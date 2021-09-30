Justin Fields practices in full for the Chicago Bears

Quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both practiced Wednesday at Halas Hall — Dalton with a compression sleeve on his left leg and Fields with a brace on his right wrist that extended to his thumb — but it could be a day or two before the Chicago Bears name a starter for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

While coach Matt Nagy was evasive when asked about who will call plays after a moribund performance for Fields and the offense in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he was clear that Dalton, when healthy, will be the starter.

It has been only 10 days since Dalton was knocked out of the Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a bone bruise in his left knee. The Bears elected not to place him on injured reserve, showing confidence he could return in less than three weeks. In the portion of practice open to media, it was clear Dalton isn’t moving fluidly yet.

The brace on Fields’ hand is to protect an injury suffered late in the loss to the Browns. He was taken for X-rays at FirstEnergy Stadium, and those came back negative. He didn’t appear adversely affected when throwing passes, but he attempted only short-range throws when media were allowed to view practice.

Nagy has remained consistent with the message he delivered more than a week ago that Dalton would be QB1 when he is healthy, and as bad as the offense was against the Browns, nothing happened to alter the depth chart.

“I thought Justin did a good job in many ways, just keeping composed in that environment,” Nagy said of the rocky performance behind an offensive line that didn’t play well. “There’s things that I’m not going to get into in front of everybody as to why. Even as we’ve had more and more conversations, not just with coaches but players too, it’s good to hear some of the feedback that you get.

“(Fields) is going to have a lot of different games in his career. That one was a rough one, and I put that on me. That’s on me for why that went that way. I’ve got to learn from that, and we’ve got to learn from that. I think we have some answers, which is good.”

Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in less than two quarters against the Bengals before being injured on a 14-yard scramble. Whether he’s deemed healthy enough to play against the Lions remains to be seen.

Nagy said Monday it’s possible Nick Foles could be pressed into action this week, but he appears to remain the third option.

In other injury news, outside linebacker Khalil Mack missed practice after he suffered a foot injury against the Browns. Mack left the game in the second quarter but returned to play in the second half, when he had one of his two sacks.

Safety Tashaun Gipson remained out with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Browns game. Inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) and tight ends Jimmy Graham (rest day) and Jesse James (personal) also sat out.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (knee) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) were limited.

Meanwhile, Nagy said inside linebacker Danny Trevathan is set to begin his return from injured reserve.

The Bears placed Trevathan on IR with knee soreness before the season opener, and he sat out the first three games. New IR rules implemented because of COVID-19 last season and carried over to this season allow an unlimited number of players to be brought back from IR after three weeks.

Trevathan now has a three-week window to practice and return to the team.

Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree said Trevathan has remained involved while out.

“He’s always helping out everybody that he can,” Ogletree said. “We all kind of share ideas on what we see, obviously me and him being the oldest in the room. We share ideas with the young guys with certain situations that come up. We have one of the better linebacker rooms I’ve been a part of.”

The preseason play of Ogletree, a ninth-year NFL veteran who signed a one-year deal early in training camp, allowed the Bears to make the decision to let Trevathan heal slowly.

Ogletree has 12 tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended in three games.

“It’s been solid, I would say,” he said. “I haven’t done anything crazy. But this defense is built to where you’re not asking guys to be somebody they’re not. You have to go out and play your game, play within the scheme, but also do what you do well. They’ve allowed me to do that.”

