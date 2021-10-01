Chicago Bears know they 'better solve' offensive issues

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor knows the team won’t be the only ones poring over the film from Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders and any other number of future Bears opponents are going to be taking notes from how the Browns defense so thoroughly dominated the game.

Not all teams will have pass rushers like Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to lead a nine-sack, 15-quarterback hits day. But they now have a blueprint of what works.

The Bears have to make corrections to ensure that plan already is out of date when they face the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“The players have to take a look in the mirror, ‘OK, this is what I put on film. So be ready,’ ” Lazor said. “And then as an offense, we have to make sure, ‘OK, this is what they’re going to see.’ Usually, even if you solve the problem the next week, it’s going to last a couple weeks … because people are going to be watching that film for a couple weeks. … The last game of the season people might still look at that number of sacks and go back. So we better solve it.”

Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday called the conversations about the Browns game the team has had over the last few days healthy, raw and honest.

Among the coaches, those likely included whether Nagy was going to hand over play calling to a coach such as Lazor, who took over those duties late last season. Nagy is keeping that decision under wraps for competitive reasons.

And the conversations included where the game plan went wrong, including the amount of pressure the Browns generated on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. According to Next Gen Stats, the Browns pass rush pressured Fields on 55.2% of his dropbacks, which is tied for the fourth-highest pressure rate this season. Garrett and Clowney combined for 15 quarterback pressures.

As Nagy did Monday, Lazor placed the blame for the lack of pass protection on a wide range of issues beyond the offensive line and tackles Germain Ifedi and Jason Peters — “scheme, throwing the ball on time, technique, do we have more answers and different things we could do?”

Lazor, who was scheduled to speak Thursday as part of the coordinators news conferences, said he didn’t feel the coaches were ill-prepared in terms of the amount they had in their game plan. But he acknowledged the original plan — and how they reacted to what the Browns were doing — could have been handled better.

“If I could go back a week — I can’t, but if I could — I’d have a different protection plan,” he said. “We had some things in there, some of it just didn’t work the way we thought it would, but we thought it was a good answer. It just didn’t work.

“Some of it, obviously, we have mechanisms to help the protection, whether it be to throw the ball faster, to move the pocket more, to help on the edges, to turn the line and help with more guys, to use tight ends more in protection, all of the different answers that we have, and they’re all in the offense. It’s easy to say I would go back and do things differently because of what the results are. So let’s learn from it and not have it happen again.”

Lazor said conversations with players have included taking a look at how the Bears practice. He said there have been some bad practice days, but this examination goes beyond just how hard or well the team works.

The Bears wanted to focus specifically on issues they had last week and how that translated to the game. For coaches, that was looking at whether they properly prepared the players for what defenses they were going to see. And for players, that was whether they executed what they were taught.

“So just make a connection for the players and the coaches, for everyone,” Lazor said. “One of the hardest jobs on an NFL team is to get the team that is giving you the look on defense to give you the look that you are going to see on Sunday. We do our best to pick what we think is going to happen. They can choose to call whatever defense they want, but their safety doesn’t quite play like ours, so we need you on this play to lean this way or double ( Allen Robinson) or do whatever and (then it’s) getting guys to do it. Part of it, and we took that responsibility on ourselves as coaches, at practice this is what happened last week, did it or did it not translate to the game?

“The players also expect you to put responsibility on them. We called this play at practice. This is the front you got. We expected — because you saw it and prepared for it — that you would get it done. They appreciate it when you share responsibility because that is the truth.”

Ifedi said many of the players have been out at practice early this week, beyond just the offensive linemen who usually take early reps.

And he used that as an example of why he thinks the Bears can keep the ugliness from the Browns loss from carrying over to Sunday’s game against the winless Lions, who have eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits over three games.

“Sometimes you look around the room, and you know there are guys, they’re probably going to check out,” Ifedi said. “That’s probably how it’s going to be. It’s going to go downhill. But I looked around the (offensive) room on Monday, and I (saw) a bunch of guys who want to get better. … The coaches want to be better for us and we want to be better for them. It’s a collaborative effort. I’m not going to sit up here and blow smoke: It was not great. But we know we have the guys to right the ship.”

