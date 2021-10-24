Column: Jackson — believe it or not — has been a better tackler this season

Eddie Jackson’s late-night tweet Sunday in which he went after seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Lance Briggs only brought more attention to the Chicago Bears safety’s shoddy tackling.

Jackson was responding to criticism from Briggs on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Football Aftershow” during which Briggs fairly pointed out Jackson should have made a better effort to tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on a 41-yard gain in the fourth quarter that set up the game’s final touchdown in the Bears’ 24-14 loss.

Jackson tried to knock Adams over with his body but the wide receiver bounced off, gaining 9 more yards to the Bears 21-yard line before eventually losing his balance and stepping out of bounds. The irony of it is Jackson was credited with a tackle on the play.

“Eddie Jackson, we talked about this before and his name keeps coming up for the wrong reasons,” Briggs said. “His name keeps coming up for, you are the safety, you are the last line of defense. When you come up and you make that hit on Davante Adams and he gets past you, it’s going to be a touchdown, kid. You have to make that play. Get him down by any means necessary. I don’t care how you do it. You’ve got to find a way to get him down.”

Jackson, after what presumably was some serious Twitter research, dug up a post from Pro Football Focus from July 12, 2011, that read, “Working through some 3-year missed tackle data now. Nobody has missed more tackles in the past 3 seasons than Lance Briggs.”

Predictably, Jackson quickly deleted the post but not before it was screen-grabbed for everyone to see. Picking a Twitter beef with one of the Bears’ best defensive players from the post-Super Bowl XX era seems like a poor idea. Jackson, who did not meet with media this week, put a bigger target on his back when — believe it or not — he actually has been a more sure tackler this season.

Briggs ranks third in franchise history with 1,181 tackles, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher, and in his prime he played with excellent instincts and great range and was a great tackler. Eddie, you’ve got the wrong guy.

Briggs also was a tremendous playmaker, scoring six touchdowns, as many as Jackson has. Briggs had 16 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries, a pillar for what was one of the league’s best defenses.

But this isn’t a defense of Briggs, who was spot-on in his commentary, or a case for why he one day could be a candidate for the Hall of Fame. This is an examination of Jackson’s play, his value to the defense and what clearly is a sensitive topic — his tackling.

According to Pro Football Reference, which pulls statistics from Sportradar game charting, Jackson has three missed tackles this season — 9.4% of his opportunities. That’s higher than the Bears would like but is continued improvement in an area in which he was significantly worse when he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019 and an All-Pro in 2018.

2018: 11 missed tackles, 17.7%

2019: 11 missed tackles, 15.5%

2020: 13 missed tackles, 13.7%

This isn’t to absolve Jackson of repeatedly using poor technique — it’s happening too frequently and he’s failing to wrap up and play physically. It happened in the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on a 29-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run. Jackson missed a tackle that would have brought Hunt down at the 20 after Deon Bush initially missed Hunt in the backfield. It happened in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams when Jackson could have stopped wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a short gain on a pass in the flat. Instead, Kupp went for 15 yards on the third-and-13 play.

“Just always got to get him down,” secondary coach Deshea Townsend said about the Adams’ play. “Selective hitting, when you could run through a guy or put your body and wrap him up and get him to the ground, and he chose to run through him and there was too much sideline. (Adams) still went out but it was too much sideline to throw his body all the way through. He should’ve just ran through and wrapped him up.”

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai acknowledged it has been the same issue with Jackson although he also talked about tackling, in general, as an issue for the entire unit and the need for him to coach it better.

“You guys point out pretty eloquently some issues with the tackling, and there are,” Desai said. “We’re not going to shy away from those issues. We’ve got to address them and attack them ... at all levels of the defense. Usually a function of explosive plays, in my experience, comes from one of two things — it’s either tackling or miscommunication/bust.”

Jackson’s shortcomings are magnified because they happen in the open field — clear as day to anyone in the stadium or watching on television. It’s different when a defensive lineman or linebacker whiffs. When a defensive back misses at key moments and misses because of basic fundamentals, it’s more glaring — which has happened to Jackson too often in the last couple of seasons.

The Bears aren’t employing Jackson, who ranks fifth in average annual salary for a safety at $14.6 million, to be a box safety and rugged tackler. They’re paying him for his range and ability as a pass defender while expecting him to be a steady tackler. In pass defense, he hasn’t had the splash plays that defined his early years and got him the massive extension in January 2020. Jackson has gone 22 regular-season games without an interception and has only two in his last 38 games. He does have four forced fumbles since the start of last season, including one in the Week 2 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has a lot of value in the passing game because he can rotate and use late movement. Desai can call for the Bears to show Cover-1 and spin to split-safety coverage or vice versa. The Bears can do that with Jackson because he is so fluid as an athlete, can eat up grass really quickly and get depth over the top. That gives the Bears a lot of opportunities for post-snap movement and disguise, which you need in today’s NFL, especially against a quarterback such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady. He’s going to figure you out pretty quickl,y but if you just line up against Brady, predominantly playing the same coverage, just get on the plane and go home.

Jackson’s skills give the Bears the ability to play high-level cat-and-mouse games with opposing quarterbacks before the snap, but he’s getting buried on social media because he has had a bad habit of not finishing plays while in a drought when of creating takeaways.

“He takes command out there on the back end because it’s not easy to play safety for us,” Desai said. “There’s a lot of adjustments and tools that they’re responsible to make (and use) on the fly based on what they see from an offense. He’s got great command of that and so all of those things he’s doing well.

“He’s in the spot we need him to be, and quite frankly sometimes when you’re in those spots and you’re a good productive player that’s got history in this league, quarterbacks don’t go that way. He’s also allowing us to create some matchups.”

Along that line, the Bears used Jackson as a nickel cornerback at times in the Week 5 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, and with cornerback Jaylon Johnson emerging as a player who can be assigned to a specific wide receiver, Desai has more options when it comes to crafting game plans.

The Bears are playing single-man coverage on 40.8% of defensive snaps, fifth-most in the NFL and much more than they did a year ago. They’re in Cover-2 man 10.4% of the time. Those are options for Desai because of Jackson’s range in the post, his ability to find crossers as a rolled-down robber plus his easy movement as a deep-half defender.

The defense needs Jackson to create big plays at key moments. He’s expected to and he’s being paid handsomely this season and next — an $11 million base salary, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed with a $15.09 million cap number.

Jackson needs to start wrapping up in the open field as Briggs advised, getting the ball carrier down by any means necessary. Jackson might want to stay off Twitter for a while too.

SCOUTING REPORT

Vita Vea, Buccaneers defensive tackle

Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.

Vita Vea, 6-foot-4, 347 pounds, is in his fourth season with the Bucs after they made him the 12th pick in 2018 out of Washington. Vea has 10 tackles, three quarterback hits, one sack and one pass deflected this season but as a defensive tackle, he’s not going to be a stat producer.

Vea’s presence is a big reason the Buccaneers are ranked first against the run this year and have been No. 1 since the start of the 2019 season. They have allowed only 73.7 rushing yards per game and 3.42 yards per carry over the last 38 regular-season games.

“Vea is as old-school as they come,” the scout said. “He is so powerful, upper body and lower body tied together, that he can create a push almost consistently with a bull rush. He can overpower linemen at the point of attack. That allows him to get that interior push up the field, and then they can loop and stunt off him as well. One of the greatest things about him, and you wouldn’t expect it because of his body type, but in the Super Bowl against Kansas City, they lined him up as a five technique and even a seven outside the edge. They use him in so many different ways, and it really plays to their pass rush, and their pass rush is so important because they are really hurting in the secondary right now. They don’t have their top guys out there. They’re bringing practice squad guys up and bringing guys in off the street and they’re doing things try to manage the situation.

“But they have the advantage against a team like the Bears because they have four guys that can pressure the quarterback, and especially with Vea, if the Bears can’t block him, that takes away their ability to run inside zone and forces them to press the edge in the run game, and it really limits the quarterback’s ability to move within that pocket. Against a young quarterback like Justin Fields that doesn’t have a feel for the pocket yet, that could be trouble. There’s not much daylight to run the ball against Vea and Ndamukong Suh, and the second part is that is even more important with those tackles controlling inside blocks. When you combo block, you can’t climb to the linebackers because you can’t come off those tackles. You do that and they’re getting in the backfield and meeting the running back. The Bucs have ridiculous speed at the second level, linebackers who can cut off the ball consistently because they’re running free.”

