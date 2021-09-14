 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago White Sox make 6 roster moves

  • 0

The Chicago White Sox made six roster moves Tuesday, including reinstating shortstop Tim Anderson and starter Lucas Giolito from the injured list while placing outfielder/infielder Andrew Vaughn on the IL with lower back inflammation.

The team also optioned infielder Danny Mendick and catcher Seby Zavala to Triple-A Charlotte and recalled catcher Zack Collins.

Vaughn’s IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 10.

Vaughn, who has not played since Thursday, has a .240/.314/.409 slash line with 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs and 54 runs in 120 games.

Anderson had been on the injured list since Aug. 29 with a left hamstring strain. He is slashing .302/.331/.458 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 108 games.

Giolito had been on the injured list since Sept. 1 with a strained left hamstring suffered during his last start on Aug. 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 27 starts.

He is the scheduled starter for Tuesday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Collins is slashing .202/.324/.331 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs and 23 runs in 72 games. Mendick has a .220 average with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 71 games while Zavala is hitting .183 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 37 games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pac-12 Conference odds: Where is the value?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News