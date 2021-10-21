Column: The Chicago Bears need to get their tight ends more involved in the passing game

Opportunity meets need when it comes to the Chicago Bears and getting their tight ends involved in the passing game.

There are only so many ways to write about how the team has players at the position who can be deployed more in the passing game. It has been a storyline for the entirety of the Matt Nagy era, and with the exception of Jimmy Graham leading the Bears with eight receiving touchdowns in 2020, the position has garnered way more attention than performance has warranted. The reasons are endless, but it starts with play calling, execution and, in some cases, talent.

Cole Kmet had a career-high 49 yards on four catches Sunday in the Bears’ 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which remains a low bar to clear.

“Finally get some stuff downfield and whatnot,” Kmet said “Kind of the stuff I like doing as a tight end, big-bodied catches. Hopefully we can continue with that.”

Graham remains stuck on one reception for 11 yards, which he had in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams. His five-game streak without a catch is just one example of how dysfunctional the offense has been. In Graham’s career, which began in 2010, he went catchless in only 12 games before this season — two in 2020 with the Bears and three as a rookie with the New Orleans Saints.

Graham’s lack of involvement in the passing game — he has been targeted only three times — is perplexing because he’s earning $7 million this season. The Bears rank 31st in pass attempts, averaging 24.8 per game, but low volume doesn’t account for tight ends being ghosts in the passing game. It’s not as if Graham is a square peg in a round hole for the coaching staff. Over the years, there are examples of coaches relegating players to nonexistent roles. That’s not the case here — the front office and coaches wanted Graham back this season.

It’s not as if the Bears have ignored tight ends in their game plan. They’ve had difficulty sustaining drives and are averaging the third-fewest snaps in the league at 57.7 per game. Some plays designed for tight ends don’t materialize. For example, Justin Fields had primary leads late in the second quarter on the play during which the Packers blew coverage on Allen Robinson. Ultimately, with a defender in his face, Fields took off and scrambled for 7 yards, a positive play. The Packers covered up the tight ends, whichhappens too — a defense can take away a play designed to go to a tight end.

“There’s a lot of guys not getting the football right now,” tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. “(Graham is) just one of them. It’s part of the process, and Jimmy knows that.”

Darnell Mooney is getting the ball at a decent clip, but the production of wide receiver Allen Robinson is down this season. Complementary wide receivers Marquise Goodwin — 13 targets, seven catches — and Damiere Byrd — four targets, three catches — barely are seeing the ball.

Kmet has been targeted 24 times through six games and had 33 targets in the final six games last season. So he’s not far off that pace, and Fields found him for a couple of nice gains against the Packers, including a 21-yard shot over the middle in the fourth quarter.

“There’s nothing that would limit us with Cole at all,” said Barone, who remains high on Kmet’s potential as a much larger cog in the passing game.

The time is right for the Bears to start funneling more of the passing game through the tight ends, including Jesse James, who hasn’t been targeted yet but is a capable secondary target. The offense has been leaning on the position for the ground game in the last three weeks, which has led to more multi-tight end formations.

The Bears have run 174 offensive plays the last three games, and by my unofficial count they’ve used 12 personnel — one running back, two wide receivers and two tight ends — for 45 snaps and 13 personnel — one RB, one WR, three TEs — for 24 snaps. That means they’ve had two or more tight ends on the field for 39.7% of plays.

“There hasn’t been as many (targets) as we expected or wanted early on,” coach Matt Nagy said. “Hopefully that’ll grow a little bit as we build this identity on offense and for the other guys. But those guys, they’ve been so valuable blocking and now to be able to get that second element of being pass-catchers and morph that together … we want to keep that growing.”

What the Bears need to do — and they know this — is parlay their success in the running game into production in the play-action passing game.

“I really just believe that we’re going into every game and you’re seeing right now we’re having success running the football,” Nagy said. “Is it going to be every game? I don’t know. But we’re running the football pretty well. Off of that, you’re going to have some play actions, right? In play actions, you are going to get some explosives. That’s where we are not getting as many as we probably want — in that area.”

Fields hasn’t been great in play-action. He’s 14 of 26 (53.9%) for 171 yards with an 87.2 passer rating. But he’s averaging 7.35 yards per attempt on play action versus 4.74 yards on all other attempts. Of course, Fields doesn’t need to target Kmet and Graham in play action. Fields need more shot attempts downfield for Mooney, but it’s another example of how the offense can open up with the Bears desperate to score more points.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the NFL’s No. 1-ranked run defense, have allowed 40 receptions to opposing tight ends, tied for the third most in the league. The Bears are going with bigger personnel to aid the running game and need to make defenses honest by accounting for all of them in the passing game. This narrative can be portrayed only so many ways, but with the Bears relying on bigger personnel, it’s past time to get tight ends more involved in the passing game. They’re easy, middle-of-the-field throws for a rookie quarterback.

“The more and more we practice, the better our connection’s going to continue to get,” Fields said. “All those guys are talented, and we’re just going to keep growing together and keep getting better.”

Everyone involved is running out of ways to say the tight ends need to play a larger role in the offense. With more snaps for more tight ends, should evolve naturally. Of course, that has been said before.

