Bears NT Goldman to miss opener at Rams because of injuries

Breaking down the matchup for the Chicago Bears against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, with a prediction on the final score and why.

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears have ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman for Sunday's season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles because of knee and ankle injuries.

The Bears announced Saturday that Goldman did not travel with the team.

Eddie Goldman

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman runs during training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on July 29, 2021.

Chicago is counting on Goldman to help clog the interior and boost a run defense that dropped from ninth in 2019 to 15th after he opted out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns. He made 46 starts from 2017 to 2019.

The Bears also moved linebacker Josh Woods and defensive lineman Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster.

