Chicago Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Heights racetrack

The Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse, a move that takes the team a step closer toward securing property for a new stadium and leaving their longtime home at Soldier Field.

On June 17, the Bears submitted one of multiple bids to purchase the Arlington Heights property, which Churchill Downs Inc. announced would be up for sale for redevelopment last winter.

Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement Wednesday morning that finalizing the agreement was “the critical next step in continuing our exploration of the property and its potential.” Churchill Downs announced the sale price was $197.2 million and said it anticipated closing the sale in late 2022 or early 2023.

Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, holds 61,500 fans, the smallest capacity in the NFL. The Bears also would be able to develop the 326-acre land around the stadium with shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction,” Phillips added. “Our goal is to chart a path forward that allows our team to thrive on the field, Chicagoland to prosper from this endeavor, and the Bears organization to be ensured a strong future. We will never stop working toward delivering Bears fans the very best experience. We will continue to provide updates on our progress at the appropriate time.”

The Athletic first reported the news Tuesday night.

The Bears have played at Soldier Field since moving from Wrigley Field in 1971. They played the 2002 season at Champaign’s Memorial Stadium while Soldier Field underwent a $690 million renovation.

The Bears’ lease at the stadium runs through 2033, and a Tribune investigation this summer found the team would have to pay $84 million in damages to the city if it breaks the lease in five years. The two sides likely would enter into negotiations to reach a financial settlement, Park District officials said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet Tuesday night that her administration “remains committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago.”

Lightfoot’s office released a separate statement from her saying she had been informed Tuesday night of the purchase agreement.

“We are not surprised by this move. We remain committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago and have advised the Bears that we remain open to discussions,” the statement said.

“However, just as the Bears view this as a business decision so does the City. This season, Soldier Field signed a major contract with the Chicago Fire and just last weekend Soldier Field hosted the Shamrock Series — both of which are lucrative for the Chicago Park District and local economy.

“These examples and others demonstrate that Soldier Field remains a very sought-after venue, and, as the Mayor has said many times, overall, the City and Park District must explore all options to both enhance the visitor and fan experience at Soldier Field year-round and maximize revenues.

“Therefore, we must do what’s in the best economic interests of our taxpayers and maximize the financial benefits at the important asset that is Soldier Field. As for the Bears, the Mayor has said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open to engage the Bears.”

When the Bears first announced the bid, Lightfoot called it “a negotiating tactic” as the Bears sought improvements to Soldier Field.

“And like most Bears fans, we want the organization to focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally and being relevant past October,” she added then. “Everything else is noise.”

In 2020, the Park District entered into an agreement for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire to play at Soldier Field. The venue also is used for concerts and other major events.

Arlington International closed its gates to horse racing for possibly the last time Saturday.

Roy Arnold, former Arlington president and CEO of Endeavor Properties, told the Tribune earlier this month his group was one of three finalists in the running to purchase the property. That group intended to keep horse racing there, but Arnold suggested Churchill Downs was interested in limiting competition for Rivers Casino, the Des Plaines gambling venue in which Churchill Downs has ownership.

Churchill Downs kept the bidding process quiet, declining to disclose what groups were among their multiple bidders.

“This has been an extraordinarily competitive bid process,” said Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen in a statement Wednesday. “Congratulations to the Chicago Bears for their professionalism and perseverance. It is clear they are committed to an exciting vision for their team and their fans. We wish them the greatest success and are excited for the opportunity this brings to the Village of Arlington Heights and the future economic development of this unique property.”

Arlington Heights mayor Tom Hayes said he “could not be more excited” about the agreement.

“My goal for any redevelopment has always been to put this prime piece of real estate to its highest and best use, and I can’t think of a higher and better use than this one,” he said in a statement. “There is a long way to go as we begin this journey, and many issues for the community to discuss, but the Village is committed to working with the Bears organization and all stakeholders to explore this opportunity for Arlington Heights and the northwest suburban region.”

As that exploration continues, questions loom as to how the stadium would be funded. When Soldier Field was last renovated, taxpayers covered $432 million — a number that will grow when debt and interest are paid off.

But building their own stadium and entertainment complex also would bring in new revenue streams. The Bears are playing at two of the NFL’s newest stadiums this season — the Los Angeles Rams’ and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — where they can get a closer look at what their future could hold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0