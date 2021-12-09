Watch now: Fields to start Sunday against Packers

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared to return from a rib injury and will start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

It will be Fields’ first start since he suffered three cracked ribs Nov. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens.

He said Wednesday he still feels some pain, but it’s not as bad as the pain he felt when he injured his hip and ribs in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson in January while at Ohio State. This time, he went about a week without throwing because of the pain.

“You have three cracked ribs, of course there’s going to be pain,” Fields said. “As long as it’s not crazy pain where I can’t bear it, I’m going to play and practice.”

Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears still are determining who will be Fields’ backup as Andy Dalton deals with a left hand injury. If Dalton isn’t ready, the Bears would turn to Nick Foles as the No. 2. Dalton was on the practice field Wednesday but wasn’t expected to participate, Nagy said.

Fields said he tried to pick up little details to help his development as he watched Dalton start two games in his place, with the veteran going 1-1. Fields also practiced in a limited capacity last week, including running the scout team.

“Just watch film and try to see the game from a different perspective,” he said. “Seeing it from the sideline, I definitely think you do, so you can think of different scenarios and see what the defense is doing. So it was kind of cool seeing it from a different perspective for a long time.”

Fields said he didn’t know on which play he was injured against the Ravens but thought it might have been before his final play. He plans to wear something to protect his ribs Sunday, as he usually does.

“I’m going to have to be smart this upcoming game with not taking as many hits as I usually do,” Fields said.

Fields isn’t returning for an easy test.

The Packers, now 9-3, beat the Bears 24-14 on Oct. 17 at Soldier Field, with Fields throwing for 174 yards with a touchdown, an interception and four sacks. That was Fields’ fourth start and the first loss in a five-game Bears losing streak.

Now Fields is coming off being sidelined to play at Lambeau Field in the rivalry game. Not that he minds the pressure.

“I like being the underdog,” Fields said. “It just gives me an extra chip on my shoulder. I like when people doubt me. That just gives me a little extra motivation.”

Fields had two of his best games just before he was injured, and Nagy pointed to those starts against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers as reason to get excited about Fields’ growth over the final five games.

“We really feel like he was really improving as the games went by for him individually, our team, our offense,” Nagy said. “There are still places where we can certainly improve. As a staff, we felt like we were really getting a good feel for where he was, and then he gets injured.

“So then for him to come back against a big division opponent and rival, I know that he’s excited for it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0