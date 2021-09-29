Paul Sullivan: Are the Bears leaving Soldier Field? Take your 1.1 yards per play and get out of town.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears likely are moving to Arlington Heights sooner or later, so it probably is in the city’s best interest to get over the hurt feelings and send them packing as soon as possible.

Let them buy their way out of the lease that runs through 2033, then take the money and invest it into programs to help reduce crime and give us some peace of mind when driving on an expressway, taking public transportation or walking the downtown streets on a beautiful fall evening.

Take your 1.1 yards per play and get out of town.

Best of luck with your mega-stadium in the land of Jiffy Lubes, which no doubt will be an architectural eyesore and an anachronism only a few years after moving in — just like the remodeled Soldier Field.

The Bears confirmed Wednesday what we all knew was coming, announcing an agreement to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse land to “explore the property and its potential.” In other words, to “move Da Bears.”

The price tag was a measly $197.2 million, according to the racetrack’s owners, and the sale should be completed by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Mayor Lori Lightfoot immediately went on WSCR-AM 670 to inform “The Mully and Haugh Show” she still is committed to working with the Bears to ensure they remain in the city.

But any pronouncement from Lightfoot is basically meaningless right now. She can say anything she wants about negotiating with the Bears, but the McCaskeys realize they will outlast her administration, which could come to an ignominious end in the February 2023 mayoral election.

The McCaskeys can play four-corners offense until then, stalling for the next 19 months before negotiating out of their lease with the next mayor. It’s easier to pay the $84 million in damages and run, hopefully at more than a 1.1 yard per play clip.

Lightfoot needlessly taunted the Bears’ ineptitude when the news of the Arlington Heights plan first surfaced in June, suggesting via tweet they focus on “beating the Packers finally and being relevant past October.” She apparently was trying to show off her Bears fan bona fides by calling out front-office mistakes, but we need the mayor of Chicago to respond like a mayor, not like Joe from Mount Prospect calling on line one.

The Bears’ lease with the Chicago Park District runs through 2033, and after the $690 million spent on turning historic Soldier Field into the Crash-Landing Spaceship By the Lake in 2003, you’d think the Bears would honor the deal until its end.

In his autobiography “Halas by Halas” — under a chapter titled “Lawyers!” — the late Bears founder George Halas defended himself over contract squabbles with George Allen and Dick Butkus. Halas wrote that “a contract endures, complete to its last comma, until the expiration date unless all concerned agree mutually to an alteration or termination. I see no difference between a spoken agreement and a written agreement. I believe that if a man breaks a contract, he debases himself. He destroys his most personal possession — the value of his word.”

Halas had a personal reason to defend himself, adding: “In both cases, I was widely depicted as a Scrooge.”

His daughter, 98-year-old Virginia McCaskey, and grandson George McCaskey are now in charge of the Bears organization. They could honor the Soldier Field contract and wait 12 more years to move to a new home in Arlington Heights, following the written philosophy espoused by “Papa Bear” himself.

Without the Bears, the stadium will have only the Fire as tenants. You might as well turn it into a driving range as there will be no other reason to go there.

But the die is cast, and the countdown to the Bears’ final season at Soldier Field is on. It’s only a matter of ironing out the details on the new football palace and getting out of the deal.

The Bears reportedly want to turn the Arlington Heights property into a venue that includes shopping, dining and entertainment, much like the Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, have done with the property around Wrigley Field.

Good luck with that. Now that the Cubs season is over, Wrigleyville is a ghost town for the next six months, as former manager Joe Maddon discovered when he opened a restaurant next to the ballpark in 2019 and watched it close after the end of the season.

You can build it, but that doesn’t mean they’ll come in the offseason.

No one, of course, will miss Soldier Field, whose landmark columns looked cool in blimp shots before being obscured by the Spaceship renovation. During Saturday’s Notre Dame-Wisconsin game I watched fans vaping under the colonnades, so at least they’re a good hiding place.

Soldier Field can be difficult to get to unless you have a parking pass. You can take the L and pay an exorbitant fee from a rickshaw driver to ferry you from the Roosevelt stop to the main gate, or just walk a mile if the weather is nice enough. When it’s “Bear weather” — that historically inaccurate term from the 1980s that suggests the colder it gets, the more ferocious the Bears play — you’ll risk frostbite walking to and from the L stop.

The Bears also have more urgent problems than their stadium situation, like what to do with general manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy and the incredibly shrinking offense. After Sunday’s stomach-churning loss to the Cleveland Browns, former Bears defensive end and WGN-AM 720 analyst Ed O’Bradovich hollered at the top of his lungs for Pace and Nagy to be escorted off the premises of Halas Hall on Monday morning, a scenario that did not occur.

Nevertheless, Pace and Nagy remain on double secret probation in the minds of most Bears fans, even as no one expects the McCaskeys to do anything before the end of the season.

With the Bears already in crisis mode, the timing of the land purchase agreement left much to be desired. When the Cubs’ owners held a ceremony at Wrigley Field last month congratulating themselves for the renovation of the ballpark — after selling off all their stars and going through a 12-game losing streak — I didn’t think anyone could be more tone deaf.

Then the Bears said: “Hold my Malort,” announcing the Arlington Heights news only three days after the team’s historically poor offensive performance in Cleveland. What better time to let fans know you plan to leave the stadium you recently renovated and build a new home out in the northwest suburbs?

As Nagy might say, you almost can’t even make it up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0