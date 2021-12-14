Kindred: It’s official. Longtime fan Bob Daniels of Normal doing his share to support Packers

Occasionally during Bob Daniels’ 40-plus years with State Farm Insurance, he was called on at his Bloomington office by former Chicago Bears’ great Gale Sayers.

Heading a computer company at the time, Sayers would walk in and see a miniature Green Bay Packers helmet on Daniels’ desk.

“He would just shake his head,” Daniels said. “I said, ‘Gale, I’ve been a Packer fan since before you were on the Bears. So it’s nothing personal.’”

Sayers died last year at age 77. But know this about the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back: If he was here and healthy, and paid a visit to the retired Daniels, he’d be shaking his head again.

Monday, Daniels fulfilled a long-standing dream of buying stock in the publicly owned Packers. At 73 and confined to a wheelchair by multiple sclerosis, he decided to purchase one of the 300,000 Packers shares currently for sale.

“I couldn’t resist,” Daniels said. “I told my wife (Nancy), ‘I don’t ever ask for anything for myself, but I think I’m going to buy myself a Christmas present this year.’ I just thought, ‘Well, I’m not getting any younger and I want that hanging on my wall.’”

Daniels went online at his Normal home and bought a share for $300 plus a $35 handling fee. What does he get in return?

Nothing financially … Packers shareholders do not receive dividends. Daniels becomes one of roughly 400,000 shareholders who represent more than five million shares. The nonprofit corporation formed in 1923 is governed by a board of directors and a seven-member executive committee.

Still, he can say he is part of the organization.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Daniels said.

This is the sixth stock sale in Packers’ history, others coming in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011. The 2011 sale netted 269,000 new shares sold at $250 per share. Proceeds supported a $146 million Lambeau Field expansion project.

Money generated from this sale also will go to Lambeau Field projects, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.

Daniels chipped in his $300 … in his mind a small investment for all the Packers have given him. Growing up in Colfax in the 1950s, he gravitated toward the Packers largely because of his uncles, who were Bears fans.

“They were looking at The Pantagraph and telling me how the Bears did this and the Bears did that and the Packers were terrible, blah, blah, blah,” Daniels said. “I just always kind of pulled for the Packers … as a joke more than anything else.”

Soon, the Packers were no joke. They hired Vince Lombardi as coach in 1959 and won five world championships in the 1960s, including the first two Super Bowls.

Daniels suddenly was on the winning side of the Bears-Packers rivalry. He took advantage, then and now.

“I don’t hesitate to rub it in to a good many relatives and friends who rubbed it in to me all the time,” he said. “My son (Brian Blair) is a big Bears fan and he was giving it to me Sunday night. I said, ‘Just hold on. Wait until the second half kicks off and we’ll see what happens.’”

Back in Normal, Daniels was smiling. He does that a lot despite his lengthy battle with M.S., saying, “I have it made. I worked for the greatest company in the world for over 40 years and got all the benefits and everything. A lot of people aren’t so lucky to have the benefits I have. So I get along fine.”

Many know Daniels from his distinguished career as a softball umpire. He was an Amateur Softball Association umpire from 1972 to 1997 and is a member of the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame. In 2016, the Town of Normal built an umpires shelter at Champion Fields and named it after Daniels.

“I was blown away by that,” he said.

These days, Daniels’ sporting interests include following the Central Catholic girls basketball team, which is coached by his cousin, Debbie (Kessinger) Coffman. On a professional level, he is loyal to the Packers and baseball’s New York Yankees.

Why the Yankees?

The Colfax Little League in the 1950s had four teams: the Yankees, Cubs, Cardinals and Indians. Daniels was on the Yankees.

He joked in a Facebook post he is “hoping for a share of Yankee stock next Christmas.”

Is that possible?

“I don’t think so,” Daniels said. “I think the Steinbrenner family has pretty well locked that up.”

No problem. The Packers are 10-3 and fighting for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Daniels will tune into every snap he can in Packers gear, hoping for a Super Bowl run.

“I might trot out my stocking cap,” he said of his gameday attire. “Usually I wear my Packers hat, but I might trot out my stocking cap and my ugly Packers sweater.”

It’s his call. Being a stockholder has its privileges.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

