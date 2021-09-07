Chicago Bears: 4 questions for Week 1

The long offseason wait is almost over. The Chicago Bears kick off the 2021 season Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Of course, the player most Bears fans are most excited to see — rookie quarterback Justin Fields — will begin the season on the bench. We start with that decision as our trio of Bears writers tackles four key questions facing the team in Week 1.

1. The Bears’ unwavering decision to start Andy Dalton at quarterback is _______.

Brad Biggs: Not a surprise.

The team has prepared everyone for this reality since trading up to choose future quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the draft. This cannot come as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to what those at Halas Hall have said for 4½ months. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are under pressure to show progress this season, and it’s always a good idea to view decisions through the lens being used by those making them.

There’s no question Fields is the next potential long-term answer at the position. But if the Bears put him out there before they have a high degree of faith in his ability to produce, they run the risk of him struggling. With that comes the possibility he loses confidence, and at that point the walls start closing in on the GM and coach. The “start Fields NOW” crowd rarely considers anything other than Fields’ potential and the desire to see him play immediately. I think Fields will play an awful lot this season. If he doesn’t, that means the Bears have taken leaps and bounds forward as an offense with Dalton. That wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.

Recommended for you…

Pace and Nagy will be judged on wins and losses and how Fields looks when his opportunity comes. From that standpoint, I’m not surprised they want to delay his debut. How long? I don’t know. I do know a few weeks or even two months on the bench will not stunt Fields’ growth. This is a long play and one the Bears hope turns out much different from the career arc of Mitch Trubisky, the quarterback they traded up to draft in 2017.

Colleen Kane: Unpopular but not outrageous.

Of course watching Justin Fields flash his potential in the preseason was exciting, and like everybody else, I’m eager to see more right away. I also think it’s probable the Bears offense will be more productive with Fields over Dalton at quarterback in the very near future. But if the Bears believe Fields can benefit from a few weeks of continuing to learn on the sideline, I understand the decision to start Dalton in the opener.

I don’t know if Dalton can lead the Bears to a win against the Los Angeles Rams. His preseason showing wasn’t good, but he also wasn’t playing with the first-string offense. And I understand those who have a hard time trusting the Bears’ handling of quarterbacks given their history. But it also might not be terrible to have a slightly more conservative approach to when Fields’ first start will be. The excitement should be on its way. It’s just a matter of when.

Dan Wiederer: Understandable and practical.

If the coaching staff believes Justin Fields will benefit from having a longer on-ramp to his career as a starting quarterback, then Dalton’s ability to start and keep the Bears competitive in the short term makes sense. Fields will have the opportunity to continue learning behind the scenes, watching Dalton’s game-week preparation schedule and study habits and tailoring his own routine accordingly. Most importantly, Fields can continue to enhance his understanding of NFL defenses and gain a better comprehension of the coverages and disguises he might face when it’s finally his chance to play. And he can do so without facing the intense pressure of being a starter or having his inevitable rookie struggles magnified on center stage.

At Halas Hall, every quarterback decision should be made through the lens of “What’s best for Justin Fields?” After all, the Bears want him to be their starting quarterback into the 2030s. So whatever they can do to aid that mission makes sense. Where things get cloudy is when the rhetoric from key decision makers gets fuzzy. “It starts with how we feel about Andy,” general manager Ryan Pace said last week. “And we’re very confident in him and where he’s at. … It’s more about Andy right now.” That’s where the head-scratching begins and “understandable and practical” starts to meander toward “misguided.”

2. What the Bears need most from the defense this season is _______.

Biggs: To keep the opponent out of the end zone.

Creating turnovers has been a point of emphasis over the summer — you’ve heard about the blue takeaway bucket, right? — but that’s the most overhyped cliche for defenses every offseason. Am I disputing that first-year coordinator Sean Desai preached takeaways to his players? No. I’m pointing out that Chuck Pagano did the same thing the summer before. Vic Fangio did it before Pagano. Mel Tucker did it. Lovie Smith did it. Greg Blache did it. You get the point. Talking about it and doing it are two different things, and EVERY defensive coach talks about it. The Bears had some shallow years under Fangio when it came to takeaways before 2018.

The first step toward creating more turnovers is forcing the opposition into more difficult third-down situations. That starts with playing better run defense. Win first down and win second down, and all of a sudden it’s third-and-7 or more. The return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman after he opted out a year ago, coupled with the depth on the defensive line, should bring improvement from 2020, when the Bears ranked 15th in the league by allowing 113.4 rushing yards per game. Play better versus the run, have more opportunities to rush the quarterback and make plays on the ball in the secondary. It’s worth noting that while the defense regressed overall in 2020, the Bears remained very good in the red zone, ranking fifth. They have to be stout there to achieve the ultimate goal, which is keeping the points allowed to a minimum.

Kane: To produce more game-changing plays.

The Bears ranked in the bottom 10 in the league with 18 takeaways in 2020, and that wasn’t up to the standards of a defense with playmakers such as Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson. Players have raved about the smarts of new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, his teaching prowess and his ability to put players in the right positions to be successful. Now his leadership needs to help produce more game-changing plays like the ones the Bears had in 2018, the defense’s last season under Vic Fangio.

That will require some young players, such as second-year cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, to step up. And it will require highly paid veterans to make more plays. Jackson didn’t have an interception for the first time in his career in 2020, though he had two pick-sixes called back because of penalties. He said Mack told him, “The great ones always find ways to make plays.” If the Bears want to return to being a great defense, we need to see more of that in 2021.

Wiederer: Impact plays — sacks, interceptions, recovered fumbles.

The Bears’ best players — Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson — have to be put in position to make game-changing plays on a regular basis. And then they have to capitalize by actually changing games. This is the last time I will hammer this point: In 2018, the Bears defense was the most menacing in the NFL. It led the NFL in takeaways (36) and interceptions (27) and produced an NFC-best 50 sacks while also scoring six touchdowns. In the two years since, the Bears totaled 37 takeaways, 20 interceptions, 67 sacks and two touchdowns. That’s a contributing factor in how a defense-led team transforms quickly from a legitimate championship contender into an 8-8 disappointment.

3. The player not named Justin Fields I’m most interested to see play is ______.

Biggs: Jason Peters.

If the 39-year-old veteran can hold down the fort at left tackle, that would be a boost for a team that had its plan to start rookie Teven Jenkins at the position unravel before training camp began. If Peters struggles, the Bears will have to pivot swiftly to Plan C and probably adjust game plans and play calling as well to account for questions on the offensive line. This will be important to watch over the first quarter of the season. It’s worth mentioning the performance of Andy Dalton will be interesting, as will the development of second-year players such as cornerback Jaylon Johnson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney. I’ll add one more: It’s a big season for free safety Eddie Jackson, who hasn’t been a dynamic playmaker in the secondary since his contract was extended. Will he rebound into the form that made him one of the best in the league at the position?

Kane: David Montgomery on offense, Robert Quinn on defense.

Montgomery came on strong at the end of last season once the Bears found the right offensive line combination. He totaled 116 carries for 598 yards and seven touchdowns and 24 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown over the final six regular-season games. He seems to have a work ethic and attitude that has him always seeking improvement, including with a speed coach this offseason, and I want to see how he channels that into the season.

Quinn’s 2020 season — with just two sacks and six quarterback hits — was not up to his or the Bears’ standards. So I’m interested to see if he can turn it around. He’s 31, and staying healthy is a question. But he also had 11½ sacks just two years ago. I want to see if the Bears can get more out of the substantial money they committed to Quinn than they did last year.

Aside from those two, I’m looking forward to seeing if Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson and Darnell Mooney can make the second-year jumps their coaches think could be in store.

Wiederer: Darnell Mooney.

I may be in the minority in believing the Bears offense can take notable steps forward in 2021. This is all relative. An ascension from bad to average would qualify as steps forward for this offense. But in order to strike fear in defenses, the Bears need an array of weaponry among their wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. Mooney, coming off a 2020 breakout in which he set a team record for receptions by a rookie wide receiver with 61, has drawn raves since the spring for his mindset, his improved route running and, yes, his elite speed. He needs to be an every-week factor and a target Bears quarterbacks take advantage of on a regular basis. He needs to draw attention away from Allen Robinson. Or if defenses spend resources aiming to take Robinson away, Mooney needs to make them pay. There’s ample reason to believe Mooney will be as good as advertised this season. It should be fun to watch.

4. To win back Chicago’s trust, Matt Nagy must ______.

Biggs: Win. Period.

Head coaches are evaluated in one area: their record. Nagy got off to a terrific start with a 12-4 season in 2018, when he was named NFL coach of the year. It has been a .500 roller coaster since, and now he has the unenviable task of needing to produce victories while also developing his handpicked quarterback in Justin Fields. If the Bears win while Fields sits, Nagy will be headed down the right path. If the Bears lose, no matter who is at quarterback, Nagy could be in for a bumpy ride. The extra factor in evaluating the coach this year, at least for Chairman George McCaskey, will be the development of Fields. As with all head coaches, the most important factor is how things shape up in the win/loss column. Nagy is signed through 2022, so that makes this a critical season.

Kane: Lead a more productive offense.

Nagy has led two playoff teams in three seasons, but the Bears offense hasn’t shown consistent progress under his direction. The Bears finished in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per game, yards per play and scoring in 2020.

Nagy inherited Mitch Trubisky as his quarterback, and the 2017 No. 2 draft pick didn’t become what the Bears envisioned, whether that was because of Trubisky’s shortcomings or his development under Nagy. Now, whenever Justin Fields gets his chance, Nagy needs to show he can guide a high-powered offense with a quarterback he helped select and develop from the start. If that offensive production comes sooner with Andy Dalton, all the better. Nagy also needs to show he can get the most out of what David Montgomery and newcomer Damien Williams offer in the run game.

Then he should gain greater trust from Bears fans.

Wiederer: Jump-start the offense in a significant way.

No matter who is playing quarterback, Nagy has to prove he can set up that unit for consistent success. That means taking each week’s puzzle and putting it together skillfully, recognizing the Bears’ greatest strengths and finding ways to match those against an opponent’s weaknesses. Nagy must find trust in his offensive line, then commit to the running game. He must find balance and feed his best playmakers. The Bears were abysmal on third down last season, converting only 34.6%. That ranked 31st in the league. They ranked 22nd in the red zone with a 56.4% touchdown rate. Start there with the much-needed improvements. In 2019, the Bears finished 29th in total offense with 296.8 yards per game. They were 26th last season at 331.4. Set the bar for 2021 at 350 yards and 23 points per game. That would transform the Bears offense from maddening to average.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0