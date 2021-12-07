3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Monday

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and his assistant coaches spoke with the media Monday after the 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Here are three things we heard from the group at Halas Hall as the Bears turn their focus to Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers.
1. Justin Fields’ availability for Sunday’s game will be ‘an ongoing discussion for us all week long,’ Nagy said.
Fields wasn’t medically cleared to return from broken ribs for the Week 13 game against the Cardinals, so the rookie quarterback first has to clear that bar before he even can be considered to play against the Packers. After that, Nagy said the decision will be based on how Fields is dealing with pain.
For now, the Bears will prepare for both Fields and Andy Dalton to start and alter their plan as they monitor Fields this week, starting with their first full practice Wednesday. Fields was limited in practice all last week before Dalton made his second straight start. The veteran threw four interceptions in the loss.
If Fields can’t make the injury worse by playing, there’s an obvious benefit for the Bears to get him back on the field to continue his development, which Nagy thought was accelerating before the rookie was injured against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21.
“Going back to the San Fran game, I really felt like the game was slowing down to him,” Nagy said. “Now as he gets back out there, to be able to help get to different spots within the offense — if we have a check at the line, if we have some growth where he can get to something within the play — seeing him kind of grow in that aspect (would be good). I really felt like his confidence was starting to get good out there. At practice. On the field. In himself.”
When Fields does return, the Bears want him to continue to learn how to minimize awkward hits that could cause more injuries.
“There are times he’s trying to make a move and he realizes he can’t get away with it against a faster player that he’s probably been playing against,” quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said. “No offense to the Big Ten, great conference obviously, but it’s just the reality of the beast. I think he’s really learning what you can get away with and what you can’t. I do think when you have a player that’s that athletic, I do think there is a little bit of a learning curve in that for sure.”
2. Nagy plans to find out more about the headset issues that plagued the Bears.
Nagy spoke of the issues Sunday night after the game and specified Monday that they began at the beginning of the fourth quarter when the Bears started a drive at their 2-yard line. Dalton began motioning to his ears that he couldn’t hear offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays in the coaches’ box, which led to Nagy instead relaying play calls from the sideline.
After finding out Dalton’s spare helmet didn’t work either, according to DeFilippo, the Bears eventually got a walkie-talkie to Nagy later in the drive, allowing him to relay the calls from Lazor to Dalton.
Nagy said he didn’t think the Bears defense had the same trouble. He asked on the sideline if the Cardinals were having trouble but didn’t get an answer. He said he would try to get answers about whether the Bears or the NFL are responsible for solving the issue.
“I just haven’t gotten to that point today,” Nagy said.
Nagy isn’t the first coach to raise concerns about malfunctioning headsets this season. After the New York Giants’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 1, Giants coach Joe Judge said they had been having headset trouble all season and had to burn two timeouts because of the issues.
The NFL issued a statement to the New York Daily News about the Giants at the time that said, “We are looking into the matter with all involved parties; however, we are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset.”
3. Tight ends coach Clancy Barone said it was important for Cole Kmet to not let a drop affect the rest of his game.
Kmet took full responsibility for his dropped catch Sunday that Cardinals safety Budda Baker grabbed for an interception and returned 77 yards. Kmet said weather was a factor as he rolled backward and the ball flew out of his hands, but noted he needed to focus on finishing the catch.
Barone said he and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham both had conversations with Kmet about not letting the cloud of the drop hang over him.
“Those are going to happen,” Barone said. “Probably the only guy that’s never happened to is the guy that’s never had a ball thrown to him. The big thing is looking to see, ‘Can he fight his way through that?’ And he did. He came back in the latter part of the game and had two pretty tough catches where he had a guy on the defense hanging all over him, and he had to make two pretty good catches there toward the end of the game to help us try to come down and score again. So that was a plus in watching his maturation. It’s one thing to have something bad happen, but then how do you handle that? And Cole handled that like a pro.”
Kmet had three catches on seven targets for 41 yards, but also let Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones get by him to tip a Dalton pass that led to the QB’s third interception.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field with Joel Iyiegbuniwe after the team's 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks comes up for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) spins out of the attempted tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
