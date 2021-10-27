Watch now: Chicago Bears are considering shutting down Khalil Mack because of nagging foot injury

DAN WIEDERER
Chicago Tribune
Matt Nagy said the Chicago Bears face a possible decision on whether to rest outside linebacker Khalil Mack for a game, and an NFL Network report says he could go on injured reserve .
A nagging left foot injury has been hindering Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack for most of October. Now the Bears are assessing whether it may be in Mack’s and the team’s best interest to shut things down for a bit.
Coach Matt Nagy declined to validate a report from the NFL Network that suggested the team is seriously considering placing Mack on injured reserve, a roster move that would keep Mack out of action until at least Thanksgiving.
“There have been absolutely no decisions made,” Nagy said. “We’ll just see where that all ends up.”
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is away from Halas Hall after testing positive for COVID-19 and special teams Chris Tabor has been put in charge of the team at the facility for now.
Nagy emphasized later that the team’s medical staff, front office and coaching staff would continue assessing Mack’s injury and his overall mental state before making a decision.
Mack has been having a bounce-back season, tallying six sacks during the team’s 3-4 start. But he landed on the injury report with his foot issue in Week 4. That was coming off the team’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Since then, including Wednesday afternoon, Mack has missed 10 of the last 13 practices while only being able to participate on a limited basis three times.
So where do the Bears go from here? If the opted to move Mack to IR, that would require him to miss at least three games, starting with Sunday’s home contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Beyond that, the Bears will sandwich their Week 10 open date between a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8 and a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Said Nagy: “Mentally and physically you go through different stages and so we’ll have those discussions. We’re not there yet.
“But ... we’re at a point where it’s really good for him to get as many answers as he can get with where he is at. I really love the fact that the last couple weeks he has not practiced, but he’s been able to get out there on game day and grit it out and really put together some good games and get after it. We need that. But at the same point in time, when you are hurting, you’ve got to be able to get answers. We’re in that process right now.”
44 photos: Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) attempt a field goal during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a passan NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
ALEX MENENDEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
ALEX MENENDEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) celebrates an interception against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
An NFL football is shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) racts after coming up short of the goalline against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) after a catach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes part in an interview with CBS after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) works around Chicago Bears offensive tackle Alex Bars (64) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) run the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) rushes tithe ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!