Peters returns to Chicago Bears practice

The question that dogged the Chicago Bears offense through much of training camp has now stalked the team into Week 2.

Who the heck is going to play left tackle?

Week 1 starter Jason Peters was back at practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall, striving to get ready to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. But Peters, who suffered a quadriceps injury in the first half of the opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, remained limited and might have an uphill climb to be ready to play a full game.

Peters left the opener after 32 snaps and was replaced by rookie Larry Borom — who then suffered an ankle injury on his 15th snap and figures to be out this week and beyond. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson was thrust into emergency duty for the final two-plus possessions against the Rams and held up OK.

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was asked Wednesday morning how the ongoing uncertainty at left tackle affects game planning for the home opener.

“That’s what you do,” Lazor said. “Every year, every week, every game, you look at your players (and see) what’s the best thing for them to do. How do we put them in the best situation to be successful? That’s football. That’s coaching.”

The Bears’ issues at left tackle began in late July when second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins was sidelined with a back issue. Jenkins later opted to have surgery on his back and was placed on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp.

The Bears hoped they found a standout replacement in Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection with 17 seasons of experience. But Peters, who will turn 40 in January, is fighting to get healthy after Sunday’s injury.

The Bears’ injury issues aren’t limited to offense. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed the opener with a knee/ankle issue. He returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Robert Quinn also was limited Wednesday with a lingering back ailment. Quinn played 63% of the defensive snaps against the Rams and combined with Akiem Hicks on a second-quarter sack of Matthew Stafford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0