Flaten: Another Packers quarterback on the road from hero to villain

How did the Green Bay Packers become a laughing stock?

I think it has been slowly building for more than a decade. But unlike any other franchise, the Packers aren’t a joke because of losses.

In the win-loss department, the Packers are the most successful team in NFL history, winning 57.2% of regular season games — just ahead of the dreaded Dallas Cowboys at 57.1%. The Green and Gold have four Super Bowls and if you add in the league titles before the Super Bowl’s creation, they have an all-time high of 13.

But instead of celebrating that success, everyone is laughing at the train wreck the season has become thanks to Aaron Rodgers.

There is a line from the 2008 film The Dark Knight, “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become a villain.”

Switch the word “die” for “retire” and you have Rodgers’ situation exactly. The film makes it feel that the change is done to you, but in Rodgers’ case, it is entirely of his own making.

For much of his career, Rodgers has been a pretty quiet superstar, which fit in perfectly for a franchise and the fan base that the Packers have.

He was a California boy with a chip on his shoulder after falling to the Packers at pick No. 24 of the 2005 draft. We all got a kick out of it when he would say he was from “Butte Community College” when each starter was introduced during Sunday Night Football.

Who couldn’t love someone so humble?

He took over Brett Favre’s spot with grace and through he has had his share of TMZ-like news (he, for some reason, doesn’t speak with his family, former players questioned his sexuality, he dated Olivia Munn, he dated Danica Patrick, he’s engaged to Shailene Woodley), it was always greeted with a “so what?” from myself and the fan base at large.

Why didn’t it matter? Because all of that is his business. And, it didn’t affect the results on the field.

But Rodgers' latest stunt is different, with potentially multiple games lost because of his positive COVID diagnosis after being disingenuous about his vaccination status.

Additionally, each week Packers fans get an extra dose of Rodgers that no one particularly asked for when he goes on the Pat McAfee Show, streamed on YouTube, every Tuesday.

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter, is joined by a former Rodgers’ teammate A.J. Hawk to discuss the hot topics in sports. Hawk was able to get Rodgers to come on the show, and while it started innocently enough, it's now become appointment television to watch the face of the Packers inevitably make things worse.

It was on the show that we learned of Rodgers’ desire to be a host on Jeopardy (wave goodbye to that), then last Tuesday, he let us know about the “woke mob” who is out to get him for not getting vaccinated.

Whatever the "woke mob" is, I guess I'm a member, but they won't be going away anytime soon after the Packers lost an easily winnable game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7, on Sunday.

And through all this, somehow Rodgers isn’t the most embarrassing Packers quarterback of the past few week.

At one time, the worst thing I thought Brett Favre could ever do was the betrayal of signing as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, the Mississippi state auditor says Favre has to return more than $800,000 in illegally dispersed money he received from the state welfare budget.

But I digress — one embarrassing quarterback at a time. I personally have been done with Rodgers since his preseason antics about will he/won’t he retire, will he/won't he attend camp, will he/won't he demand a trade. He also demanded better players — never mind that he throws to one of the NFL's best receivers in Davante Adams and hands off to one of the best running backs in Aaron Jones.

My disdain for Rodgers had grown so strong that I was certain the embarrassing Week 1 loss to New Orleans could have been intentional.

During the offseason, I felt like I was Don Draper yelling at Peggy Olson on Mad Men. Instead, in my mind, it was Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst yelling at Rodgers.

Gutekunst: "I give you money and you give me touchdowns."

Rodgers: "And you never say thank you!"

Gutekunst: "That’s what the money is for! You should be thanking me every day when you wake up for giving you another day!"

And so now here I sit, looking at my recently received postcard from the Packers letting me know that I am No. 53,449 in line for season tickets. Since the last time I wrote about the process I began 16 years ago, I have moved up roughly 3,000 places.

Working out the math, at the current average rate of moving up 1,040 spots per year, I will have just celebrated my 93rd birthday when I reach the top.

It's good that I have some time until then, because if they asked me today to buy them, I just might pass.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.