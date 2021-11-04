Column: Aaron Rodgers’ credibility is under fire

On the day Aaron Rodgers checked into training camp, effectively thawing his icy relationship with the Green Bay Packers and ending what had been a spring and summer of strategic silence, he met with beat reporters and spilled his thoughts.

Rodgers spoke that afternoon for 31 minutes, answered 21 questions and did so with admirable candor. He was engaged in the back-and-forth and provided detailed responses to pressing questions.

He explained his feelings about the disgruntlement he had felt toward management, particularly general manager Brian Gutekunst. He expressed his desire to have more input in the way the organization sets its course. He came across as forthright, frank and fully confident with his stances.

He sounded like a leader.

Four weeks later, however, in the 18th minute of an otherwise routine preseason news conference, Rodgers made a calculated decision to steer around the truth. He was asked directly by Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette about his vaccination status.

Wood: Aaron, you have said you like to learn as many things as you can to hang in any conversation. Are you vaccinated and what’s your stance on vaccinations?

Rodgers: Yeah. I’ve been immunized. There’s a lot of conversation around it around the league. And a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements. Owners who have made statements. There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have contracted COVID. So it’s an interesting issue that we’re going to see play out the entire season.”

The world learned Wednesday morning that Rodgers hadn’t been quite so truthful with that response, that he had either outright lied about his status or made extra effort to conceal the truth. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Tribune confirmed, and the Packers quickly announced he would miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium as a result.

As the connect-the-dots picture came into view, it quickly became clear Rodgers’ Week 9 availability was being affected by his vaccination status. As in, he remains unvaccinated. Contrary to what he insinuated at the end of August.

Several national outlets, including the NFL Network and ESPN, reported Wednesday that Rodgers remains unvaccinated and has been considered as such by the league since the season began.

Whoa. What a bombshell. On so many levels.

And there are so many new questions that need to be answered.

Why, for example, had Rodgers been untruthful Aug. 26 when asked about his vaccination status?

To what extent has the Packers organization gone to aid — or at least turn the other way — from Rodgers’ possible violations of NFL COVID-19 protocol policies?

What repercussions might there be from this odd saga?

And when will Rodgers speak again to reporters, either performing damage control or attempting to explain his peculiar prevarication?

For the “It’s his business and no one else’s” crowd regarding the vaccine, well, that argument doesn’t really hold up here. The Packers, 7-1 and in possession of the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs, will now head to Kansas City, Mo. this weekend for a key midseason game without the reigning league MVP. Their offense remains in disarray as a result. Rodgers can’t play. Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert remains out after his own positive test. And Jordan Love, the projected starter for now, will have to spend the coming days hoping he doesn’t return an ill-timed positive test that could force him out of action Sunday as well.

By league rule, as an unvaccinated player who has tested positive for COVID-19, Rodgers must remain out for a minimum of 10 days. That means he will miss all of next week’s practices too as the Packers prepare to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 14.

In a hotly contested NFC playoff race, one little stumble could be the difference for the Packers between getting the conference’s only first-round bye plus home-field advantage throughout the postseason or having to go on the road as early as the divisional round, perhaps to face the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Dallas Cowboys or Arizona Cardinals.

Through that lens, it’s not a stretch to say Rodgers’ personal choice to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 could affect an entire organization’s championship hopes, perhaps even as much as, say, a decision to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 8 while down eight points with barely two minutes remaining.

Rodgers hasn’t been able to get back to the Super Bowl for more than a decade now. He and the Packers have lost the NFC championship game in two consecutive seasons. This very well might be the quarterback’s last opportunity to win a Lombardi Trophy while in Green Bay. Yet now there’s this November surprise to complicate everything.

At Halas Hall on Wednesday, Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson reacted to the news that shook the NFL. “COVID is still around,” Robinson said. “And people are still catching it.”

Asked how he might react if a teammate lied about or hid his vaccination status as Rodgers appears to have done, Robinson took a moment to consider his response.

“That’s tough to say,” he said. “If I had to guess, his teammates and people around him probably knew that (all along). I don’t think anybody is too upset about that over there because I think the people who are in the know up there probably knew everything they needed to know prior to (Wednesday).”

The Bears, of course, have had their own COVID-19 complications to deal with. Coach Matt Nagy, after returning a positive test Oct. 25, was forced to stay home for Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Nagy’s return to in-person activities at Halas Hall still hasn’t come.

During an October spread, six Bears players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list while two coaches and a support staff member also tested positive for the virus.

Five Bears have missed at least one game this season because of COVID-19 guidelines, including offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as an unvaccinated high-risk close contact, on the morning of the team’s Week 7 game in Tampa, Fla. Later that afternoon, the on-field ripple effects were seen pretty quickly.

Personal choices, after all, can have significant consequences with noteworthy reach.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it still wasn’t known whether Rodgers was experiencing symptoms from the coronavirus. The odds remain strong that he will be fully healthy again rather quickly.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Rodgers sought and used an unspecified alternative treatment for COVID-19, later petitioning the league to have that approved as a substitute for being vaccinated. That proposal, according to the report, was rejected with Rodgers informed that he would be identified as unvaccinated going into the 2021 season.

There’s a separate argument to be made that the NFL’s 2021 rules regarding COVID-19 and the differing protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals remain somewhat arbitrary overall. Maybe so. But those directives have been in place since the summer. And with Rodgers among a minority of NFL players — the league stated last week that 94.1% of players are vaccinated — his gamble has produced a significant setback. For himself and his team.

His unwillingness to be honest on the matter also registers as both peculiar and somewhat flaky.

The Packers played Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals without star receiver Davante Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Fellow receiver Allen Lazard was forced to miss the contest also because of his unvaccinated status, deemed as a high-risk close contact.

The Packers dug deep and won anyway.

But their hurdle for Week 9 became considerably larger Wednesday with Rodgers declared out.

It will be up to Packers coaches and players to decide whether Rodgers owes them any sort of apology. At the very least, Rodgers has a lot of explaining to do with his sincerity and credibility now justifiably in question.

