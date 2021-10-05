Watch now: Chicago Bears offensive line looks to build on strong Week 4

The Chicago Bears are hoping they can carry momentum from Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions into their Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team will return to practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. And while questions remain about whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields will be starting at quarterback, the Bears are hopeful some of the offensive success they enjoyed against the Lions can carry forward.

Here’s what we learned Tuesday in Lake Forest.

1. The Bears’ quest to establish an offensive identity against the Lions was a success.

It started with an unwavering dedication to the running game. The Bears ran the ball out of a three tight end set on the afternoon’s first snap and David Montgomery used a wall of blockers to chew up 9 yards. That was the initial spark for a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. When Montgomery scored from 4 yards out for an early 7-0 lead, the offensive line felt a surge of energy.

“When you’re able to run the ball when they know you’re running the ball, that’s always a good thing,” right tackle Germain Ifedi said Tuesday. “… To be able to run it and get ahead and still be able to assert ourselves on them was really cool. We love it when Coach (Matt Nagy) says, ‘Alright, you all want to run it? We’re going to run it. We’re going to lean on y’all. If you don’t block it up, if y’all don’t move the line of scrimmage, we’re not going to be successful.’ We love those challenges.”

The Bears wound up with 188 rushing yards and left Soldier Field with a sense that the offense committed itself to what it does best. Nagy last week stressed the offense needed to do everything it could to establish an identity. The offensive linemen, meanwhile, let the coaching staff know they wanted to set a tone on the ground.

Said Ifedi: “Coach Nagy came to us and challenged us. He said, ‘Alright, our identity is going to start up front.’

“And we know that if up front we’re not doing it, the offense isn’t going to (succeed) — whether we’re running it or throwing. We just wanted the opportunity to show who we are. And I think Sunday was a step in the right direction of, alright, this is who we are.”

The Bears will have to reshuffle this week against the Raiders. Montgomery likely will miss the rest of the month with a sprained left knee. But Ifedi expressed confidence in back-up Damien Williams to help carry the load that can keep the rushing attack humming.

“Toughness. Football IQ,” Ifedi said of Williams. “He was on that Chiefs Super Bowl team a couple years ago so you know he has that championship acumen. He’s just a pro.”

2. Rookie defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga is learning some of the NFL’s lessons the hard way.

In Week 3, Tonga appeared to make a big play when he drilled Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during a first-quarter pass attempt. But Tonga forgot to shift his body weight to the side as he took Mayfield to the ground. So not only was the incomplete pass negated by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, Tonga later was hit with a $3,783 fine by the league office.

That’s not exactly couch-cushion change for a seventh-round pick in his first season.

“That’s like two or three months’ rent,” Tonga said. “Just (have to) be more careful next time.”

Making matters worse, Tonga may have another letter from the NFL on its way: He was flagged Sunday for unnecessary roughness when he drilled Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson after a play.

Tonga thought safety Deon Bush had intercepted Jared Goff’s pass near the goal line and came charging in to block Hockenson. The pick, however, was later ruled as an incomplete pass. And Tonga’s shot on Hockenson was late anyway.

The rookie crossed his fingers Tuesday when asked if he was worried that a second fine notice might be coming.

“I thought it was a pick and he was getting up,” Tonga said. “At the same time, I still need to be smart and not take the guy out going full speed like that. Probably should have just got in the way. That’s something I’ll definitely do next time.”

3. Justin Fields is earning the trust of his offensive teammates.

Nagy has expressed his urge to turn back to Dalton as the starting quarterback as soon as Dalton is fully healthy again. But through two starts — a rough outing in Cleveland followed by Sunday’s bounce-back effort against the Lions — Fields has shown teammates his mental toughness and determination to improve.

“He’s a natural winner,” receiver Allen Robinson said.

Robinson has been most impressed with Fields’ hunger to hit the home run.

“He’s seeking the big play,” Robinson said. “When you have somebody with that mentality, it’s always exciting and it’s always fun. Because you have a guy who can shake out of a situation and maybe throw one deep. Or when a play looks it’s breaking down, he can break a 20-yard run.

“Him having that mentality, especially as a young player, that’s the fun and exciting part.”

