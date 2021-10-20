 Skip to main content
Bears put Quinn on COVID-19 list with Brady, Bucs coming up

Kevin and Donnie discuss an upcoming NFC Matchup between the Bears and Bucs as we head into week 7

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, possibly leaving them without one of their top pass rushers when they visit Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The resurgent Quinn is second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowl pick had two last season — his first in Chicago. The Bears (3-3) are tied with Minnesota for the league lead with 21 sacks.

Bears Quinn Football

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2021, file photo, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. The Bears placed Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Oct. 19, possibly leaving them without one of their top pass rushers when they visit Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

Chicago placed defensive back Deon Bush on injured reserve with a quad injury. He was hurt in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Bears also promoted defensive back Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster.

