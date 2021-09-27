Column: Matt Nagy says ‘everything’s on the table’

Everything is on the table for the Chicago Bears when it comes to potential changes a day after nothing the team’s offense tried against the Cleveland Browns worked.

Coach Matt Nagy and his staff are still working their way through the rubble remaining from a 26-6 loss at FirstEnergy Stadium in the Week 3 game that quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times and the offense produced only 47 yards on 42 plays.

Normally, Week 4 would be premature to go ahead and put everything you’re doing from a coaching, preparation, schematic and gameplan standpoint up for inspection, but this is the Bears and their offense, and this realistically is the only move a coach with one year remaining on his contract can make.

“Just to keep it super simple, everything’s on the table,” Nagy said. “And I think that’s probably the easiest way to put it — the evaluation part, everything.”

How does that process work for a coach that handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor during Week 10 a year ago? Nagy said he’s been in meetings with his staff and collectively they’ve got to do more than burn the gameplan they took to Cleveland. Nagy will also consult people he trusts outside of Halas Hall. It’s worth pointing out there’s reason to believe Nagy had a hand in play calling down the stretch last season as well, and that it wasn’t exclusively the Lazor show from Week 10 on.

“I go to people that I know are gonna be honest,” Nagy said. “Not just what they think that I want to hear, because I respect the honesty. What is the best thing for the Bears to be successful? I’ll always keep it at that and leave it there. Whatever needs to be done.”

What those people have said to Nagy so far, he’s going to keep private.

Maybe Nagy was attempting to decoy the Detroit Lions, who come to Soldier Field this Sunday, when he said all three quarterbacks are under consideration after Fields suffered a hand injury at the end of the loss to the Browns and Andy Dalton is “week-to-week” with a left knee injury. X-rays for Fields were negative and the Bears don’t return to practice until Wednesday. Dalton seems unlikely to return this quickly, but the coach at least introduced the possibility Nick Foles could be in action.

But will whichever direction the Bears go in — and for whatever reason — matter? Three games doesn’t tell the story of an entire season, far from it. But it’s enough to leave hints as to what the final outcome might look like. The Bears are 31st in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game, ahead of only the woeful New York Jets. They’re 32nd in yards per play at 3.3, triple what they averaged against the Browns, who entered the season with seven new starters on defense. The Bears have one pass completion of more than 20 yards, fewest in the league with 20 teams already having eight or more.

Any metric you apply, the Bears have one of the very worst offenses in the league and worse than it was a year ago. Remember, the franchise hoped replacing Mitch Trubisky — enter Dalton and Fields — would be a huge step toward real improvement.

The offensive line was woeful as the Browns’ Myles Garrett set a franchise record with 4 ½ sacks, the second-most ever allowed by the Bears to a single player.

“It kind of came to us easily after the second possession and kind of figured out what they were going to do and how we were going to adjust to that,” Garrett said after the game.

There probably are not any personnel moves the Bears can make on the offensive line, not at this point with rookies Teven Jenkins (back surgery) and Larry Borom (high ankle sprain) on injured reserve.

The coaching staff is going to take considerable heat for not using Fields on the move more against the Browns to help the line and allow the rookie to use one of his greatest skills. The skill position players for the Bears haven’t done enough to make a difference for quarterbacks so far. It’s been one giant and collective letdown.

There’s no way Nagy could have offered a solution the morning after the Week 3 disaster that would have been a convincing fix. He said communication is the key.

“Making sure that we’re doing everything we can to get that vibe and that juice back that we had in OTAs and then training camp,” Nagy said. “The one thing I want to make loud and clear about these players is these guys, they all care. They all really care. And so, what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to take that care and we’ve got to do it on the field offensively. We’ve got to produce more points and get more first downs. And we’ve got to coach better.”

It’s worth wondering if the vibe and juice the Bears felt was all related to the trade up the team pulled off in the first round to draft Fields. Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were in desperate need of a reboot at the game’s most important position, a guy to reignite their plans offensively. Fields could develop into a franchise-caliber quarterback one day. Plenty of good or even great passers have had some rocky and disastrous rookie outings.

But Sunday’s loss was the kind of ugly affair that turn conditions in a building toxic. Tight end Jimmy Graham retweeted a CBS Twitter account highlighting how woeful the offense was against the Browns. Surely, there are more players miffed with the current 1-2 state and with the 0-3 Lions visiting next.

“Statistically, when you look at that and you see what went on and what happened, we understand that we’re all very frustrated and angry,” Nagy said. “But it’s about solutions now and we gotta do it and that’s gonna be my job as the head coach. I need to do that, and it starts with me.”

We’ll have to wait and see what whys Nagy comes to discover later this week. For now, prepare for any type of change.

