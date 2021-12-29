How COVID hit Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson is catching too many short passes and it's part of the reason he rarely has yards after the catch, as he returns to the lineup from injury to face the Green Bay Packers.
Allen Robinson was back at Halas Hall on Tuesday after a bout of COVID-19, and the Chicago Bears wide receiver said he still is working his way back physically.
Robinson missed 11 days and two games with the virus, which he called “a beast.” He said it caused him to lose about 10 pounds and resulted in a fever, itchy throat and nasal and chest congestion.
Robinson said he no longer is contagious but is “still kind of fighting through” being sick, something he said he doesn’t deal with often. He will evaluate where he is in terms of conditioning over the next few days as he prepares to potentially return for Sunday’s home finale against the New York Giants at Soldier Field.
The Bears have their first full practice of the week Wednesday.
“Something that hits you with chest congestion and nasal congestion and stuff like that, all of that is going to be tough for anybody, especially having to get yourself back ready to play a game,” Robinson said. “Losing weight and things like that, it all factors in it. I’m getting better, I feel better, so now it’s just trying to stack these days on top of each other.”
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) pulls his hat down while walking off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
According to NFL Network, 106 NFL players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of positive tests Monday, bringing the total cases among players in December to 521 — more than all of last season.
As teams try to get outbreaks under control, most Bears players slowly have returned. Over the last month, the Bears had 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also tested positive but have since returned.
From that group, only defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, tight end Jesper Horsted and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter were still on the list Tuesday.
“From everything I’ve been hearing, it can hit guys many different ways,” Robinson said. “So I wasn’t surprised (to be sick). I just was trying to figure out what I could do to try to get better, to try to feel better.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday that players who come off the COVID-19 list have the green light to return, but he also acknowledged it can take time for them to be ready depending on how long they were out.
“After they’re off the list, when you’re away from football for a little bit — whether it’s four days, five days, 10 days — you’ve got to get back into football shape,” Nagy said. “There’s a little bit of a process to it. It’s not really easy for everybody, and it’s a little different per position.”
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with Damiere Byrd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robinson’s recovery from COVID-19 is part of one of the toughest stretches he has had in a Bears uniform. He missed three games in November and December because of a hamstring injury. When he returned to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, he totaled just two catches in six targets for 14 yards before testing positive later that week.
Robinson played this season on the franchise tag, so he could be nearing the end of his four-year stint in Chicago. He obviously hasn’t put up the numbers he would like heading into free agency, with 32 catches in 56 targets for 353 yards and a touchdown.
But even as he approaches what might be his last game at Soldier Field with the Bears, Robinson said he can’t focus on his long-term future. He’s just trying to get ready to play Sunday.
“I haven’t really taken myself that far as far as what’s next,” he said. “It’s just about the next day. Going day by day. Continue to find ways for myself to get better. Now it’s about getting healthy.”
