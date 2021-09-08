Bears' Dalton focused on Rams defense, not Justin Fields

The chance appears possible for Justin Fields to get into his first NFL game for the Chicago Bears Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams but no one is saying how or when and the nature of a special package of plays for him is entirely under wraps.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton could have defensive lineman Aaron Donald in his face Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
While this might terrify many NFL quarterbacks, the real trouble for Dalton might be behind him in the form of Bears backup quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago opens the season at SoFi Stadium.
"That's the worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder," Dalton said.
Bears fans have clamored throughout the preseason for Fields to start, even while the plan all along has been for Dalton to face the Rams.
"We're talking about tuning out the stuff you don't need to focus on and knowing where you need to put your time and effort and all that kind of stuff," Dalton said. "I think that's just where I'm at. You don't worry about all the other stuff."
The other stuff would be the calls for Fields to play.
Dalton was booed by fans during his very limited play in the preseason, but Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor thinks his experience lets him shrug off everything from challenges for his job to charging All-Pro defensive linemen such as Donald.
Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton, left, looks to pass as backup QB Justin Fields watches as they warm up before a preseason game against the Dolphins Aug. 14 in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
"It's hard to put something up there that he hasn't faced at some point," Lazor said. "Not that we aren't going to have the same answer for it that he has, but there tends to be very little panic from a guy who's faced it before and has had success.
"That's just kind of what he brings to the table. That (calm) gets pushed onto (teammates) when he's calling the plays."
There could be plenty of chances to panic against the Rams.
The Bears struggled to put a viable offensive line on the field in the preseason because of a back injury to rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins and injuries to other blockers.
Donald has 85 1/2 sacks in seven NFL seasons and Dalton knows what his line will be up against.
"I mean, he's the type of player you have to know where he's at at all times," Dalton said. "And I think for him, arguably the best defensive player in the league and I mean he can change a game and we understand that.
"So we've got to give him his respect because he's a great player."
Dalton has been promised the start since signing in Chicago in March and it's possible a strong showing against Donald and the Rams defense could go a long way toward cementing his position ahead of Fields.
The Bears will not say whether Fields could get into Sunday's game in some type of special situations, such as third downs or goal line.
"You know it's something that, you know, I don't know," coach Matt Nagy said at the end of preseason, while wearing a big smile.
Dalton has other concerns.
"There's a lot that's gone on since March, but all that's led to this point right here," Dalton said. "Regardless of everything that's gone on, we're here at Week 1, and this is exactly what I wanted. I wanted this opportunity.
"And now we're looking forward to making the most of it."
NOTES: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and outside linebacker Robert Quinn were limited in practice Wednesday because of back issues. ... Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who is on injured reserve, has changed his jersey number from 59 to 6. ... New defensive coordinator Sean Desai said he will direct the team's defensive scheme from the coaches' box rather than the sidelines.
Photos: Bears hold off Titans in preseason finale
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chicago Bears helmet sits on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game between the Bears and the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chicago Bears equipment case sits on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game between the Bears and the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players gather before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players run onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Jan'Vea Johnson (86) and quarterback Nick Foles (9) warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair (65) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Charles Snowden (49) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) stands for the national anthem before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson, left, in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears players take the field for a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame (41) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Christian Jones (57) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) is congratulated by tight end Jesper Horsted (87) after Trevathan intercepted a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chris Lacy (17) lines up against Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive end LaCale London (63) is attended to after being injured in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a pass interception against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Tre Roberson (31) scores against the Tennessee Titans after intercepting the ball during an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams (13) makes a catch as Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley defends during an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches from the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, left, is congratulated by running back Khalil Herbert (24) after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, right, is congratulated by running back Khalil Herbert (24) and wide receiver Dazz Newsome (83) after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Javian Hawkins (23) scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, center, catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (27) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half on Saturday.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) is congratulated by Scooter Harrington after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods (55) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a one-handed catch as he scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a one-handed catch as he scores a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans linebacker Jan Johnson (47) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans safety Clayton Geathers (25) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates with Isaiah Coulter (19) and Dazz Newsome (83) after Horsted scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears defensive back Duke Shelley (20) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods (55) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
MARK ZALESKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears' Chris Lacy plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
WADE PAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
