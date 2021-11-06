Illinois shuts down Minnesota in 14-6 upset win

MINNEAPOLIS — All season long, the Minnesota Gophers have relied on their running attack to control the game's tempo, build early leads and force opponents to try to rally against their defense.

But if an opponent can stop that run game and grab an early lead, the Gophers have to play outside their comfort zone.

That's just what happened Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, where Illinois scored a 14-6 upset victory over the 20th-ranked Gophers by scoring two early touchdowns, holding Minnesota's run game to 89 yards and forcing Tanner Morgan pass the ball.

Illinois (4-6, 3-5 Big Ten) sacked Morgan six times, intercepted him twice and took advantage of a couple of ill-timed offensive holding penalties by the Gophers (6-3, 4-2). Morgan completed 15 of 38 passes for 180 yards in a loss that ended Minnesota's four-game winning streak and severely damaged the Gophers' West Division title hopes.

The Gophers cut the lead to 14-6 with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter on Morgan's 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal, but on a day that Minnesota's mistakes kept piling up, Matthew Trickett clanked the extra-point attempt off an upright.

After Minnesota scored, Illinois gained two first downs to drain all but 1:12 from the clock, and the Gophers started from their 2 after the Illini's last punt.

Morgan hit Dylan Wright for a 36-yard gain to the 38, but Kirby Joseph intercepted Morgan's deep pass with 38 seconds left.

Chase Brown rushed 32 times for 147 yards and Brandon Peters completed seven of nine passes 80 yards and a score for Illinois.

Ky Thomas led the Gophers with 60 yards on 16 carries.

The Gophers reached their 49-yard line on their first possession, but Morgan's third-and-8 pass was tipped, and Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes intercepted the throw. The Illini cashed that in with Isaiah Williams' 2-yard TD run that capped an eight-play, 49-yard drive for a 7-0 lead. Key on the march was Peters' 15-yard pass to Michael Marchese for a 15-yard gain to the 2.

A false-start penalty and a second-down sack of Morgan doomed the Gophers' second possession. Mark Crawford's 55-yard punt flipped the field and gave Illinois the ball at its 14.

That poor field position didn't bother the Illini, who marched 86 yards in 11 plays to take a 14-0 lead on Peters' 15-yard pass to wide-open tight end Tip Reiman on the first play of the second quarter. Brown's runs of 10 and 19 yards sandwiched a Peters keeper for 11 to get the drive started.

In the first quarter, Illinois outgained the Gophers 125-35, including 93-24 on the ground. Illinois had the ball for 9:35 to Minnesota's 5:25.

The Gophers started moving the ball on their third possession, with Morgan hitting Brevyn Spann-Ford for 11 yards, and wildcat QB Cole Kramer rushing for 13 and finding tight end Ko Kieft for a 20-yard gain. Morgan's 11-yard scramble to the 22 left the Gophers with fourth-and-1, but Illini linebacker Isaiah Gay stuffed Kramer for no gain and Illinois took over on downs.

Illinois considered going for it on fourth-and-less-than-1 from its 31, but coach Bret Bielema called timeout and opted to punt. The Gophers took over at their 17 and drove to their 47 but punted on fourth-and-7.

Minnesota's defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense took over at its 49. It got nothing going, with Morgan being sacked for a 1-yard loss on second down and throwing incomplete on third down.

The Gophers defense stepped up again, with Boye Mafe dropping Brown for a 4-yard loss on third-and-7. Brock Annexstad returned the punt to the Illinois 43 with 1:42 left in the half.

Morgan's 24-yard gain on a slant to Chris Autman-Bell moved the ball to the 19. On first down, Morgan was sacked for a 1-yard loss. After a holding call on Sam Schluter made it second-and-21, Morgan threw incomplete and didn't see wide-open Jackson. On third down, Morgan couldn't find anyone downfield and settled for a 3-yard pass to Ky Thomas. Trickett attempted a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the half, but it was wide left.

Illinois opened the third quarter by reaching the Gophers 41, draining 5:33 from the clock, but Thomas Rush's third-down sack forced a punt, and Minnesota took over at its 11.

A roughing-the-passer penalty kept the Gophers' drive alive, and they moved to the Illinois 26. A holding call on Daniel Faalele pushed Minnesota back to its 36, and Mike Brown-Stephens' great sideline catch on third-and-17 gained 11 yards. That set up fourth-and-6 from the 22, when linebacker Owen Carney Jr. sacked Morgan for a 7-yard loss with 2:39 left in the third quarter.

The Gophers finally scored on Morgan's run that capped a 13-play, 86-yard drive.

