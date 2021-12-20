For Bears rookie Fields, Vikings could pose tough challenge

CHICAGO — Justin Fields isn't judging his progress by the numbers.
When it comes to the final four games, the Chicago Bears' prized rookie quarterback wasn't about to list any specific benchmarks he wants to hit.
"I didn't really have expectations coming into the season," he said. "I'm taking it day by day. You know I didn't put a number on how many touchdown passes I was supposed to have, this and that."
Fields' arm and mobility have the Bears thinking he can develop into an elite quarterback and stabilize a position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise.
The former Ohio State star also has room to grow and could be tested when Chicago (4-9) hosts Minnesota (6-7) on Monday night. The Vikings, after all, tend to give rookie quarterbacks headaches.
"Justin's seen some defenses that like to bring it and he's seen some that are a little calmer, and this one here, when they get you in certain situations, they're going to attack you so it'll be good for him," coach Matt Nagy said.
The Vikings in eight seasons under coach Mike Zimmer and his long-lauded defensive strategy are 7-3 in games against a rookie starting quarterback, including 7-1 since the start of 2017. They beat Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears twice that season. In those 10 games, the rookies have averaged just 179 yards passing per game with a total of only seven touchdown throws and four rushing scores. The Vikings have totaled 10 interceptions and 27 sacks.
Their defense has fallen off sharply over the past two seasons from the standard set under Zimmer during his first six years, as players have aged and priced themselves off the roster and the front office has missed on some early round draft picks.
They still led the league in sacks through last week with 41 even though they're missing their top two pass rushers, with defensive end Danielle Hunter out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle and defensive end Everson Griffen on indefinite hiatus for mental health treatment after recently confirming he has bipolar disorder.
Fields has experienced ups and downs in a season where he began as the backup and became the starter after Andy Dalton was injured in the second game.
There was the Week 3 debacle at Cleveland in which he threw for 68 yards and got sacked nine times for 67 yards. The offense delivered one of the worst performances the NFL has seen in that lopsided loss.
Fields regrouped and delivered a string of solid outings before breaking his ribs in a Week 11 loss to Baltimore.
His return in a loss at Green Bay last Sunday night was a mix of promising flashes and missteps. He had some neat moments while throwing for 224 yards and running for 74 more after missing back-to-back games with broken ribs. He also had an interception returned 55 yards for a touchdown by Rasul Douglas as Chicago fell for the seventh time in eight games.
Fields has been picked off 10 times this season and thrown for six touchdowns. The Bears are 2-7 in his nine starts, and the Vikings could pose a difficult challenge.
Well-disguised blitzes have long been a hallmark of Zimmer's scheme, and Harrison Smith is at the center of that, whether sneaking up for a well-timed rush or backing off the line at the last second to drop into coverage. The 10th-year standout was at his best last week against Pittsburgh with his third sack of the season and the game-saving play in the end zone to force a last-second incomplete pass.
"For you to feel comfortable to actually line up on the line of scrimmage and, when the ball's snapped, to turn and run and get the depth back that you're supposed to have — at the same time as fast receivers are running full speed toward you — it's very rare," co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. "So what he can do, not a lot of guys can."
The Vikings no doubt have the potential to make Fields very uncomfortable in his second straight primetime start. And the Bears could be without both starting tackles.
Left tackle Jason Peters is out with an ankle injury, and right tackle Larry Borom's status was unclear after he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the week. With Peters out, Nagy said rookie Teven Jenkins likely will make his first career start. The second-round draft pick struggled last week after the two-time All-Pro Peters left the game.
A patchwork line could make Fields' job that much more difficult.
Then again, he has the mobility to help compensate and avoid the pressure. Fields ranked fourth among quarterbacks with 385 rushing yards, and he doesn't panic when opponents close in on him.
"You just see a very positive, consistent player," center Cody Whitehair said. "We all know what Justin can do. He's very talented. But I just love the poise that he brings."
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press.
There’s a dozen good reasons why college coaches rarely make a successful jump to the NFL. Leave it to Urban Meyer to trip over the dumbest one.After 13 games packed with more missteps than a Master P appearance on “Dancing With the Stars,” Meyer was still treating grown men like kids, still behaving like he was the king on a campus somewhere. Still sloganeering, blustering at some and blaming everybody else at the drop of a pass. But there’s a reason bullies run out of rope a lot faster in the pros. It’s because the guys holding onto the other end have contracts, too.In that sense, Meyer’s firing hardly qualifies as a surprise. And it hardly matters whether the final straw was the report in a Florida newspaper about Meyer kicking a former kicker in disgust back in training camp last August. Jaguars owner Shad Khan had so many gaffes to choose from that the statement he released Thursday — “an immediate change is imperative for everyone” — could have been written shortly after his coach got caught grinding in a bar in late September.Or anytime last month, when Meyer’s offense was wheezing out an average of less than 10 points a game en route to losing five in a row. Or just this past Monday, for that matter, when a reporter asked Meyer whether safety Andre Cisco would get more playing time.“Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe,” he said. “I don’t have his numbers in front of me.”Since Meyer hadn’t bothered to look, here they are: Cisco recorded exactly zero plays on defense in an embarrassing 20-0 loss at Tennessee a day earlier.Rather than mull over why Meyer’s NFL tenure was the fastest flameout since that other paragon of virtue, Bobby Petrino, walked out on the Falcons in 2007, here’s a better question: How was Meyer so successful for so long in the college game pulling a lot of the same shenanigans?We know he was slapping motivational signs all over Jaguars’ facility, as he had at all his other stops, because his former players tore them down shortly after news of Meyer’s firing reached the place. We know he arguing with players and berating his assistants as “losers” in Jacksonville, because those happened out in the open. What’s the chance the 57-year-old Meyer only developed those nasty habits late in life?Now, to be fair, someone who wins three national championships and builds success at every school he's coached doesn’t lack for talent or brains. Early on in his career, the 57-year-old Meyer displayed plenty of both, and his recruiting skills throughout took a backseat perhaps only to the devil himself.At Bowling Green (2001-02) and Utah (2003-04), Meyer was a pioneer and loud advocate for the spread offense that opened up the college game and caught on with a few of his influential NFL brethren (think Chiefs coach Andy Reid). To Florida (2005-10), he brought intensity and an attention to detail that few of his college counterparts could match. At Ohio State (2012-18), he became more a CEO than a coach, letting assistants handle most of the on-field scheming while he made sure the program’s advantages — more money, bigger staffs and better facilities – continued to pull in the best recruits.Winning, though, wasn’t the only thing that marked Meyer’s college years. Those last two stops produced national championships, but way too much drama. At Florida, 31 of his players were arrested during his five years there. At Ohio State, he was put on paid administrative leave after claiming he was unaware that Buckeyes receivers coach Zach Smith, who was arrested on a domestic-abuse charge in 2009 while an assistant on Meyer’s Florida staff, was alleged to have committed the same abuse again in 2015.“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. Really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been. But also,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said presciently back in 2019, “controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”Harbaugh, a rival, may have to revise that first part, but the second part still stands. When Khan lured Meyer out of the broadcast booth with a more-than-generous offer to rebuild the Jaguars with a franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, fresh out of the draft, both men should have known what they were getting.We can attribute Khan being “bitterly disappointed” – as his statement put it – to naivete. He apparently focused on what Meyer had accomplished without delving too deep into how.But Meyer forgot, or figured it didn’t matter, that he wouldn’t get to pick his own players and yell, threaten and apparently even kick them whenever his mood soured. The men he found in the Jacksonville locker room on arrival didn’t need empty slogans or reality-TV drama to motivate them. The fact that they made it to the NFL was plenty proof of that.Once they figured out he didn’t have anything to teach them, accountability was no longer a one-way street.