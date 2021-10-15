Column: Bears more aggressive on defense

As counterintuitive as it might seem, the Chicago Bears have become more aggressive on defense by blitzing less than they did a year ago.

With almost entirely the same personnel as they used under Chuck Pagano last season, the Bears have returned to the top 10 in many key defensive metrics under first-year coordinator Sean Desai.

The Bears rank eighth in total defense, tied for seventh in points allowed, tied for ninth in takeaways and third in the red zone and lead the NFL with 18 sacks entering Week 6, something they’ve accomplished by blitzing — defined as rushing five players or more — on only 17.8% of snaps. That blitz rate ranks 28th.

Ahead of the Bears is a series of big tests, starting Sunday with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears, postseason included, and his visit comes a week before a trip to Tampa, Fla., to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

“It reminds me a lot of their 2018 team,” said Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who leads the NFL in targets (61), receptions (42) and receiving yards (579). “They’ve got a really good D. They’ve got a strong front seven and some guys on the back end that can cover as well.”

It probably looks as if the Bears have rolled back the clock on defense to 2018 with Desai basing many of his principles on the foundation former coordinator Vic Fangio developed. What’s impressive is the Bears have taken a big step forward on defense, especially considering the second-half slump a year ago, with core players who are now 3 years older than when the unit dominated in Fangio’s final season with the team.

The Bears also had 18 sacks through five games in 2018, a figure they haven’t topped through five weeks since they had 19 in 1999. The defense finished with 50 sacks in 2018, tied for third in the league and the most for the franchise since it had 70 in 1987, when offenses would routinely put tackles on an island and ask them to protect for seven-step quarterback drops.

“We’re happy with where we are. We’re not content,” Desai said. “We don’t think we’ve reached our potential. If you speak to a lot of guys on this team and the coaches on defense, they know there are still areas of improvement, and that’s the part that really excites us. We’re trending better here the last couple weeks but there’s still work to be done.”

Keying the operation has been the Bears’ ability to generate pressure with their front four, leaving seven players in coverage. Desai hasn’t had to rely on extra rushers to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, which is precisely what the Bears envisioned when they invested in outside linebacker Robert Quinn to pair with Khalil Mack. The defense also ranks first in sacks per pass attempt (11.25%), largely because Mack (five sacks) and Quinn (4½) have been winning off the edge.

Under Pagano last season, the Bears were not blitz-heavy, ranking 23rd at 21.5%, but it wasn’t as effective. It’s still a small sample size and Desai is likely to mix things up, but the Bears have a recipe for success because rushing only four helps them cover on the back end.

Desai has been more aggressive than Pagano in varying the alignments of his front four, utilizing more pre-snap disguise and movement and showing pressure before dropping into coverage. That has created more of a guessing game for opposing quarterbacks, the kind of cat-and-mouse game the Bears need to execute against a master of pre-snap reads like Rodgers.

“It’s about mixing it up and giving him different looks that are honest or not honest, whether you are disguised or not,” Desai said. “It’s just giving him different pictures and you just keep playing the game with him. You have to mentally and physically strain in this game.”

Desai has also paired up Mack and Quinn on the same side of the line more regularly than the Bears did last year, getting them on the same edge in certain passing downs. When the center is occupied by a nose tackle, that creates a two-on-two for the defense’s best pass rushers. They can twist, stunt or rush one-on-one in what — at times — has turned into a fast break to the quarterback.

“The group finally is just jelling together,” Quinn said. “Guys bought in. Guys are just tired of always talking about it, now it’s just simple, we’ve got to walk the walk. I think it’s just starting to show.”

Getting home with the front four will be essential to slowing the Bears’ longtime nemesis Rodgers, who is as good as it gets in the NFL against pressure. Rodgers carved up blitzes in 2020, completing 64.4% of his passes for 1,099 yards with 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 111.8 passer rating when the opposition rushed five or more defenders. Opposing defenses totaled five sacks while allowing nine pass plays of 25 yards or more on blitzes against him.

Rodgers hasn’t been as good against the blitz the season with a passer rating of 72.1. A couple contributing factors likely in play — and it has been only five games. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is sidelined as he recovers from a left knee injury, and there’s legitimate crowd noise the Packers must contend with during road games this season, which always complicates the process. Still, the more times the Bears dial up extra pressure, the more times they’re going to limit the ways in which they can cover Adams downfield.

When the Bears can get Rodgers in third-and-short or third-and-medium, those are obvious downs in which they can bring pressure. Desai has been mixing it up, and strong safety Tashaun Gipson had a sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday. It’s all part of the chess game that Rodgers seems to relish in this rivalry.

“They’ve definitely improved and been playing well,” he said. “Chicago has always prided themselves on stout defenses and in the 27 games I’ve played against them you know what kind of day you’re going to be in for.

“They’ve always played well together, and it’s always been a good test for us. I felt like the Bears have had a top-five defense, I don’t know, seems like every time we play ‘em.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0