reach.
Week 4 NFL slideshow of Detroit Lions matchup against teh Chicago Bears from Soldier Field.
“It was just about boring our necks and not letting those guys in,” Smith said. “A time or so they got in, but it’s just about staying true to ourselves and just playing very hard till the last whistle.”
The Bears, who were playing without defensive lineman Akiem Hicks for most of the game because of a groin injury, gave up a few big plays in the second half, most notably on the Lions’ 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to cut it to 24-14. Goff completed passes of 24, 13 and 25 yards on consecutive plays.
But they came up big again at the end when Goff threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 from the 8 with defensive lineman Angelo Blackson charging toward him.
“Everyone was trying to disrupt the quarterback and take advantage of the one-on-ones,” Quinn said. “When it was your opportunity, guys stepped up. If we can consistently do stuff like that, of course the defense will be unstoppable.
“But it’s the consistency factor that we have to work on, from the first quarter to the end of the fourth, week in and week out. There’s a demand to be excellent. We still have some work to do.”
