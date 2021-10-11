Watch now: 3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday

After watching film of the Chicago Bears’ 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy met with the media Monday morning at Halas Hall to discuss the upset win.

Here are three things we heard from Nagy.

1. Matt Nagy stressed the importance of Justin Fields being ‘smart’ about protecting himself when he runs.

Fields dealt with multiple discomforts throughout Sunday’s game, including getting the wind knocked out of him on a first-quarter run, suffering a hyperextended knee on a second-quarter scramble and working through calf tightness.

The knee looked like the most serious issue. As Fields scrambled to get away from Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the second quarter, his left leg straightened awkwardly before he went down for a sack.

Fields left the game but missed only three plays, saying he needed to test its strength and stability before returning. He said he should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Nagy didn’t include Fields in his unofficial Monday injury update but also didn’t answer whether Fields needed more tests on his knee. The Bears must provide their first official injury report of the week after practice Wednesday. NFL Network reported Fields should be good to go this week.

“We saw what type of player he is in coming back in and how tough he is,” Nagy said.

But Nagy wants Fields to balance that toughness with being smart — the first-quarter run on third-and-4 being an example.

Fields ran up the middle, and as safety Johnathan Abram moved in for the tackle, Fields tried to spin, setting up Abram for a big hit on his side/back. Fields’ run came up a yard short, and the hit made it difficult for Fields to breathe for a while on the sideline.

“At this level things are faster and they hit harder, so you’ve got to be smart with that,” Nagy said. “It’s third-and-4, right? Close to the sticks, so you’ve got to be smart there. But at the same time, you can get caught sometimes with how do you go down. Do you go for the first or do you slide? So he’s just going to have to continue to learn when that happens and understand we also want to be smart with that.”

2. Nagy said the way Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are playing can have ‘a domino effect’ on the Bears defense.

When Mack was preparing to face his former team last week, he said, “We’ve got to be the ones to make them feel us.”

Mack certainly did Sunday, totaling eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit. And on the Raiders’ 2-point conversion try in the fourth quarter, Mack got around Brandon Parker to take down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, his friend and former teammate.

While Quinn had only three tackles on the stat sheet, Nagy said his impact still was felt, noting the first play of the third quarter, when Quinn sprinted from 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage to stop receiver Hunter Renfrow on a 9-yard catch. Bilal Nichols stopped Josh Jacobs for a 1-yard loss on the next play, and the Bears forced the Raiders to go three-and-out.

Nagy said the defense’s “relentless” play started with Mack, who had a moment with Quinn on the sideline slamming their arms down like hammers to celebrate a Trevis Gipson sack. Mack has five sacks, Quinn 4½ and Gipson two this year.

“It was a game where we were able to affect them, and it all started, too, with 52,” Nagy said, referring to Mack. “Every single play, Khalil was all over the place. It was really one of those games you could see that they knew where he was on every play, and he was able to still affect the game. The other guys, his teammates around him, helped him with that part.”

Nagy also credited defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s game plan for slowing Carr.

“He was really on to being able to see where they were at and predict what they were going to do,” Nagy said. “That’s a credit to that whole coaching staff and Sean really looking into it because that’s a great offensive scheme and great players and they do a lot of different things and they’ve got a lot of different weapons. Big picture, he had a good feel on how he wanted that thing to go and he stuck to it. He stayed patient in a lot of different ways.”

3. Nagy said it’s ‘really nice’ to have kicker Cairo Santos to close out games.

Santos has been so good that having him make two 46-yard field goals in the final three minutes to seal the win was almost an afterthought because it’s so expected.

Santos has built up the Bears’ confidence over more than a year with a streak of 34 straight field goals, a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri holds the NFL record of 44 straight from 2015-16.

“When you’re in that area there, with Cairo kicking it and with the guys working together as a unit in general, to be able to block, get the snap, get the hold, etc., they’ve done a great job,” Nagy said. “And so the confidence is there from all of us, myself included, and it’s nice to have that.”

