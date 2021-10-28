Bears say they aren’t pursuing horse racing at Arlington Park

The Chicago Bears disclosed Wednesday that they are not interested in continuing horse racing at Arlington International Racecourse, despite a report that another investor group wants to do so.
The Bears entered a purchase agreement in September to buy the horse racing site in Arlington Heights for $197 million, and are continuing to evaluate various aspects of the proposal before hoping to close on the deal in 2022 or 2023. But Scott Hagel, the team’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, made clear that the team is not looking to race horses.
“We are in the process of conducting our due diligence on the property and are not pursuing any horse racing opportunities on the site,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune.
His comment came in response to a report by the Daily Herald that a group of investors proposed working with the Bears to keep racing at the track starting in 2023. But the group did not bid on the property when it was for sale this year, and had not formally contacted the Bears.
Roy Arnold, CEO and president of Endeavor Properties, which was a finalist among bidders for the 326-acre property, said he would also like to work with the Bears to offer both racing and football on the site. He believed that the other investors now proposing such a deal may include Ralph Ross, a former co-owner of the racetrack.
Arnold said he’d worked with Ross more than a year ago on possibly pursuing racing at another site, but that proposal didn’t work out. “Ralph’s a good guy, he has a history with Arlington,” Arnold said.
But, he said, considering that any interested party could have bid on the property this summer, “they’re a little late to the game.”
Churchill Downs Inc., which is selling the Arlington site, asked potential buyers to break out bids for the track alone, which Endeavor valued at about $40 million, Arnold said.
Keeping the existing grandstand and racing oval would require demolishing the backstretch and practice track to make room for a football stadium in the northwest corner of the property, near Route 53, he said. His team would also be willing to buy the track if the Bears deal fell through.
For decades, track owners lobbied for state permission to add casino gambling at their tracks, as has been done in other states. Illinois lawmakers allowed such a change in 2019.
In the meantime, Churchill Downs bought a majority ownership of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. After that, Churchill Downs shocked the racing world by rejecting a casino at the racetrack, and instead put the site up for sale this year. The corporate officers also chose not to seek racing dates for next year, effectively preventing any future owner from holding races then, in what was seen as a move to prevent competition with its nearby casino.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes previously said he’d welcome combining football and horse racing on the site, but said Wednesday that his understanding also was that the Bears were not pursuing that.
Photos: Police officer shot in Pontoon Beach, Illinois dies of his injuries
Illinois State Police works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A crime scene investigator photographs the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
U.S. Marshals work the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police officers embrace while waiting outside the emergency room at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
People embrace outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Law enforcement officers arrive outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
State police crime scene investigators work the scene near a Pontoon Beach police cruiser damaged by gunfire on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, following a shooting at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A crime scene investigator works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
An Illinois law enforcement officer removes his hat as an ambulance carrying the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins leaves St. Louis University Hospital for the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Illinois law enforcement officers comfort each other as they wait for a procession to carry the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins from St. Louis University Hospital to the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Illinois law enforcement officers wait for a procession to carry the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins from St. Louis University Hospital to the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Illinois law enforcement officers comfort each other as they wait for a procession to carry the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins from St. Louis University Hospital to the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The body of Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins arrives at the St. Louis medical examiner's office from St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
A Granite City police officer removes his hat as an ambulance carrying the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins leaves St. Louis University Hospital for the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Members of the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department place bunting above the entrance of the Pontoon Beach Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in honor of Pontoon Police Officer Officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Speedway gas station at 1310 S. Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
A Pontoon Beach police officer carrying a Thin Blue Line flag and another officer carrying flowers walks over to a police cruiser parked outside the Pontoon Beach Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in honor of Pontoon Police Officer Officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Speedway gas station at 1310 S. Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
A Pontoon Beach cruiser parked outside the Pontoon Beach Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, honors Pontoon Police Officer Officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Speedway gas station at 1310 S. Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Nurses Annette Anderson (left), Buffy Thompson, and Michelle Waller (right) console each other as they watch the procession for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins pass by the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect in a stolen car on Tuesday. The emergency room nurses were on duty at the Gateway Regional Medical Center when officer Timmins was brought in for care after being shot. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Ashley Crummitt, from Granite City, drops off flowers at a memorial for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins outside the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect on Tuesday. "He was just doing his job. He was the same age as me. Sad" said Crummitt. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Nurses Annette Anderson (left) Buffy Thompson, and Michelle Waller (right) console each other as they watch the procession for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins pass by the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect on Tuesday. The emergency room nurses were on duty at the Gateway Regional Medical Center when officer Timmins was brought in for care after being shot. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The procession for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins travels north on IL Route 111 past the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect on Tuesday. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Rebecca Hartman (left), Cassidy Hartman, 10, and Chris Hartman, watch as the procession for fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins passes by the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspected car thief on Tuesday. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. The Hartman's live in Pontoon Beach, where Chris Hartman was a Pontoon Beach Police officer at one time. Chris Hartman now works as investigator for the the Madison County Coroner and worked on cases with Timmins. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
People drop off flowers at a memorial for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins outside the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspected car thief on Tuesday. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Mark Gauen of Pontoon Beach adds an American flag to the growing memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after Tuesday's fatal shooting of officer Tyler Timmins at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Mark Gauen of Pontoon Beach adds an American flag to the growing memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after Tuesday's fatal shooting of officer Tyler Timmins at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A memorial for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler grows on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after he was shot and killed Tuesday at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A family that chose not to speak to media adds to the growing memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after Tuesday's fatal shooting of officer Tyler Timmins at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
