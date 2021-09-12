Bears NT Goldman to miss opener at Rams because of injuries

Breaking down the matchup for the Chicago Bears against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, with a prediction on the final score and why.
LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears have ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman for Sunday's season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles because of knee and ankle injuries.
The Bears announced Saturday that Goldman did not travel with the team.
Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman runs during training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on July 29, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago is counting on Goldman to help clog the interior and boost a run defense that dropped from ninth in 2019 to 15th after he opted out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns. He made 46 starts from 2017 to 2019.
The Bears also moved linebacker Josh Woods and defensive lineman Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster.
Photos: Bears hold off Titans in preseason finale
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chicago Bears helmet sits on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game between the Bears and the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chicago Bears equipment case sits on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game between the Bears and the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players gather before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players run onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Jan'Vea Johnson (86) and quarterback Nick Foles (9) warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair (65) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Charles Snowden (49) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) stands for the national anthem before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson, left, in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players take the field for a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame (41) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Christian Jones (57) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) is congratulated by tight end Jesper Horsted (87) after Trevathan intercepted a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chris Lacy (17) lines up against Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive end LaCale London (63) is attended to after being injured in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a pass interception against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson (31) scores against the Tennessee Titans after intercepting the ball during an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams (13) makes a catch as Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley defends during an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches from the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, left, is congratulated by running back Khalil Herbert (24) after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, right, is congratulated by running back Khalil Herbert (24) and wide receiver Dazz Newsome (83) after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Javian Hawkins (23) scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, center, catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (27) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half on Saturday.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) is congratulated by Scooter Harrington after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods (55) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a one-handed catch as he scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a one-handed catch as he scores a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans linebacker Jan Johnson (47) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans safety Clayton Geathers (25) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates with Isaiah Coulter (19) and Dazz Newsome (83) after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Duke Shelley (20) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods (55) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears' Chris Lacy plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
