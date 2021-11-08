5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on “Monday Night Football.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy said there was “definite urgency” around Halas Hall during the week as the team prepared for its last game before the bye week against a Steelers team that has won three straight.

As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.

Chicago Bears (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

TV and radio: WGN-9, ESPN, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).

The line: Steelers by 6. Over/under: 39½.

1. Players in the spotlight

Running backs on both sides could play significant roles.

Nagy said “there’s a really good chance” David Montgomery will be activated from injured reserve before the game.

Montgomery returned to practice this week after missing four games with a sprained left knee. He had two games with more than 100 rushing yards in the first four games, and the Bears now have two strong options in the running game after rookie Khalil Herbert had success while Montgomery was out.

“Beginning of the week, we wanted to see how’s he going to look,” Nagy said. “You have no idea when he gets out there. For all intents and purposes, he has looked really good.”

In the Steelers’ last three wins, rookie Najee Harris has rushed for 294 yards and two touchdowns and has 11 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said Harris is “going to be a really good running back ... for a long time in this league.” It’s up to a Bears run defense that has allowed 145 rushing yards or more in each of the last three games to slow him down.

Desai said the problem against the San Francisco 49ers was four explosive plays on the ground, including three Elijah Mitchell carries of 27 yards or more.

“It’s those four plays that we’ve got to get fixed,” Desai said. “There’s a lot of good coaches around this league that see those plays, and they’re going to try and hit you on those over and over again.

“So we’ve got to make sure we resolve those plays from a schematic perspective and from an individual technique and fundamental perspective. And that’s what’s been magnified for us here the last few weeks.”

2. Pressing question

Can Justin Fields build on what he believes was his best game with the Bears?

Fields seemed confident coming off a solid performance against the 49ers in which he completed 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said Fields looked comfortable in that outing, putting together one of his best games in terms of his footwork, rhythm, timing and being decisive with his running. Nagy said the rookie’s confidence is showing up more during the week too.

“You could just feel his demeanor in the meetings is probably where you sense a lot of the growth in confidence,” Nagy said. “Out at practice, his tempo in and out of the huddle, his communication with the players between plays, there’s more and more to that.

“As he runs more plays together with them, there’s discussions after ... if we hit a throw and he liked the route, or he missed a throw and there’s something with the O-linemen. Talking to them that way, he’s becoming a little more vocal.”

That should only help as Fields prepares to face the Steelers, who have allowed just 20.3 points per game. Nagy said backup quarterback Andy Dalton’s insights were valuable because he has played the Steelers 16 times in his career.

“That’s a lot of games to be playing against that defense,” Nagy said. “He’s a valuable resource regardless of who we’re playing. And when you’re watching tape specifically, he’s seen a lot of different things from this defense and he can help out that way. Andy has been phenomenal in this process of watching Justin throw.”

3. Keep an eye on…

Robert Quinn said “it sucked” to miss 10 days — including the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — after testing positive for COVID-19. But the Bears outside linebacker tried to use the time wisely until he returned for the 49ers game.

“I’m like, I’m just going to use this as a rest week,” Quinn said. “There’s nothing I can do. I’m stuck in this situation, so … I tried to rest my body and my mind as best as possible.”

Quinn’s absence in Week 7, followed by Khalil Mack’s absence against the 49ers as he continues his recovery from a sprained foot, means the Bears pass rush hasn’t been at full strength the last couple of weeks — and it showed. The Bears didn’t record a sack in back-to-back games and had one quarterback hit.

Now they face another challenge with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been sacked 14 times this season. Roethlisberger’s average time to throw is 2.37 seconds, fastest in the NFL. The 18-year NFL veteran, who was limited in practice with pectoral, hip and right shoulder issues but is expected to play, has thrown four interceptions this season.

The Bears must try to take down Roethlisberger without Mack, who will miss his second straight game because of the foot injury.

“As a pass rusher, you have to constantly keep going until you get that one opportunity,” Quinn said. “So we’ve got to be consistent play in and play out, even though it may not be the way we want it. … You just have to bank on the DBs locking their man up. And we say if we do get five good rushes, we have to take advantage of those and make sure we show our DBs some love for giving us some time to get back there.”

4. Odds and ends

The Steelers have 19 sacks this season, led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has 8½ sacks, 15 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

“He’s a game changer,” Nagy said. “He’s special now. He’s all over the place. He’s smart. He can beat you with different moves, speed to power, can bull rush you. He’ll be all over the place, different spots on the D-line. And he goes after the football. When he tackles, he tackles the football. When you’re in the pocket, you better have ball security because he’s going after that football.”

Rookie right tackle Larry Borom said Watt “does things that other people can’t.”

Borom came off injured reserve against the 49ers to make his first career start, and he faced matchups with 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor thought Borom performed well, a positive as they look to stop another good player in Watt.

“There was zero hesitation from (Borom),” Lazor said. “There was zero fear from him. When we called quick protections, he went and was aggressive and got his hands on him. For the scenario he went through of missing so much time and having played so little NFL football, to be up against such a good player and play the way he did was very good. You just have to expect it’s only going to get better. That was a bright spot.”

5. Injury report

Along with Mack, the Bears declared running back Damien Williams (knee), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) and quarterback Nick Foles (personal/illness) out.

Safety Eddie Jackson, who has a hamstring injury, is doubtful.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) are questionable.

For the Steelers, tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) is out, and offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back) is questionable.

Predictions

Brad Biggs (7-1)

The Steelers have won 19 consecutive “Monday Night Football” home games dating to 1991. That’s not necessarily an indicator of what will happen in this game, but the Bears’ recent struggles stopping the run are problematic against a young offensive line that lately has performed better. The Steelers do an excellent job of disguising coverage in the secondary and have two big problems for the Bears up front in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. The Bears caught a break with Peyton and Eli Manning taking the week off from their alternative ESPN2 broadcast because their sharp commentary probably wouldn’t reflect well on the struggling Bears passing game.

Steelers 24, Bears 13

Colleen Kane (7-1)

The Steelers have engineered a nice turnaround from a 1-3 start, including holding the Cleveland Browns to 10 points in Week 8 to push their winning streak to three. Justin Fields and the Bears felt positive about the rookie quarterback’s showing last week despite the loss to the 49ers, but the Steelers defense, which has 19 sacks this season, threatens to squash that as the Bears head into the bye week. The Steelers get the edge at home in prime time.

Steelers 23, Bears 20

Dan Wiederer (7-1)

The Bears have a point differential of minus-64 in four road games this season. Offensively, they have scored only four touchdowns in 42 road possessions while averaging 116.5 net passing yards. The Steelers defense is stingy enough to slow the Bears running game while making life uncomfortable for Justin Fields. Alas, the Bears will stumble into their bye week with a losing streak that will extend to at least Day 42.

Steelers 23, Bears 13

