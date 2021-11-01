Justin Fields played his best game yet — but it still wasn’t enough

10 thoughts after rookie Justin Fields played his best game of the season but the Chicago Bears still fell short with a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on a sun-splashed afternoon Sunday at Soldier Field.

1. Justin Fields’ athleticism was on full display, and the rookie was decisive when he made the call to pull the ball down and run.

Fields became only the second quarterback in franchise history to rush for more than 100 yards in a game, joining Bobby Douglass, who accomplished the feat on three occasions. Fields completed 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception — a deep shot when the Bears were trailing by 11 with less than two minutes to play and no timeouts remaining.

Many have questioned why the Bears didn’t use Fields’ running ability as much before this game, and they sprinkled in some zone reads, but he did the bulk of his damage getting out on the edge and making 49ers defenders miss, carrying 10 times for 103 yards, including a highlight-reel 22-yard touchdown. That occurred midway through the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing 23-16. The play was designed to go to running back Khalil Herbert on a quick hitter, but the 49ers covered him up. At that point, Fields was on his own.

“I just tried to run to the right, and of course people were there, so I cut back and I knew I could outrun guys to the left for 1 yard,” he said. “But I just saw the lanes open up and I ran it into the end zone. I can’t describe it. It was just on instinct. Great play by everybody.

“I’m not going to lie, that was awesome. I was excited, as y’all could see. Glad to celebrate with my teammates, and we’re just going to continue to get better. We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted today, but we’re just going to get back and keep going.”

What Fields left out is the fact he made four defenders miss in the backfield before escaping out the back door and cruising to the end zone. That’s the beauty of a player overflowing with talent. Fields can take a bad play and turn it into miraculous one.

“Arik (Armstead) had him around the ankles,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. “You don’t think you need to keep contain at that point, but obviously he’s super athletic and strong. He’s definitely going to have a good career.”

If the Bears are fortunate — and they haven’t had a lot of luck going their way during a three-game losing streak — and as they try to navigate a maze of COVID-19 issues, this will be a launching point for Fields. It can lead to some confidence for the offense, more big plays and more points. The Bears (3-5) topped 20 points for only the second time this season and have not scored more than 24. There are no moral victories, but Fields needed this, and the Bears needed to see this.

“No. 1 improved today,” said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who was the acting head coach with Matt Nagy sidelined because of a positive test for COVID-19. “I thought you saw he made plays with his legs, he led our team. He threw the ball well. He gave us a chance and obviously he’s a special player. He made nothing into something and got us going there (on the touchdown run). Real pleased with him and that’s the story of a rookie quarterback. You saw a guy get better, so I am excited about that.”

Fields was good on the move, throwing with accuracy while on a bootleg to his left to hit tight end Jesse James for an 8-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Off play action, he hit Cole Kmet for a 16-yard gain on the second series when the rugged tight end bounced off some would-be tacklers. Fields’ 19-yard pass to James at the start of the third quarter came off a play fake. Two plays later, Fields pulled the ball down and scrambled around the right side for a 15-yard gain.

A week after a five-turnover performance in a bad loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he protected the football and the Bears mounted some drives consistently. Their first six possessions were nine plays, 11, 16, 13, seven and nine. They dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 37 minutes, 11 seconds, and ran 67 plays, 13 more than the Niners.

What the Bears offense didn’t do was convert in the red zone. They were 1-for 3 and need to be more productive, especially on an afternoon during which the defense was shredded. The Bears had too many negative plays before Cairo Santos’ field goals.

In the first quarter, Damien Williams lost 2 yards on second-and-12 from the 49ers 25-yard line before a 39-yard field goal. A swing pass to Khalil Herbert lost 6 yards on third-and-6 from the 49ers 16 before a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. In the third, the Bears were first-and-goal from the 5 when Herbert took a 4-yard loss. That was after he lost 4 yards on first-and-10 from the 16, and the Bears came away from that possession with a 25-yard field goal.

But the Bears were 8-for-15 on third down, a major accomplishment for an offense that has been struggling so much in that area. It’s a credit to Fields for keeping things rolling — and to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as well.

The question now is whether the Bears can build off this. It has been hard to spin many positives for Fields other than, with the exception of the Buccaneers game, he has done a pretty good job of protecting the ball, especially for a rookie. This felt different and definitely looked different, which is welcome even if it comes in an 11-point loss to a team that entered having lost four straight.

2. Maddie Wishnowsky got a game ball from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday, and you’re probably not familiar with her.

She is the wife of 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky and gave birth to the couple’s first child, a girl, over the weekend. The 49ers flew to Chicago on Friday evening, but Mitch Wishnowsky did not arrive until 7 a.m. Sunday after the delivery.

“We kept checking in on them (and he) said he couldn’t eat,” Shanahan said. “He was throwing up he was so nervous. He didn’t get (a game ball), she got one.”

Wishnowsky, who was a nervous wreck, didn’t have to punt once, something a Bears opponent has accomplished only one other time since the start of the 1995 season. The Green Bay Packers didn’t punt in a 38-17 victory against the Bears on Sept. 28, 2014, at Soldier Field.

That tells you what a truly miserable day it was for the Bears defense. It didn’t force a punt, didn’t get a takeaway, didn’t get a sack on Jimmy Garoppolo — who was operating with happy feet in the pocket in the first quarter — and didn’t get a single quarterback hit.

The absence of outside linebacker Khalil Mack, sidelined with a sprained left foot, affected the Bears, but this was ridiculous. Garoppolo has been under siege while struggling in San Francisco, and the calls for rookie quarterback Trey Lance to play have intensified. Garoppolo completed 17 of 28 passes for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns. Running back Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and one touchdown as a swarm of linemen pushed him 5 yards into the end zone early in the fourth quarter for the 49ers’ first lead. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 171 yards, just the fourth time since 2001 an opponent has had that many receiving yards against the Bears.

Samuel got behind cornerback Kindle Vildor for a 50-yard bomb near the end of the second quarter that allowed the 49ers to tack on a field goal and pull within 13-9 at halftime. The 49ers faced third-and-19 from their 16-yard line on their first possession of the third quarter. Shanahan said he was hoping to call a play that might — in a best-case scenario — give the offense a manageable try on fourth down. Samuel took a screen pass and went 83 yards to the Bears 1-yard line. That only happens on a complete breakdown by the defense.

On the play, the Bears were in dime personnel. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith blitzed from the weak side, and outside linebacker Robert Quinn rushed straight upfield — he really didn’t have a lot of awareness to see Garoppolo setting to throw immediately. The 49ers released four lineman plus a tight end. Strong safety Tashaun Gipson read the screen but went underneath the block from right guard Daniel Brunskill. Gipson can’t do that — he needed to go over the top and take a better angle. Inside linebacker Alex Ogletree tried to slip a block, went inside and was buried by left tackle Trent Williams. Cornerback Duke Shelley was out of control and ran past Samuel. He needed to squeeze the play to his help. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson could not get off a block from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tried — unsuccessfully — to sell a hold. And defensive back Teez Tabor got blocked way downfield by center Alex Mack. Defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson ran the play down from the back side, forcing Samuel out at the 1-yard line. It was nearly a total breakdown, which is what happens on 83-yard screens.

The 49ers totaled 467 yards on 54 plays — and average of 8.65 yards — the most the Bears have allowed since a 41-31 loss the Niners on Nov. 19, 1961, at Kezar Stadium when they averaged an unsightly 9.9 yards per play.

“It’s embarrassing,” Smith said. “It’s not the standard. We just have to all continue to get better and look ourselves in the mirror. Like I said, it’s very simple. On each and every play, everyone has a job, and it’s just about doing your job. Clearly we didn’t do that. This one is on us.”

The Bears had multiple plays with multiple players not executing. That’s how the Niners got loose for multiple explosive plays. Besides the 83- and 50-yard receptions from Samuel, Mitchell had runs of 39, 27 and 27 yards, and Garoppolo connected on five passes that went for between 19 and 23 yards. All for an offense missing its best player — tight end George Kittle — and down to its third-string running back because of injuries.

The big plays gutted the Bears, and while it looked as if they were gassed, the defense was on the field for only 54 snaps. Maybe the most embarrassing play of all came late in the fourth quarter. The Niners led 30-22 when they took over on their 37-yard line with 4:24 to play. Everyone in the stadium knew a run was coming, and Mitchell busted off his longest play of the game for 37 yards.

The 49ers had 21 personnel on the field, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, as a tight end, motioned across the formation on zone toss. Quinn was double-teamed by tight end Charlie Woerner and Juszczyk, who pancaked Quinn. Then Juszczyk climbed to block Johnson to create a big hole. Samuel cracked inside on Smith, and left guard Laken Tomlinson blocked defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, which allowed Williams to go to the second level and engulf Ogletree, taking him all the way to the sideline. That created a massive lane for Mitchell. Downfield, Mack fitted up on Gipson on the huge gain, another example of the Bears being beaten across the board.

The defensive line is the Bears’ deepest position and arguably the best. The defensive line had a terrible game. Game film will be really difficult for the Bears to process because they were beaten in the secondary by a passing offense without a lot of options and were manhandled up front, especially in the second half.

3. A scout who has been lukewarm on Justin Fields since the Bears drafted him was impressed from what he saw of the quarterback on television.

“It wasn’t just the fancy runs, and he had a couple of those, but he made some nice throws rolling out both directions, particularly to his left,” the scout said. “He’s not going to be precise at the intermediate or deep level. I don’t think that’s his game. I think Bill Lazor is doing a good job.”

Fields took a deep shot downfield to Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter when the Bears had second-and-11 from their 39-yard line, and it was more of a shot on a line than a lofted ball Mooney could run under. One thing missing in the offense through eight games has been the explosive shot plays downfield that the Bears should be able to hit on occasion with Mooney’s speed and ability to take the top off the defense.

“That was the same thing on the college tape,” the scout said. “He didn’t vary the trajectory of his balls very well. His deep balls were always kind of on a rope. He doesn’t have that Russell Wilson-type of arc that I think is required to be a good deep-ball thrower. I am sure you can develop that, but he doesn’t have it yet.

“The trajectory of the ball is really important because the accuracy of the deep ball, a lot of times the receiver makes you right. If you put it in a general area, the receiver is going to be able to adjust his speed to make you right. But if you don’t have the right trajectory on it, that ball is just going to one place and the receiver has to get it in a different way than if there is arc on it.”

This far and away was the best Fields’ his six starts. If the Bears can sustain drives like they did against the 49ers, that will create more opportunities for those shot plays over the top to Mooney. I know Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor would like to get those dialed up in the offense, especially if they’re beginning to gain confidence that with some help by the tight end(s) and/or running back(s), they can max protect to allow those plays to develop.

As the scout said, Fields probably can improve on touch and arc on a deep ball, especially as he develops more timing with the receivers, a topic that was broached last week by Allen Robinson, who had three receptions for 21 yards.

“Fields was better today, no question,” another scout said after watching the All-22 tape Sunday night. “Because he’s a rookie quarterback, it’s a lot of quick reads and throws out of the shotgun. Looked like there was more movement, more play action, more bootleg. The 49ers were ready for their shot plays down the field. They stayed deep. They triangled them down the field and they had numbers — guys over the top of routes. So he had to hit the crossers on boot. He missed a few throws. He was high on a few, and that is just throwing mechanics.

“But overall, (he showed) clear signs of improvement. The scrambles, he’s going to see on the tape if he comes backside, he is going to have guys to throw to. He’s still dropping his eyes a little quick, and for a young quarterback, that’s expected. He gives them that boost because he’s so athletic. That was a huge part of their offense in this game. I don’t understand why they don’t have more designed runs. That’s a weapon. I guess it’s not for me to understand.

“Pretty good, though. He kept them in the ballgame. That fourth-down run, there are only so many people that can do that. He looked like a young Cam Newton — ‘I’m big and strong and I’m the best player on the field.’ That’s a Division I player in a Friday night (high school game). He just looks different than everyone else. It was a step forward. It’s just going to be a gradual progression for Fields in the pocket because he wants to leave. He wants to run. He knows he can do it and he trusts himself. So instead of hanging in there and trying to find No. 3, he’s saying, ‘I’m going to take off and get us the first down’ because he can. As he grows up at the position, he’ll start going backside and finding No. 3 and taking what is there.”

I asked the second scout about the deep ball to Mooney, and he had some interesting thoughts.

“That was Josh Allen younger in his career,” the scout said. “He was a one-speed thrower. He was like a reliever out of the bullpen throwing straight heat. You see Josh has developed touch and the ability to throw with touch and pace, which is a huge part of his game. But earlier in his career, he was just giving you a rocket every time, and it didn’t matter what level of the field he was at, he was throwing hard. He had to develop another pitch, and I think that is where Justin Fields is at right now.

“He made some touch throws moving out of the pocket on boot to the tight ends, but when he loads it up to go down the field, he’s throwing it pretty hard right now. There are times you have to put some touch on it and pace to give your receivers a chance to go up and get it or run under it.”

4. The New Orleans Saints traded for running back Mark Ingram last week to provide them with a little more depth in the backfield. Now, with the trade deadline looming at 3 p.m. Tuesday, it’s worth wondering if the Saints will be in the market for a quarterback.

Jameis Winston left the Saints victory Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with what was reported to be a serious left knee injury. Taysom Hill will step in as the starter, and the Saints have former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian on their roster. Could they potentially be interested in Andy Dalton?

Let me be clear: I think the chances of the Bears being able to trade Dalton to the Saints is relatively low. I don’t know how they feel about Dalton, but that might be the best chance for the Bears to unload a player. They could flip Dalton for a late-round pick and have Nick Foles serve as the backup quarterback for the remainder of the season.

The trade scenarios I’ve been bombarded with, especially in the mailbag last week, don’t make a lot of sense. I can’t imagine any team will be willing to pay Allen Robinson $1 million per game, which is what he would cost, and there are plenty of teams that can’t even fit his contract into their salary-cap structure.

Khalil Mack is injured, and trading him would blow up the Bears’ cap moving into 2022. Robert Quinn potentially could have some value if the Bears were inclined to trade him, but as I wrote last week, if general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are under pressure to show progress this season, they’re not going to deal one of the defensive players who has been playing well.

I don’t’ see Chairman George McCaskey demanding a sell-off by the team either. If he’s going to do that, just fire everyone. The other trade scenario that makes no sense is trying to deal running back David Montgomery. He’s on injured reserve. Who is going to trade for a hobbled running back? The thinking is Khalil Herbert has been good — and might have a brighter future than Montgomery — so get something for hi—m. Wouldn’t other teams see that at a position at which players can be plugged in at a moment’s notice and perform well? Elijah Mitchell was third — at best — on the 49ers depth chart at the start of the season.

I’m sure veterans on the Bears roster, especially players in the final years of their contract, would love to pick up and join a contender. I just don’t see the Bears doing much of anything before the deadline. Maybe I’m wrong, but it’s difficult to put two and two together and come up with Pace saying “let’s make a deal.”

5. Larry Borom made his first NFL start at right tackle, becoming the fourth Bears player to start at the position in the last four games.

Borom replaced Elijah Wilkinson, signed to be the swing tackle in the offseason, even though Wilkinson was cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. It was a notable decision because Borom was idle for five weeks on injured reserve before returning to practice Wednesday. That’s a sign of how eager the organization is to see Borom in action and how unenthused the Bears are about other options at the position. Starter Germain Ifedi has a sprained left knee and also is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“He had a great week of practice,” Chris Tabor said of Borom. “He got out there and practiced on Wednesday and we wanted to see where he was at and he just kept getting better each and every day, so we felt comfortable with him playing. I’m sure he had some good plays out there and I’m sure there are going to be some plays that he wants back. We’ll have to look at the tape and evaluate that and then go from there.”

It will be interesting to hear what coaches say about Borom’s performance after they review game film. I would not be surprised if Borom remains in the starting lineup when Ifedi’s knee is healthy and he clears COVID protocol. Ifedi is on a one-year contract, and re-signing him was only a stop-gap measure. The Bears want to show they are making progress on offense, so why not see if young players can make some advancements?

The offensive line is a big problem. Those who figured the Bears were doing addition by subtraction when they declined the option in Bobby Massie’s contract and then released Charles Leno were mistaken. Massie the Denver Broncos’ starting right tackle and Leno the starting left tackle for the Washington Football Team.

Leno is playing well. He has had his occasional misses, and a blown assignment in Week 1 led to an injury to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but entering Week 8 Leno was dominating in the ESPN win-block-rate metrics for passing while also doing well in the running game. Bears left tackle Jason Peters has scored well in run blocking, which was expected based on what the team has accomplished offensively, and not as well in pass blocking.

The Bears’ plan went off the rails when second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins never got on the field during training camp, dealing with a back injury that led to surgery. So it’s impossible to say what the line would have looked like had Jenkins — who was designed to be the Week 1 starter — remained healthy. I’m not convinced the Bears view him as a future left tackle — there’s probably a better chance he winds up at right tackle or even guard, but that decision probably will not be made until the offseason. I do believe there is a chance the Bears begin a three-week window for Jenkins to return to practice while still on the physically unable to perform list soon. I think Jenkins — whom I did not see on the sideline during the game Sunday — could be on the practice field within the next couple of weeks, but he’s probably still quite a ways off from playing. Remember, he hasn’t practiced in anything but shells since the spring, and he probably has lost a good deal of strength from the surgery.

When Jenkins is back in the fold, assuming he can return to game action, the Bears can decide if and how they want to use him. But drafting a future left tackle wasn’t even Plan A in the offseason.

Remember, the Bears made a surprising run at Trent Williams before he returned to the 49ers with the richest contract in league history for an offensive lineman. The 49ers gave Williams a six-year, $138 million contract with $45.1 million in guarantees. How far down the road did the Bears go with Williams? I don’t know, but they made a play for him before turning their attention to the draft.

It looked as if Leno would return as the left tackle after the dalliance with Williams, but the Bears cut Leno shortly after drafting Jenkins. In hindsight, they probably would have been better off keeping Leno for another season. Leno didn’t miss practice time, let alone games, and if you go from spring to Week 1, the Bears lined up Jenkins, Wilkinson, Borom, Arlington Hambright, Alex Bars and Peters at left tackle with the starters.

6. When the Bears hired Matt Nagy in 2018, it wasn’t the first time the organization looked to the Kansas City Chiefs for an offensive mind.

When Lovie Smith was hired as head coach in 2004, he wanted to install an offense similar to what the St. Louis Rams had under Mike Martz, the team Smith came from. There weren’t any offensive Rams assistants Smith could bring with him, so he turned to the staff Dick Vermeil was running at the time with the Chiefs. That’s how Smith got paired up with Terry Shea, at the time the quarterbacks coach in Kansas City, Mo.

Needless to say, the Bears didn’t have the personnel in place to run even a cheap imitation of the Greatest Show on Turf. Quarterback Rex Grossman ruptured the ACL in his right knee diving for the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, which began a revolving door at quarterback as the Bears turned to Jonathan Quinn — who was signed as a free agent from the Chiefs because of his experience in the system — rookie Craig Krenzel and eventually Chad Hutchinson.

It was a disastrous season as Hutchinson wound up leading the team with four touchdown passes. Four! The Bears finished with nine touchdown passes and 16 interceptions and surrendered 66 sacks.

Fans during training camp at Olivet Nazarene University held up a sign that read “Bring Back Shoop,” a reference to former offensive coordinator John Shoop. Players saw it and chuckled. Little did they know at that point they were about to embark on a season that would be much more disjointed and problematic than any season experienced under Shoop.

Shea met with reporters on the side of the practice field at Halas Hall on a Wednesday with three games remaining. It was bitterly cold, and he was wearing shorts, cracking a joke at the time that he was subjecting himself to the elements because the offense was struggling mightily, averaging only 12.5 points per game.

Shoop was asked what kind of grade he would give himself for play calling. It’s the kind of throwaway question that normally gets batted away with a quick non-answer. Shea zigged when most would have zagged and declared he would give himself a B.

“The reason I wouldn’t go any higher than that is because we haven’t scored enough touchdowns, and that’s a reflection of everybody on the offense,” Shea said. “The play calling, in terms of what this offense brings, I think it’s been good. We’ve pushed the ball up the field maybe more than the fans of Chicago have seen in a while. What we haven’t established well enough is the rhythm of the offense, and, boy, when you don’t have that, it’s difficult to call plays in any offensive system.”

Had Shea offered up a “B” as in “bad” it would be been accepted by media and fans alike, but he was serious. The week before, he called a play-action pass from the Bears 4-yard line. It resulted in a safety. Of course, Smith fired Shea after the season and hired Ron Turner, and the Bears turned things around even if they never approached becoming a juggernaut offensively. Smith quickly changed his thinking about what the offense should look like and began talking about getting off the bus running, and the Bears played complementary football with a defense that would emerge as one of the league’s best.

This isn’t designed to stir up bad memories about a truly awful season but to point out that the offensive numbers through eight games in 2004 are not far off at all from what the Bears currently are producing. That is what is so indictable about the team’s offensive woes this season. The Bears were not proficient offensively the last couple of seasons, but they’ve managed to take such a step back in 2021 — for a multitude of reasons — that the offensive numbers are closely aligned with what the stumbling 2004 bunch accomplished through eight games.

Category: 2004 Bears, 2021 Bears

Record: 3-5, 3-5

Points: 136 (17 per game), 123 (15.4)

Completions-attempts: 118-226 (63%), 131-208 (52.2%)

Passing yards: 1,138, 1,261

TD-INT: 4-6, 4-8

Passer rating: 64.7, 70.2

Sacks allowed: 28, 30

Net yards per pass attempt: 4.48, 4.28

Rushes-yards-average-TD: 223-932-4.18-8, 240-1,093-4.55-8

Total offensive plays: 477, 478

Yards per play: 4.34, 4.42

Third-down percentage: 24.8%, 34.7%

7. Former Bears quarterback Jim Miller saw plenty of the offense when he served as a television analyst for the team’s three preseason broadcasts and has caught the regular-season games on television or the All-22 film.

I touched base with him last week for some thoughts on the offense.

“It’s unfortunate,” Miller said. “Guys around (Justin Fields), I don’t think are playing well. Certainly he’s got growth to do. Sometimes they just don’t give themselves a chance. I wish they would just stay in their lane. What I mean by that is run the football, play-action because that is what Justin does extremely well. If you go look at his play-action numbers, his numbers are good. I wish they would get more of that going and then be pass-protection conscious when it is a throwing situation.

“I thought they got to it a little late against Tampa when they started to go 12 personnel with Jesse James and Cole Kmet. They are talented enough to do it. They’ve just got to work themselves out of this funk. It’s always someone making a mistake. It could be a guy dropping a ball, like look at the second third down at Tampa. It’s third-and-8, Justin drops back, ball is out of hand with the right timing, puts it right on Kmet’s right shoulder and he drops it. It’s like every play something like that happens — you’ve got a false start or there is a holding (penalty) and they’re set back and that leads to a sack. They’ve to really focus in and concentrate. Everybody has to know their assignment.

“The biggest advice I could give Justin is if people don’t know their assignment, just tell them what to do. Like last week, Justin knew that free-safety blitz was coming (on the second play). Khalil Herbert should have aborted his fake and went left and picked up that free-safety blitz. So if I am Justin at the line of scrimmage, ‘Dude, abort the fake. Go get the free safety.’ Just tell him what to do. That way you know everybody is on the same page.”

The question worth pondering as bad games stack up for Fields is whether they can lead to long-term issues for him.

“I think it is real,” Miller said. “I thought he looked pretty dejected on the bench last week. He is the most sacked quarterback in the league. When you drop back and start looking at the pass rush instead of looking downfield because you no longer trust the guys around you, that’s a real issue. For him, I just think they’ve got to be more pass-protection conscious from that standpoint. Guys have to play better around him. They can’t rely on him to carry the team right now. No one can do that their rookie year. Peyton Manning couldn’t do it.”

What’s encouraging is I think the Bears did remain in their lane against the 49ers. They were more conscious about protecting Fields when they were in clear passing situation. They used him on the move to throw effectively. It’s as if Miller was in a meeting with the offensive coaches.

8. The Bears got good news for the second consecutive day when they did not report any positive COVID-19 tests Sunday.

The team has been in a storm with the virus, and while coach Matt Nagy was not cleared in time to return to his duties for the game, there were no positive tests Saturday, a day after right tackle Germain Ifedi was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ifedi on Friday became the sixth player and ninth team member (three coaches) to be sidelined by COVID in a 16-day span. Whether other support staff members have been out too, I don’t know. The Bears are not required to reveal information in that regard.

COVID-19 timeline at Halas Hall

Oct 14: Damien Williams placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Oct. 15: WR coach Mike Furrey sidelined by COVID-19

Oct. 19: Robert Quinn placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Oct. 20: Furrey cleared to return

Oct. 22: Jimmy Graham placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Oct. 23: Williams activated from reserve list

Oct. 24: Caleb Johnson and Elijah Wilkinson placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Oct. 25: Matt Nagy announced he tested positive for COVID-19

Oct. 28: Johnson removed from reserve list, an unnamed strength coach tested positive for COVID-19

Oct. 29: Germain Ifedi placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list; Quinn and Wilkinson removed from the list

Oct. 30: Bears announced Nagy would not coach Sunday’s game against the 49ers

After talking with front-office personnel with a couple of other teams, I think all you can do is chalk this up to some bad luck and unfortunate timing for the Bears. They’re following the protocols outlined by the league and the NFLPA, and the tough thing is if you get one positive test, it can spread before you know it. With some good fortune, the Bears can get this under control in the coming week and be back to full strength, at least in terms of the COVID list before next weekend.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that 94.1% of players leaguewide are vaccinated. Obviously breakthrough positive tests are occurring. Sills said the league has conducted nearly 100,000 tests this season and is administering about 1,200 daily. The league believes the protocols are working. The Bears just need to push through this rough patch.

9. The Bears need to get the ball in the hands of Darnell Mooney more.

He’s the most explosive player on their offense, the closest thing they have to Deebo Samuel. So it stands to reason he was targeted a team-high nine times Sunday. It was good to see Fields going to the tight ends for easy throws over the middle of the field.

Cole Kmet was targeted six times and had three receptions for 24 yards, and the Bears finally got James going a little more in the passing game. He had three catches on three targets for 38 yards. He’s not going to make a lot of players miss, but he has a huge catch radius and proved he could make plays for Ben Roethlisberger earlier in his career. This was another positive step for the offense.

10. The Bears could be without free safety Eddie Jackson for a while after he limped off the field with a right hamstring injury after the second play from scrimmage.

DeAndre Houston-Carson replaced Jackson and we’ve seen the veteran really take a step forward on defense this season. Houston-Carson knows where he’s supposed to be. He doesn’t have the kind of range Jackson does on the back end, but he has shown a knack for being around the ball and finished with a team-high six tackles and one pass breakup.

Tight end J.P. Holtz is in the concussion protocol after dealing with a nagging quad injury, and running back Damien Williams exited the game and did not return with a left knee injury. That could leave the Bears short at running back as David Montgomery might need another week on injured reserve.

10a. The Bears had some confusion on the field when the 49ers had second-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the third quarter. They had only 10 players on the field, and fortunately Garoppolo’s pass for Aiyuk was incomplete.

“We did have 10 men on at that time,” Chris Tabor said. “I knew it was going to be a tight ballgame. And in the second half, those timeouts are gold bricks to me. Sometimes, you’ve got to weigh where they’re at on the field and roll the dice. I elected to roll the dice.”

I like Tabor’s thinking there, and the gamble worked — the Bears realized they were short when it was too late to run a player onto the field. The 49ers scored on the next play when the Bears had 11 defenders on the field. Unfortunately, the saved timeout didn’t pay off later.

10b. Jimbo Covert and the family of former Bears defensive lineman Ed Sprinkle were honored at halftime Sunday. Covert is a great guy, and it’s fantastic he finally received recognition for his accomplishments as an elite left tackle for the 1985 Bears with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

10c. Entering the Sunday night game, the Bears ranked 23rd in the NFL in run defense, allowing 122.1 yards per game. That will be tested in the weeks ahead by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

10d. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has 819 receiving yards, the most through the first seven games in 49ers history. It’s something when a receiver not named Jerry Rice can lay claim to a statistical nugget like that.

10e. The Nov. 8 game at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field will be called by the ESPN crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. Last I checked with ESPN, the network wasn’t ready to say if Peyton and Eli Manning will be doing their own broadcast of the game on ESPN2.

10f. The Steelers opened as 6½-point favorites over the Bears for the Week 9 game.

