Eddie Goldman: Chicago Bears NT misses practice again

When Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy spoke to the media before practice Thursday, he said he felt good about the progress nose tackle Eddie Goldman and left tackle Jason Peters were making in coming back from injuries.

“They are in a good place and we’ll continue to monitor them day by day, but I would say arrow up for them,” Nagy said.

A couple of hours later, Goldman missed yet another practice.

Goldman didn’t practice all last week because of a knee injury and didn’t play Sunday in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After being limited in practice Wednesday, Goldman did not participate again Thursday.

After Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because he was high risk for COVID-19, the Bears have been waiting to see what the return of the 6-foot-3, 325-pound big man can do for the defense. But the latest absence makes it unclear if he will be ready for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“He would provide a great boost, just a player of his caliber,” defensive lineman Bilal Nichols said. “I say it time and time again: In my opinion, he’s the best at his position in football. Just having a player like that, it’s always going to give you a boost. Being able to see him back out on the field after such a long time, generally you would be happy for him as a teammate.”

It has been an ongoing saga to get Goldman back on the field consistently over the last few months.

At first, Goldman skipped veteran minicamp in June because of family issues. He arrived to training camp on time and in good shape, according to coaches, but he then tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 10 days on the reserve list, a requirement for players who are unvaccinated and test positive. As a result, he missed the first preseason game.

Later that week, Goldman injured his back and missed the second preseason game. He returned to play in the final preseason game, logging 10 snaps and totaling two tackles. But he was back on the Week 1 injury report with his most recent issues.

Goldman’s presence could be beneficial for the Bears this week as they try to shut down Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who had a league-leading 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in the overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Mixon averaged 4.4 yards per carry with a long of 19 yards. He also had four catches for 23 yards.

“I feel like he can do a little of everything,” Nichols said of Mixon. “He can catch out of the backfield, he does a great job of pass pro, he runs pretty physical. He’s a guy we’ve got to control. We’ve got to get people on him and get some hits on him and slow it down.”

Nagy often can be tight-lipped about injury situations as he looks for a competitive advantage. And circumstances obviously can change. In early August, Nagy gave left tackle Teven Jenkins an “arrow up” designation, and Jenkins had back surgery a few weeks later.

Jenkins’ absence, of course, is part of what’s making it so important for Peters to get back to 100%. Peters left the opener at halftime with a quad injury but was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday. Rookie left tackle Larry Borom remains out with an ankle injury, so Elijah Wilkinson likely would start at left tackle if Peters can’t go.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn also was limited Thursday with a back issue.

