3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Eddie Jackson having ‘a lot’ to prove

After a weekend off, the Chicago Bears began Week 1 preparations with a light practice Monday at Halas Hall.

Here are three things we heard from coach Matt Nagy and his players as they get ready for Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

1. Safety Eddie Jackson said he has ‘a lot’ to prove in his fifth season.

After signing a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension in January 2020, Jackson didn’t play up to his standards last season.

He totaled five passes defended, three forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown, 82 tackles and a tackle for a loss. But he didn’t have an interception for the first time in his career after totaling two, six and two in his first three seasons. He also had two touchdowns called back because of other players’ penalties.

When asked if he didn’t have an opportunity to make more plays or if it was a bad year, he chose bad year.

“Even though they took away the touchdowns, I feel like there were some things I could’ve done better and capitalized better than just sitting up tripping over two touchdowns that got called back,” Jackson said. “I’ve got to tackle better still. I’ve still got to break on the ball, break up passes and stuff like that. You can cry and say you weren’t in the right position, but as a player, it’s still for you to go out and make plays.”

Jackson said outside linebacker Khalil Mack passed along some wisdom he learned from Charles Woodson: “One thing about it, Eddie-Bo, the great ones always find ways to make plays.”

Jackson has made tackling better a point of emphasis.

“Just the point of attack,” he said. “Just running through and finishing on the tackle, not thinking the next person will make the tackle, just always finishing. The type of player I am, that shouldn’t have to be said. That’s supposed to be an instinctive thing. I’m just trying to get back to it.”

He also wants to see the end zone more. He said he has a personal goal of breaking Charles Tillman’s franchise record of nine defensive touchdowns. Jackson has six.

“That affects games, man,” Jackson said. “If you score defensive touchdowns, that’s helping the offense stay off the field and keep fresh legs and you’re putting points on the board. So that’s just something I want to get back to for myself, the personal goals that I’ve set for myself.”

2. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman joined the team for his first practice.

The Bears signed Perriman last week, just days after the Detroit Lions cut him, adding him to a receivers room that includes Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Nsimba Webster.

The 2015 Baltimore Ravens first-round pick has played for four teams in five seasons with a career-best year of 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played last year for the New York Jets.

Nagy said he hoped the Bears could give Perriman a fresh start after he bounced around.

“You’ve just got to stay positive with them and then you find out why — like why didn’t things go well here or there and why did things go well at these other spots?” Nagy said. “Because I know when he was at Tampa Bay that second part of the season, he was really, really good. So I would love to talk to him and find out what was the why there, and I’m sure he’ll have some good answers. And then it’s our job to try to use him and let him get up to speed because he’s super talented.”

The Bears waived inside linebacker Josh Woods to make room for Perriman on the 53-man roster.

3. Matt Nagy said he feels ‘pretty good’ about left tackle Jason Peters’ conditioning.

Peters, 39 and in his 18th season, has had a couple of weeks to get back in football shape after working out on his own this offseason until a team signed him. He played 21 snaps (45%) against the Tennessee Titans in the preseason finale, and offensive line coach Juan Castillo said Peters has done extra work to get to where he needs to be. Castillo said that includes stacking reps in practice up to 55 to 60 plays together.

Nagy indicated the coaches will gauge Peters’ playing time in the opener based on how he’s feeling. Rookie Larry Borom is Peters’ backup with Elijah Wilkinson also available.

“He’s in a good place,” Nagy said. “It might just be something when we get into the game, we’ll just see how he’s feeling. We’ll plan on going into it with him as the guy. He’s played a lot of games and he understands that football game conditioning, and we’re going to have to rely on him a lot as we go through it.”

