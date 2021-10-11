Recap: Bears get their 1st road win of the season

A big contingent of Chicago Bears fans arrived in Las Vegas this weekend, and they made their presence known Sunday at Allegiant Stadium as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took the snap on fourth-and-5 late in the fourth quarter.

Chants of “Let’s go Bears!” rose above the roar, which grew even louder as Carr threw an incomplete pass.

The Raiders provided plenty of hoopla for the guests at their new stadium, with appearances from Criss Angel and Ludacris. But the Bears provided what the fans came to see — a 20-9 upset victory.

Carr was the NFL’s passing leader through four games, but the Bears defense held the Raiders to just three points through three quarters.

The Raiders finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter, on Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown run. But Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack got to Carr on the two-point conversion attempt as the Bears maintained a 14-9 lead.

Without running back David Montgomery, the Bears still were able to produce on the ground against a Raiders rushing defense that has had its issues this season.

Running backs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert combined to rush for 139 yards, including Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields played through a couple of hard hits to complete 12 of 20 passes for 111 yards and his first career touchdown pass, a 2-yarder to Jesper Horsted.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos sealed the victory with two fields goals in the final three minutes, both 46-yarders. Those extended his made field goals streak to 34, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Here’s how the Week 5 game unfolded.

Inactives announced

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan is active for the Bears for the first time this season after missing the first four games with knee soreness.

The Bears brought Trevathan off injured reserve Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai wouldn’t say last week whether Trevathan would start over Alec Ogletree, who filled in well over the first month. Ogletree went through drills with Bears starters in pregame warmups.

Running back Ryan Nall will be active for the first time this season after the Bears moved him up from the practice squad Saturday. Safety Tashaun Gipson also returns after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

As was announced Saturday, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is inactive for the Bears as he recovers from a groin injury. Quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and tight ends Jesse James and J.P. Holtz are also inactive for the Bears.

For the Raiders, running back Peyton Barber, defensive linemen Malcolm Koonce and Damion Square and offensive tackle Jackson Barton are inactive.

1st quarter: Raiders go up 3-0

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made a 31-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead against the Bears with 4 minutes to play in the first quarter.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit Darren Waller for a 29-yard pass to get the drive going. On third-and-7 from the 16-yard line, running back Kenyan Drake gained 8 yards. But after a 5-yard Josh Jacobs run, the Raiders were called for a holding penalty. Carr then threw two straight incompletions, and the Raiders turned to Carlson.

The Bears and Raiders each went three-and-out on their first drive. A false-start penalty on right tackle Germain Ifedi set the Bears back after Damien Williams opened the series with a 6-yard gain.

The Bears had help from a Raiders neutral zone infraction penalty on their second drive and still couldn’t get a first down. Justin Fields ran for 3 yards on third-and-4, and the Bears punted.

2nd quarter: Justin Fields finds Jesper Horsted for a TD

Bears quarterback Justin Fields hit tight end Jesper Hosted with a 2-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 13:11 to play in the first half.

It was Fields’ first career touchdown pass and Horsted’s second career touchdown catch and first since 2019.

The Bears leaned on running backs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert to spark the drive and benefitted from three Raiders penalties.

After the first roughing-the-passer penalty on the Raiders, Fields hit Williams with an 18-yard pass to get into Raiders territory.

Herbert followed Williams’ 4-yard run with an 11-yard gain. Williams broke for a 14-yarder to get the Bears to the 10.

A second roughing-the-passer penalty and penalty for illegal use of hands to the face got the Bears to the 2-yard line, and Fields threw the touchdown pass two plays later.

2nd quarter: Bears cap long scoring drive with a TD

Bears running back Damien Williams scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 lead against the Raiders with 1:56 to play in the second quarter.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the game with about six minutes to play in the second quarter and went into the injury tent. Fields paused on the field after he was pulled down by his leg on a sack, and Andy Dalton entered the game for Fields for a few plays, completing an 8-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin.

But Fields returned and completed a third-and-6 throw to Allen Robinson for 12 yards.

Running back Khalil Herbert got the Bears closer with carries of 9 and 7 yards, and Williams got in the end zone two plays later.

Right tackle Germain Ifedi suffered a left knee injury on the drive, and Elijah Wilkinson replaced him. The Bears announced he was questionable to return. Bears linebacker/special teamer Caleb Johnson was doubtful to return with a knee injury.

The Bears defense stopped Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for no gain on fourth-and-1 on the previous drive.

Halftime: Bears up 14-3 on the Raiders

Even without running back David Montgomery, the Chicago Bears still were able to get their run game going in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders to take a 14-3 halftime lead.

Damien Williams rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and rookie Khalil Herbert had 44 yards on seven carries.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 8 of 14 passes for 68 yards and his first career touchdown pass, a 2-yarder to Jesper Horsted early in the second quarter. Fields briefly left the game after getting shaken up on a sack, one of two by the Raiders in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Bears defense came up big when it mattered in the half, holding the Raiders to a field goal after they got inside the red zone in the first quarter. They also came up with a stop on fourth-and-1.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 8 of 13 passes for 98 yards.

3rd quarter: Scoreless frame in Las Vegas

The Bears and Raiders went scoreless in the third quarter as the Bears maintained a 14-3 lead.

The Bears defense caught a break on the Raiders’ first drive of the third quarter, when wide receiver Bryan Edwards got behind the Bears defense but dropped a deep pass from quarterback Derek Carr.

On the Raiders’ next drive, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson covered a lot of ground to chase down Carr’s third-and-4 pass to Zay Jones and get an interception.

But the Bears offense went three-and-out on each of the ensuing drives. On the Bears’ third drive, running back Damien Williams didn’t gain the needed yard on third-and-1.

The Bears announced right tackle Germain Ifedi and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson, who both have knee injuries, were ruled out for the game.

4th quarter: Raiders score a TD, but 2-point conversion is no good

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:01 to play, but the Raiders’ two-point conversion attempt failed, cutting the Bears’ lead to 14-9.

The Bears had two unnecessary roughness penalties on the drive that proved costly

Mario Edwards Jr. was flagged after he slammed down Jacobs, pushing the Raiders to the 13-yard line. Roquan Smith was called for the other, which pushed the Raiders from the 3-yard line to the 1.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr briefly left the game early in the fourth quarter after he was injured on a keeper on third-and-1.

After Carr gained 2 yards, he stayed down while trainers tended to him and Bears and Raiders played kneeled on the field. Carr went to the injury tent, while quarterback Nathan Peterman ran a few plays.

But Carr returned, and he completed three passes, including 3-yard third-down pass to Willie Snead IV to get the Raiders to the 3.

4th quarter: Bears extend their lead

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 46-yard field goal to give the Bears a 17-9 lead with 2:45 to play.

It was Santos’ 33rd straight field goal, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed passes of 13 yards to Darnell Mooney and 14 yards to Cole Kmet to get the drive going.

But later Fields gained just 1 yard on a third-and-5, and the Bears turned to Santos.

