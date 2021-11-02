Chicago Bears QB rewind: 2 special touchdowns, 1 frustrating loss.

An encouraging individual performance. A dispiriting team loss.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Soldier Field on Sunday evening with both of those things, trying his best to appreciate his development while still disappointed with his team’s continued failures.

The Bears lost to the San Francisco 49ers 33-22, unable to seize a winnable home game against a floundering opponent that hadn’t won in 42 days. For Fields, the current three-game skid and a 2-4 mark in games he has started have the potential to become disconcerting. He is being subjected to a losing frequency he never has experienced.

Yet on the way out of Soldier Field, Fields asserted he’s more than equipped to handle the turbulence.

“It’s just literally going back to work, going back to work, going back to work,” Fields said. “That’s it. Sometimes you can’t control things in life. And you’ve just got to keep doing it, keep doing it, keep doing it. That’s what I’m going to do. Just keep going.”

Fields is in the thick of it now, fully immersed in the grind of being an NFL starting quarterback while still acclimating himself to the standard rookie experience in which growth and struggle so often tango.

The dynamics can challenge a young quarterback’s poise and test his drive. Yet two months into the season, with six starts on his resume, Fields continues to impress his coaches and teammates with his ability to remain centered.

“That’s a great way to describe Justin,” quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said. “Centered. He’s a day-by-day guy who’s looking to improve every day. And we’re not going to get too high or too low.”

Added Fields: “Mentally, I think I’m in a good spot right now.”

So how is Fields’ latest performance being assessed at Halas Hall? He rushed for 103 yards, the majority on off-script scrambles. That included one breathtaking touchdown run in the fourth quarter. More on that shortly.

Fields also threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, completing 19 of 27 passes and showing an improved sense of calm with all that was happening around him.

“That was by far his best game in terms of his footwork and his rhythm,” DeFilippo said. “And he got the ball out on time.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy was additionally impressed with Fields’ decision making plus the vibe and energy he emanated.

“That’s great for our offense, it’s great for our team,” Nagy said. “There was growth there for him. So I’m looking forward to really seeing him continue with that confidence.”

Fields will continue in Week 9 with a Monday night road test against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Step by step, he is making his climb.

“It’s really fun to watch the maturation happen right before your eyes,” DeFilippo said. “Because you have a player who’s not only really good but who is really willing and wants to be coached.”

Before turning the page, here’s our Week 8 QB rewind.

Defining moment

Tight end Jesse James began Sunday’s most exciting play in blocking mode, part of the misdirection the Bears were utilizing on a critical fourth-and-inches opportunity with 9:44 remaining. So when James noticed Fields improvising out of desperation and reversing from the direction of the original play design, he was caught a bit off guard.

Much like the 60,877 fans in attendance, James also was intrigued to see what would happen next.

“I just started to run with him to find someone to block,” James said.

Fields already was making something happen all on his own, delivering a jaw-dropping 22-yard touchdown run that proved to be the afternoon’s most electrifying moment.

“I haven’t seen a play like that in a long, long time,” James said. “Special.”

Added Fields: “It’s just all instincts right there.”

For the full detail on the play, start with DeFilippo, whose worry elevated once the Bears broke their huddle and couldn’t get lined up properly. DeFilippo’s eyes immediately went to the play clock.

12 … 11 … 10 … 9 …

With James and fellow tight end Cole Kmet scrambling to get realigned and wide receiver Darnell Mooney showing signs of confusion, DeFilippo feared Fields might have to burn a timeout unnecessarily at a critical stage late in a close game. But then he saw his young quarterback making the needed fixes and redirecting Mooney to the right side.

“Another sign of maturation,” DeFilippo said, praising Fields for using sharp “first-wide vision” to get everything settled before the snap.

“He did a great job of making sure not only that we got straight, but that we were legal. Because we had to make sure everyone was set and then send the jet motion (with Mooney) back across. There was a lot going on there that he did a nice job of handling.”

From there, Fields took a snap from under center and faked the jet sweep to Mooney. Then he rolled right for what the Bears hoped would be an easy completion to running back Khalil Herbert in the flat.

But 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley appeared flummoxed by the Bears’ pre-snap disorder. And while seemingly failing to follow Mooney in his man coverage assignment, Moseley may have serendipitously meandered right into blanketing Herbert, who otherwise would have been wide open for an easy first down.

Stuff happens, right?

Defensive end Arik Armstead, meanwhile, burst off the snap, never bit on the fake to Mooney and attacked Fields, squaring him up for what looked like it could be a drive-stopping sack.

Your move, Justin. Or should we say moves.

Fields stopped on a dime, evaded Armstead 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage, then took off back to his left to avoid defensive lineman Kevin Givens. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles had a shot at Fields but whiffed on a diving tackle attempt.

With green grass to his left, Fields coasted across the line to gain, then kept going.

Speed. Vision. Playmaking artistry.

In 12 seconds, the rookie quarterback turned a demoralizing turnover on downs into a tide-turning touchdown.

The run itself was brilliant, the kind of fireworks show the NFL’s best quarterbacks deliver even after a play breaks down. The significance of the run was heightened given the situation, with the Bears facing fourth down and trailing by a touchdown deep into the fourth quarter.

“I told him, ‘Man, you went nuts on that play,’” Mooney said. “It was crazy. He was going back to pee-wee days on that one.”

How Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy watched Sunday's game while out with COVID-19 Matt Nagy says watching the Chicago Bears game on TV was a "really, really weird situation that I don’t want to be in again."

Added DeFilippo: “That’s a generational-type run. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

For the Bears, things could have gotten much better had that play become the catalyst for a needed victory. Instead, Cairo Santos missed the PAT, the defense gave up a touchdown less than 3 minutes later and a field goal on the series after that, and the Bears swallowed their third consecutive double-digit loss.

But there was something to build off with Fields’ playmaking prowess offering a reminder of how much energy his contributions can create. For an offense. For a team. Inside an entire stadium.

Uh-oh

The Bears missed a golden opportunity to take control on the first possession of the third quarter. Leading 13-9, they marched inside the 49ers 10-yard line and had first-and-goal at the 5. But a first-down running play to Herbert was swallowed for a loss of 4. Fields got half of that back on a checkdown to Herbert, then failed to connect with Kmet in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 7.

With Kmet matched in man coverage against linebacker Fred Warner, Fields fired toward the tight end’s back shoulder in the back of the end zone. But Kmet’s attempt to snatch the pass with his right hand failed.

When asked if there was anything he wished he had done differently in that sequence, Fields shrugged, having yet to review the play on video.

“That’s just a contested ball,” Fields said. “He tried to catch it with one hand. I don’t really know what else (I could have done).”

Kmet might have had an opportunity to get an extra step into Warner on his route, thus creating more space for himself to the outside. In live action, it also appeared as if Fields’ pass had a bit too much mustard on it, a fastball that would have been hard for anyone to snare cleanly.

Said DeFilippo: “If you asked Justin, I think he would maybe have taken a little bit of heat off that ball and put it just a little bit more on the back shoulder. Just a little bit tighter to Cole’s body there.”

The Bears settled for Cairo Santos’ 25-yard field goal on that series, taking a 16-9 lead after a 13-play, 62-yard march that probably should have finished with a touchdown. Those are the little things Fields and the offense need to clean up as fast as possible.

Earlier, on their final possession of the first half, the Bears had a 16-play, 57-yard drive that chewed up more than 8 minutes. But that, too, ended with a Santos field goal from 40 yards.

A third-and-6 play immediately before that kick lost 6 yards when cornerback K’Waun Williams devoured a screen to Herbert.

Nagy insinuated Monday that might have been one call offensive coordinator Bill Lazor would have wanted back.

“With that down and distance, third-and-6, you always look back and say, OK, could we have called a different play?” Nagy said. “But they made a good play and you have to give them credit for that. "

Whatever the case, the Bears twice left points on the table inside the red zone. Those possessions could have changed the momentum and flow of the game. At this stage, with the margin for error the Bears are operating with, the big-picture consequences are heightened.

On the bright side

Fields’ touchdown pass, an 8-yard dart to James in the first half, came on a marvelous throw off of a play-action, naked bootleg to the left. James ran a crisp route, and Fields put the ball in perfect position for his tight end to make a sliding catch.

Most eye-catching was the angle from which Fields threw, rolling against the grain and needing extraordinary body control to fire from an unorthodox arm slot with the velocity and precision required to keep the ball just out of the reach of 49ers cornerback Josh Norman.

“Awesome,” DeFilippo said. “That was a mailbox-type throw. Fantastic.”

After the game, Fields shrugged off the way he had to contort his body to throw a perfect strike when he wasn’t able to set himself.

“You’ve just got to get your body in good position to make that throw,” he said. “I got on the edge clean because their ends were pretty much crashing (down) all day for the run. But, yeah, you’ve just got to continue to rep it out. The more you rep it out and the more you get comfortable with that, the easier it is to make that throw in the game.”

Perhaps Fields’ “no big deal” description can be interpreted as an encouraging sign, added evidence of his self-confidence and trust in his athleticism and work habits. But make no mistake, Fields’ coaches and teammates were impressed.

“Tough angle for sure,” James said. “He had to work for that a little bit. But we were able to make the play.”

Nagy, who watched that play on TV as he monitored the game from afar during his mandatory COVID-19 isolation, labeled it “a big-time NFL throw.”

“To flip your hips and have the accuracy to be able to put (the football) literally an inch outside the defender’s hands to the only place Jesse could catch the football? Special,” Nagy said. “You love seeing it. I was definitely a fan when that play happened. And it got pretty loud (where I was).”

Not only did Fields have a mailbox-sized window to fit that throw into, he had to launch the pass with his body twisted. At full speed, he used almost a martial-arts style kick of his left leg during his throwing motion to create steadiness and strength.

“Go back and watch it,” DeFilippo said. “Whenever you’re throwing on the run like that, to balance yourself out you’ll have some natural leg kick. Watch his left leg in the air. That has a tendency to balance you.”

Those are the microscopic details Fields and the Bears coaches remain focused on, nuances barely noticeable to outside observers but ones they are practicing over and over again and then applying in games.

Odds and ends

In addition to his touchdown run, Fields had four other runs for at least 14 yards on the way to a 100-yard rushing day. He also picked up 5 key yards on a third-down run early in the third quarter when he slipped away from pressure in the pocket, then used a cyclone spin back to the inside to escape from Warner 11 yards behind the line of scrimmage. That particular move caught the attention of Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks. “He’s elite,” Hicks said. “Like, it’s fun to watch, right? … Although that wasn’t a crazy gain, it just says, or it tells the defense, that ‘Man, you’ve got to really work on tackling this guy.’”

The Bears hope that’s one of the bigger effects of Fields’ rushing explosion, that it causes defenses to think longer and harder about how they’re attempting to contain the elusive quarterback. DeFilippo senses a running day like Sunday’s will slow the pass rush in the weeks ahead. “You’re going to have to be disciplined in your rush lanes,” he said, “which means that you can’t just run up the field on this guy. He’s going to get up and out on you and we’ll see the runs we saw Sunday.” DeFilippo cited Fields’ decisiveness and increasing comfort level for helping open the doors to Sunday’s rushing production. Some of it also was based on how the 49ers defense was playing and might not be replicable against other opponents with different approaches for how they utilize their defensive ends and linebackers. “If Justin goes out on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers and doesn’t have some of those runs that he had (Sunday), that doesn’t mean that we didn’t try to do it or that he didn’t do it,” DeFilippo said. “Maybe that’s just the way the defense is playing.”

The Bears had their best day of the season on third down, converting 8 of 15 attempts. That 53.3% success rate was well above their season average (34.7%) and included a 6-for-8 effort in the first half. The Bears’ longest play from scrimmage was a 22-yard Fields completion to Marquise Goodwin to convert on third-and-13 on their field-goal drive to open the third quarter. On that play, Fields did a nice job recognizing a blitz from the 49ers defense while identifying a Cover-1 look. His bullet to Goodwin was into a tight window with pressure coming at him. Nagy loved Fields’ decisiveness and poise. “That was a big-time NFL throw with him being able to anticipate and throw with complete accuracy,” Nagy said. “It was on time and in rhythm.”

The Bears finished the afternoon with 148 net passing yards, their eighth consecutive game below 200 yards and their fifth this season below 150. They are averaging 127.4 passing yards per game, last in the NFL by a wide margin. The New Orleans Saints rank 31st with 180.9 passing yards per game.

Fields wasn’t the only quarterback to score on an ad-libbed run. Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter was designed to be a jet sweep to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the timing of the operation was discombobulated. Samuel’s motion was mistimed and he arrived at the mesh point well before the snap. He had to stop himself awkwardly in front of his quarterback. Even when Garoppolo took the shotgun snap, he had the option of handing off to Samuel but chose to take it himself. Said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: “Any time you have a running play and something happens where the back’s not there, the quarterback is supposed to run where the back was supposed to go. And that’s what Jimmy did.”

Allen Robinson, the Bears’ No. 1 receiver, had only three catches for 21 yards. For the season, Robinson ranks 69th in the league in receptions (26) and 84th in receiving yards (271), and he has gone six weeks since scoring his only touchdown. The chatter recently has centered around his still-developing chemistry with Fields. The duo didn’t get a high volume of reps together during training camp this summer when Andy Dalton was starting, and they seem to be still feeling one another out deep into the season. The Bears have dedicated themselves to the run much more in 2021 than they did at any point in Robinson’s first three seasons. But that’s no excuse for a player of Robinson’s playmaking prowess to be featured so little.

We’ll close on a light note — with a hidden 15 yards Fields picked up in the fourth quarter by drawing a roughing-the-passer flag against 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam. Replays showed how ridiculous the penalty was, with Ebukam barely grazing Fields and the Bears quarterback delivering an Academy Award-worthy flop. I asked DeFilippo on Monday afternoon whether he would have any fun in the quarterbacks room with that clip. “That was a late hit,” he said with a wide smile. “Hey, it got called right? It got called. So that was a late hit, man. I don’t know. I don’t know anything about that.”

