 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

The Chicago Bears are cutting their roster down from 80 to 53 players. Here are the latest moves.

  • 0

Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered "multiple" firearms, including one long gun, at…

{{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Bears must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tribune is tracking all of the moves as they assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season. Check back for updates.

Who is required to get vaccinated under Illinois' new requirements and by when?

Thursday

The Bears cut fourth-year wide receiver Javon Wims.

Wims, a 2018 seventh-round pick out of Georgia, played in 33 games over three seasons with the Bears. He had 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns and also played a bit on special teams.

Illinois' indoor mask mandate seems like a step back until one considers the alternative. READ MORE HERE.

Wims had a rocky ending to the 2020 season. He was suspended two games in November for punching Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had ripped Wims’ mouthpiece from him earlier in the game. He also dropped a deep touchdown pass in the Bears playoff game against the Saints.

The Bears added wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in the offseason and drafted Dazz Newsome to improve their depth in the offseason, and Rodney Adams also has played well in the preseason.

Wims missed time earlier in the week with an oblique injury. The Bears added defensive back Dionte Ruffin to take Wims’ roster spot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News