Soldier Field: A timeline of events since 1924

Chicago’s stadium on the lakefront has hosted a variety of people — football players and circus performers, politicians and civil rights movement activists, observers of religious and cultural milestones, the Rolling Stones and Special Olympics supporters with megaphones — in its almost 100 years.

Here’s a look at many of these significant events at Soldier Field.

Dec. 3, 1919

Holabird & Roche architecture firm is chosen to design a U-shaped stadium as a memorial to U.S. soldiers who died in war.

1922

Construction begins.

Sept. 6, 1924

Thousands of Chicago police officers compete in field events at the stadium, one of many events to dedicate the new facility.

The hammer throw event is held a day earlier “to avoid any possibility of an accident,” the Tribune reports.

Oct. 4, 1924

The stadium hosts its first football game — between Louisville Male and Austin Community Academy high schools.

Oct. 9, 1924

Hosts “Chicago Day,” marking the 53rd anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 under the name Municipal Grant Park Stadium.

Nov. 22, 1924

First college football game played at Soldier Field — Notre Dame beats Northwestern, 13-6.

April 19, 1925

Finnish distance runner Paavo Nurmi — who became the first athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics in 1924 — dominates the first Loyola Relays held at the stadium.

Aug. 16, 1925

About 70,000 people attend the first Chicago Roundup.

Nov. 11, 1925

Name changed to Soldier Field on Armistice (now Veterans) Day. Yet, the Tribune decides to call it Soldiers’ Field in its pages.

June 21-23, 1926

Approximately 300,000 people — 150,000 inside Soldier Field and 150,000 outside the stadium — attend Mass during the International Eucharistic Congress. Chicago is the first city in the United States chosen to host the religious gathering.

Nov. 11, 1926

The Chicago Bears and Chicago Cardinals face each other in the first professional football game played at the stadium, which is also officially dedicated. Soldier Field wouldn’t become the Bears’ home stadium until 1971.

Nov. 27, 1926

Navy is awarded the national championship despite its game against Army ending in a 21-21 tie before 110,000 fans at Soldier Field. Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne misses his own team’s game to attend.

Dec. 19, 1926

The Bears play the Green Bay Packers for the first time at Soldier Field. The game ends in a tie.

Aug. 13, 1927

“Lucky Lindy” Charles Lindbergh touches down in Chicago in his Spirit of St. Louis aircraft to promote commercial air travel several months after his historic solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sept. 22, 1927

A Jack Dempsey-Gene Tunney heavyweight prize fight, known as the “Long Count Fight,” becomes the first boxing match to draw $2.5 million at the gate.

Aug. 28, 1929

The Graf Zeppelin flies over Chicago, including Soldier Field, for 18 minutes as it makes its way to Lakehurst, N.J., ending its 20,000-mile trip around the world in 21 days.

Aug. 23, 1930

An estimated 150,000 show up for the Chicago Tribune-sponsored Chicagoland Music Festival.

Oct. 3, 1930

Soldier Field hosts its first night football game. Oregon defeats Drake, 14-7.

Aug. 8, 1931

Several hundred performers — including Goliath the sea elephant — arrive to perform as part of the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus, which becomes a fixture of summer in Soldier Field’s parking lot for decades.

June 24, 1932

Amelia Earhart flies over Chicago then receives a medal for her trans-Atlantic flight in 1931 during a show for the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth.

May 27, 1933

Opening ceremonies for the World’s Fair are held at Soldier Field..

July 3, 1933

And estimated 125,000 people attend “The Romance of a People” Jewish pageant. Soldier Field hosts many cultural and religious events — to huge crowds — during its early years.

April 1, 1934

The first nondenominational Easter sunrise service is held at Soldier Field, in the rain.

May 19, 1935

Midwest Auto Racing Association hosts its first car race event at the stadium.

Aug. 29, 1935

A team of college All-Stars defeats the Chicago Bears, 5-0, in the Chicago College All-Star Game. The event becomes a tradition through 1976.

Feb. 16, 1936

A 13-story ski jump — the world’s highest man-made jump at the time — is constructed at Soldier Field for the U.S. Central Ski Association’s annual meet. More than 57,000 people show up to see the 1937 meet.

Aug. 23, 1938

Gates are forced open by a crowd of thousands intent upon entering Soldier Field to dance during the “Jitterbug riot.”

September 1939

The adjoining Chicago Park District administration building is completed, enclosing the stadium’s “U” shape.

Sept. 16, 1943

A war bond rally at Soldier Field features Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, Fred Astaire, Harpo Marx and more performers who raise $200 million.

Oct. 28, 1944

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wartime visit draws more than 100,000 spectators.

July 19, 1949

Just three years after a previous visit to Soldier Field, President Harry Truman speaks at the Shriners convention, which was one of the first televised events at Soldier Field.

April 26, 1951

Gen. Douglas MacArthur, ousted from his Far Eastern command weeks earlier by President Truman, thrills a vast audience with a fighting defense of his stand on Korea.

Sept. 8, 1954

An estimated 260,000 people — 180,000 inside Soldier Field and another 80,000 outside — gather for a Mass in tribute to the Virgin Mary.

Aug. 27, 1959

Opening ceremonies of the Pan Am Games.

Nov. 29, 1959

The Chicago Cardinals play their last home game at Soldier Field. The team moves to St. Louis.

June 21, 1964

Martin Luther King Jr. is the keynote speaker at the Illinois Rally for Civil Rights held at Soldier Field. The predominantly Black crowd that gathers to hear King speak is fewer people than expected, however, due to rain.

July 10, 1966

King returns to deliver another speech at a sweltering Soldier Field, telling the 30,000 attendees, “This day we must decide to fill up the jails of Chicago, if necessary, in order to end slums.” He outlines 14 basic goals of the Chicago Freedom Movement and later in the day posts them to the LaSalle Street entrance of City Hall.

Aug. 9, 1966

Barbra Streisand performs in the rain, backed by a 35-piece orchestra.

July 20, 1968

The first Special Olympics is held at Soldier Field. A sculpture named “Eternal Flame of Hope” was placed outside the stadium in 2018, to mark the event’s 50th anniversary.

Sept. 19, 1971

After playing 50 seasons at Wrigley Field, the Bears defeat the Steelers in their first home game at Soldier Field — in the rain. Capacity is cut to 57,000.

Aug. 2, 1975

With a rock music booking ban in place since fans rioted in July 1970 when Sly and the Family Stone failed to appear for their scheduled concert, Chicago Park District officials book Marvin Gaye for Soldier Field. Only 8,500 fans show up.

June 23, 1976

The Chicago Sting beat the New York Cosmos, 4-1, in front of 28,000 fans. It’s soccer star Pele’s last match at Soldier Field.

July 8, 1978

The Rolling Stones headline Soldier Field for the first time. The stadium is filled on a steamy summer day with 80,000 fans, with opening acts Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Peter Tosh and Journey, featuring new vocalist Steve Perry. The Stones set list includes most of the songs on the quintet’s latest release, “Some Girls.” Later that night Mick Jagger drops in on a Lefty Dizz set at Kingston Mines. The band also jams with Muddy Waters while in town.

1979-1982

A $32-million renovation of the stadium’s north end permanently eliminates some seating and establishes the stadium’s configuration through 2002. Skyboxes and a new scoreboard are added. Capacity is 66,030.

Aug. 10-18, 1983

Hosts ChicagoFest for the last time.

Aug. 9, 1985

Bruce Springsteen “Born in the U.S.A.” tour stop.

1988

The playing surface is changed from artificial turf to natural grass, and more skyboxes are added.

June 17, 1994

Opening ceremonies of FIFA World Cup with President Bill Clinton in attendance. The Park District spends millions to prep the stadium for the soccer tournament.

July 9, 1995

The Grateful Dead’s last concert before Jerry Garcia’s death.

June 29, 1996

Soldier Field swelters as a crowd of 69,000 men sing and shout during the PromiseKeepers first-ever event in Chicago.

April 4, 1998

Chicago Fire plays its first ever home game at Soldier Field.

Nov. 5, 1998

Blair Kamin, Tribune’s architecture critic, suggests Mayor Richard M. Daley act quickly to “shape up the downtown lakefront” — including Soldier Field:

June 24-26, 1999

Hosts women’s FIFA World Cup.

Feb. 24, 2001

XFL Enforcers play first home game — and loses.

Feb. 21, 2003

As the stadium overhaul is more than half finished, the Illinois Supreme Court rules tax-backed bonds can pay for the project. Friends of the Parks and Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois had hoped to force the removal of the new steel-and-glass arena rising within the colonnades of the 1924 stadium Work proceeds on the overhaul project.

Sept. 29, 2003

The Packers defeat the Bears in the first game played inside the newly renovated Soldier Field. The project cost $611 million and took 20 months to complete.

Jan. 21, 2007

The 2006–2007 NFC Championship Game granted the Bears their second trip to the Super Bowl, the first in 21 years, with a 39–14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Aug. 7, 2007

Hosts Democratic Party debate.

Sept. 12-13, 2009

Hosts U2′s “360″ tour.

June 16-17, 2012

First Spring Awakening Music Festival.

Feb. 17, 2013

Notre Dame-Miami game is the first outdoor hockey game in the history of the stadium.

March 1, 2014

Chicago Blackhawks play against the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the 2014 NHL Stadium Series. The Blackhawks defeated the Penguins 5–1 before a sold-out crowd of 62,921.

Nov. 1, 2014

Hosts its first international rugby union test match between the United States and New Zealand.

June 18, 2015

Thousands of fans in the Soldier Field stands cheer wildly, dancing to team anthem “Chelsea Dagger” and celebrate another Stanley Cup championship for Chicago.

July 3-5, 2015

The Grateful Dead return to Soldier Field for the first time since Garcia’s death for three concerts.

Aug. 26, 2021

Kanye West appears for a listening party of his tenth studio album, “Donda.”

