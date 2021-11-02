How Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy watched Sunday's game while out with COVID-19

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy needed an outlet as he watched his team play on TV on Sunday afternoon.

He had never been away from the Bears on game day in four seasons as head coach, but a case of COVID-19 forced him to stay away from Soldier Field during the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As Nagy sat on the edge of his seat to watch special teams coordinator Chris Tabor lead the team, he often could tell what play offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was going to run based on the down, distance and formation. But sometimes he didn’t know because of similar formations, and that was “challenging” for the man used to being in control.

So Nagy grabbed a notebook and began jotting down play specifics and his thoughts on how they unfolded.

“I didn’t know going into it I was going to do that, but I did it and it helped keep me kind of sane,” Nagy said. “It was just a really, really weird situation that I don’t want to be in again.”

Nagy spoke to the media over Zoom again Monday, still away from Halas Hall as he awaits clearance to return. He needs to receive two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart and be without symptoms for 48 hours before he can rejoin the team.

With the Bears playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9, the team won’t begin full practices until Thursday. So perhaps — now a week out from the initial positive test — Nagy will be back in the fold by then as the Bears try to pull out of an ugly three-game losing streak.

At least the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak, which forced six players and three coaches to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list or go through league protocols, might be winding down. The team brought tight end Jimmy Graham off the list Monday, leaving only right tackle Germain Ifedi on it. And the team didn’t announce any positive tests Saturday through Monday, good news for a team that needs some.

Meanwhile, Nagy has been reviewing film with coaches and staying in contact with general manager Ryan Pace ahead of the NFL trade deadline at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

From his perch at a still-undisclosed location during Sunday’s loss, Nagy saw defensive breakdowns lead to explosive plays for the 49ers and an offense that didn’t come through enough in the red zone. But he also thought quarterback Justin Fields played “a really, really good game” as he totaled 175 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception and 103 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“He played on time and on rhythm,” Nagy said “His decision making was excellent. Maybe one or two plays here or there, but that goes for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. He also made special plays. That fourth-and-1 play that he made (running for a 22-yard touchdown), credit their defense for making a good call. It wasn’t there. And Justin made a play I think we’ll all remember for a long, long time.

“You could feel the energy. … Just talking to the coaching staff and seeing his energy and his vibe throughout the game, they said you could feel it. And I really think that’s great for our offense. It’s great for our team.”

Nagy stayed involved in team meetings virtually last week, and he texted, FaceTimed or called Fields and other players ahead of the game with words of encouragement.

“Just letting them know I’m in their corner, I got them and I’m just there for them as much as I can be without being there with them,” Nagy said.

Fields, who had quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on the sideline interacting with him and Lazor on the headset calling plays, said he received a long text message from Nagy before the game but tried not to let the coach’s absence affect him.

“You can’t really let it impact your day. Can’t focus on that,” Fields said Sunday afternoon. “He’s not going to help us by staying at home. You have to focus on who’s here and focus on now.

“Of course it was tough not having Coach. … But it was pretty much the same thing for me. You can’t focus on that. You just have to focus on the game at hand.”

After learning Saturday morning that he would be out, Nagy also kept in communication with Tabor to talk through game-day operations and potential in-game decisions. Tabor has been an NFL special teams coordinator since 2011 with the Cleveland Browns and Bears, but his last stint as a head coach was in 2001 at Culver-Stockton College.

After the game, Tabor said he felt “extremely comfortable” in the role, which he said at its core is about leading players as he does every day as a special teams coordinator. He briefly took in the moment but told himself he would enjoy his brief stint as head coach at the end of the season.

Nagy said he thought Tabor made in-game coaching decisions without hesitation.

“He went with full conviction on all his decisions,” Nagy said. “And for me watching it, I was really, really impressed with him and very appreciative.”

Nagy also would be appreciative if he can take his game-day job back after what he called a “really strange” week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0