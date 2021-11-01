Column: After Justin Fields’ magical TD run, the Chicago Bears had life.

Justin Fields was wearing a mask, but you could tell he was grinning. It was an hour after Sunday’s game ended — a 33-22 Chicago Bears loss to the San Francisco 49ers — yet Fields was enthusiastically revisiting the adrenaline rush he felt at Soldier Field with 9 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.

“I’m not going to lie,” Fields said. “That was awesome. I was excited, as y’all could see.”

For good reason too. Fields had brought an entire stadium to life with his playmaking artistry, detonating a Chicago celebration with a fourth-quarter touchdown run that probably shouldn’t have happened.

The Bears’ fourth-and-1 play call from the 49ers 22 yard line blew up almost instantly with a designed pass to running back Khalil Herbert in the right flat wiped away by a fierce rush from Arik Armstead plus astute coverage to that side from cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Fields seemed frazzled and trapped. The play looked doomed. Then all of a sudden, like any expert magician, the rookie quarterback leaned on his talent and became a performer. He dodged Armstead 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage, then darted away from defensive lineman Kevin Givens. Sprinting back left, Fields dropped three more defenders into his wake, easily picked up the first down, then saw a lane toward the goal line.

Naturally, he kept going.

“I can’t describe it,” Fields said. “It was just instinct.”

With each step of his 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run, the electricity at Soldier Field shot up. The place was alive. The future of the franchise made a game-changing play in a crucial moment.

This could have been it. A tying touchdown. A signature moment. The big spark for a much-needed win.

Instead? The Fields’ touchdown run turned out to be merely a tease, a temporary feel-good moment in the Bears’ latest dispiriting loss. Everything that followed, it turns out, was more symbolic of this wayward season than that breathtaking and energizing run.

Cairo Santos, the Bears’ brilliant kicker who made three more field goals Sunday to extend his franchise-record streak to 38 in a row? Well, he missed the extra-point attempt following Fields’ score, his first missed kick of any kind since December, a string of 50 makes.

That left the Bears trailing 23-22. But not to worry. A normally sturdy defense had its chance to get the ball back for a go-ahead score.

Welp … not so much.

The 49ers went right down the field. Five plays, 75 yards. Touchdown. Little resistance.

“The onus falls on us to stand up toward the end of that game,” Akiem Hicks said.

Then, after the Bears offense failed to cross midfield and punted, the defense was gashed for a 39-yard Elijah Mitchell run on the first snap of its next possession, the big gain that fueled the 49ers’ game-sealing field-goal drive.

Fields’ final pass of the day, meanwhile, was an interception on a desperation deep shot to Darnell Mooney in the final two minutes.

So much for capitalizing on the momentum and excitement of Fields’ big run.

And really, if we’re being honest, so much for this 2021 season too. With their losing streak now at three games, the Bears are 3-5 and coming unraveled in too many ways.

Playing without Khalil Mack on Sunday and then losing safety Eddie Jackson to a right hamstring injury on the second play, the defense was solid for much of the first half. With 90 seconds remaining before halftime, the Bears had allowed only 133 yards and six points.

“We felt like we had the game under control,” Hicks said.

Yet somehow, by afternoon’s end, the Bears had given up a season-worst 467 total yards. They failed to force a punt and never recorded a sack. For the fourth time this season — all losses — they couldn’t come up with a takeaway.

“It just sucks,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “It’s not the standard. There’s not much else to be said about it.”

The Bears allowed eight plays of longer than 20 yards, none more devastating than Deebo Samuel’s 83-yard reception midway through the third quarter. On a screen pass. On third-and-19.

The 49ers seemed intent on just chewing up some yardage to aid their field position on that play. Instead, after Jimmy Garoppolo’s quick pass to the left to Samuel, tight end Ross Dwelley swallowed Bears cornerback Duke Shelley with a block. Linebacker Alex Ogletree got hung up between offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson and Trent Williams. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson couldn’t free himself from Brandon Aiyuk. And center Alex Mack took safety Teez Tabor out 20 yards up the field.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Smith said. “But we have to get the guy down on the ground. We had a lot of situations like that.”

That was the play that allowed the 49ers back into the game, setting up a 2-yard Garoppolo scoring run that pulled the 49ers within 16-15. It was also the latest example of a once-proud and stingy Bears defense being unable to put its claws into an opponent without letting go.

“We just didn’t finish,” Smith said. “It’s never a sprint. It’s a marathon. And we didn’t finish the marathon (today).”

That’s a disconcerting analogy for a team that still has nine games to play and can’t ever seem to rid itself of the shadow of mediocrity.

The Bears defense barely pressured Garoppolo and allowed him to throw for 322 yards. Samuel turned his six catches into 171 yards. The Bears also allowed Mitchell to run for 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Over the last five weeks, the Bears are allowing an average of 142.4 rushing yards per game.

Oh, well. So much for that part of the operation being reliable.

“Every man has to look himself in the mirror,” Smith said. “Including myself. We all have to get better. It comes down to each and every individual doing his job.”

After suffering a season-killing four-game losing streak in 2019 and an even more demoralizing six-game skid last season, it’s fair to worry how long this latest spiral will last. Smith was asked if, after the failures of the last two seasons, this prolonged funk makes it feel as if the Bears are stuck. Again.

“I don’t feel like we’re stuck,” he said. “It’s a long season. We’re not even halfway (through) yet. It’s just about not tucking your head. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

But why then do the Bears always seem to have such trouble getting themselves out of the tunnel?

Coach Matt Nagy missed Sunday’s game, forced into COVID-19 quarantine after a positive test last week. On Monday via Zoom, Nagy almost certainly will talk about his team’s resolve and ability to handle this brand of adversity. But eventually the Bears need a team that can flourish consistently in big moments and pivotal games.

On Sunday, a window of opportunity seemed to open when Fields escaped on his 22-yard touchdown run.

Said Smith: “That’s what the guy does. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations.”

And then?

“What happened is what happened,” Smith said.

That’s a pretty fitting description of the entire disappointing season.

