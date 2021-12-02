Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn named NFC defensive player of the month

The chaos of three days due to a false media report claiming Matt Nagy was to be fired was all left behind by the Chicago Bears on their final drive to a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions.
As he continues his impressive comeback season, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn was named NFC defensive player of the month for November.
In three November games, Quinn had 5 ½ sacks for minus-33 yards, 14 tackles, five tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. That included a 3 ½-sack performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
Quinn, 31, leads the Bears with 11 sacks and also has 36 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in his 11th NFL season. His production has been important as outside linebacker Khalil Mack struggled with a foot injury that ended his season.
Quinn’s output comes a season after he recorded a career-low two sacks in his first year with the Bears. He has credited being in a good mental space as part of what has allowed him to bounce back.
In this Oct. 10, 2021, file photo, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas.
DAVID BECKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Last year, for everybody, was a little bit off, a little bit difficult with the COVID stuff,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “So I think everybody had their own issues that we all went through. For Robert, as we get to where we’re at this year right now, to see him bounce back and be whatever he is, top five in sacks right now, what I instantly put it to is this guy in the offseason, he cared immensely about wanting to get better and how could we do that, creating a plan in the offseason and then him following it.
“From the very first day he got here in the offseason, in training camp and into the preseason and regular season, his motor goes 1,000 miles per hour every play.”
Quinn’s best season came in 2013 with the St. Louis Rams, when he had 19 sacks, 34 quarterback hits and 23 tackles for a loss. His 11 sacks this season rank his third behind that year and 11 ½ in his 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
He is the first Bears player to be named defensive player of the month since Eddie Jackson in November 2018.
48 photos of Bears victory over Lions
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton holds a silver football trophy after the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is pulled down by Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) goes up against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the second half adopted during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier (52) outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) try to block a field goal attempt in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) on the sideline in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!