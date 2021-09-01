The Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster is set. Here’s the breakdown.

The Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster Tuesday as they prepare for the season opener Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

They can adjust the roster in the coming days with waiver claims and free-agent signings and they also will sign players to a 16-man practice squad.

For now, here’s the Bears roster, a positional breakdown of how it formed Tuesday and analysis of the moves.

(*-indicates a rookie)

Quarterbacks (3)

Andy Dalton, Justin Fields* and Nick Foles

The only roster question here was whether the Bears would find a team interested in trading for Foles. That didn’t develop, so he’s still the third-string quarterback.

The real question, of course, is how long Dalton will remain the starter over Fields, a question Bears fans pondered even more deeply after the news that the New England Patriots released Cam Newton and named rookie Mac Jones the starter Tuesday.

Running backs (3)

David Montgomery, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert*

Montgomery and Williams, who signed a one-year contract this offseason, were set as the top two running backs while Tarik Cohen continues his recovery from a 2020 ACL tear. The Bears placed Cohen on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss the first six weeks of the season.

Recommended for you…

Herbert, a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech who also returns kickoffs, caught the eyes of Bears coaches during his preseason appearances. Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce were the major cuts in this group.

Wide receivers (5)

Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Rodney Adams

It seemed clear throughout camp that the speedy pair of Goodwin and Byrd, who signed one-year deals, were secure in their roster spots behind Robinson and Mooney.

The big question was who would grab a place behind them, and Adams won that battle over Riley Ridley and Dazz Newsome with his strong preseason performances.

Tight ends (5)

Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted

With Graham and Kmet back for a second season together, the Bears tried to fill out their tight end depth in training camp. They signed James just before camp, and he developed a quick connection with Fields while playing on the second-team offense.

Horsted’s three-touchdown performance in the preseason finale likely helped solidify his roster spot. Holtz has been sidelined with an injury in camp but played in 30 games with the Bears over the last two seasons.

Offensive linemen (10)

Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi, Teven Jenkins*, Larry Borom*, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons and Alex Bars

There were no real surprises in this group, which will start Peters, Whitehair, Mustipher, Daniels and Ifedi from left to right. The Bears put 2020 seventh-round pick Arlington Hambright on waivers, but he could return on the practice squad.

The Bears needed to carry second-round pick Jenkins, who had back surgery, on the initial 53-man roster and then move him to injured reserve if they wanted the option to bring him back this season.

Defensive linemen (5)

Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, Eddie Goldman, Angelo Blackson and Khyiris Tonga*

This group was fairly well set from the start of camp, with the Bears bringing back Hicks, Goldman, and Nichols and adding Blackson on a two-year deal.

Mario Edwards Jr. will rejoin the group after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Tonga, a seventh-round pick this year, could be a good developmental player at nose tackle behind Goldman.

Outside linebackers (4)

Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson

The Bears are banking on Quinn to stay healthy and have a bounce-back year. They brought in Attaochu, who had five sacks for the Denver Broncos in 2020, to strengthen their pass rush and will count on a developmental step forward from Gipson in his second year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Undrafted rookie Charles Snowden was the biggest cut, and it will be worth watching whether another team picks him up off waivers.

Inside linebackers (7)

Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods and Caleb Johnson*

Keeping seven inside linebackers was a notable surprise, so perhaps there will be movement here in the coming days if the Bears add at other positions, such as cornerback.

Ogletree seized a roster spot — and perhaps consideration for a bigger role — with his play in training camp. Jones signed on to be depth in March. Iyiegbuniwe is a major contributor on special teams, where Woods also earned his spot.

Cornerbacks (4)

Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Xavier Crawford

The Bears cut eight-year veteran Desmond Trufant, leaving Vildor as the front-runner to replace Kyle Fuller at the outside cornerback spot opposite Johnson. Shelley and Marqui Christian were competing to fill the nickel spot that opened when the Bears cut Buster Skrine. But the Bears terminated the contracts of Christian and Artie Burns and waived Tre Roberson, Teez Tabor and Dionte Ruffin.

The Bears put sixth-round pick Thomas Graham Jr. on waivers, but he’s a potential practice-squad candidate. It’s possible the Bears will add to this position before the opener.

Safeties (4)

Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson

Jackson and Gipson are back for their second year as starters together in a group that’s similar to what the Bears had in 2020. Bush and Houston-Carson return as good depth pieces and special teams contributors.

Specialists (3)

Cairo Santos (K), Pat O’Donnell (P) and Patrick Scales (LS)

The Bears locked in their specialist trio early in the offseason as they try to build on a strong 2020 season in which Santos set a franchise record with 27 consecutive made field goals.

Rookie kicker Brian Johnson had a strong camp while working alongside Santos, but the Bears placed him on waivers.

Biggest news

The release of eight-year veteran Trufant topped the day’s headlines because the Bears signed him in March as a primary candidate to replace Fuller.

Trufant had a groin injury early in training camp and then missed the last two weeks of practice and the last two preseason games after the death of his father. The Bears have expressed faith in the development of Vildor, who filled in late in his rookie season when Johnson was injured, and now he could have a real shot to start the season.

Ridley’s departure was the other top news because he was a fourth-round pick in 2019. But he apparently never earned enough trust from his coaches to get on the field for significant time and had only 10 catches for 108 yards in his first two seasons.

Ridley is one of several receivers the Bears drafted in recent years who didn’t pan out, including Kevin White (first round, 2015), Anthony Miller (second round, 2018) and Javon Wims (seventh round, 2018).

Surprise cuts

Beyond Trufant and Ridley, the most notable cuts were a pair of sixth-round draft picks — Graham and Newsome — and it would make sense if the Bears tried to bring them back on the practice squad for development.

Newsome missed time in OTAs and training camp after breaking his collarbone and had a slow transition to the NFL. Graham, who opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon, was an option at nickel but was working behind Shelley and Christian.

Earning a spot

The Bears had more than one preseason star who played his way on to the roster in training camp.

It starts with Ogletree, an eight-year veteran who opened camp with a bunch of interceptions and earned a roster spot by the final preseason game, when the Bears opted to rest him.

Adams led Bears receivers with 10 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in the preseason and has a moving story of coming out of retirement — and welcoming a baby girl during camp — to go with that production.

Horsted was the star of the preseason finale with three touchdown catches, including a highlight-reel 20-yarder from Fields, and he made the roster on cutdown day for the first time. He was on the practice squad to open each of the last two seasons but played in six games in 2019.

And Herbert flashed his versatility to snag a spot at running back.

Biggest remaining questions

Beyond the ongoing debate about whether Fields should start the opener over Dalton, the Bears’ two biggest roster questions are at cornerback and on the offensive line.

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday he likes where Vildor is in his bid to replace Fuller at outside corner, but the Bears haven’t announced their plan at nickel. Is Shelley the answer or could they look for help from players other teams discarded? They very well could add to this group with only four cornerbacks on the initial roster.

On the offensive line, the Bears are waiting to see how ready Peters and Ifedi are for the opener after they had late starts to camp. Peters, 39, signed midway through camp to replace Jenkins, and Ifedi was injured for the start of camp. Will Peters be able to hold up for a full game, or will the Bears have to use him in a rotation? Do they have what it takes to make this unit successful?

Also of note, the Bears parted with Pro Bowl kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson in the offseason and had trouble all last season filling the punt return job after Cohen was injured. Who will fill those roles?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0