Chicago Bears Week 9 storylines: A third-and-19 nightmare, Bill Lazor’s message and Mike Tomlin’s example

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak before going into their week off, the Chicago Bears will take the “Monday Night Football” stage with a trip to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers.

The Bears need to create momentum in any way they possibly can but will be up against it. The Steelers have won three straight and seem to be finding their stride. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost three of their four road games with an average score of 27-11.

As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside slant on three notable storylines.

‘Draining’

The Bear Raid siren was screaming. Soldier Field was coming to life. Public address announcer Tim Sinclair made a request for added noise.

“Beaaaaar down! It’s third down!”

And not just third down. Third-and-19. With a reeling San Francisco 49ers offense backed up inside its 20-yard line. This was exactly the kind of situation a confident and attacking Bears defense lives for.

Already playing with a lead in the second half and set up to get off the field, the defense had a chance to sink its claws into an ordinary opponent.

Once again: third-and-19.

Yet somehow, 15 seconds later, the 49ers had first-and-goal from the 2, turning third-and-19 into the day’s biggest play, both in yardage and importance.

Eighty-three yards. Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel. On a tunnel screen.

It was the 49ers’ longest play from scrimmage all season and the biggest gain the Bears defense has allowed since the 2017 season opener when Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit Austin Hooper for an 88-yard touchdown.

Sunday’s big breakdown was dispiriting, a blown opportunity that kept Bears coaches and players awake after their bothersome 33-22 loss.

“Man. It’s one those plays you hate to be a part of,” secondary coach Deshea Townsend said. “You’re waiting for someone to just tackle him. And it didn’t happen until he was at the 2. That’s a team play. We all have to make sure that a stop is made there somehow. And we didn’t do it.”

This week that play provides a new reminder that the Bears’ margin for error is far too slim to let golden opportunities slip past. Additionally, minimizing big plays has to be a top priority.

So what went so inexcusably awry on the 49ers’ biggest gain? How, with six defensive backs on the field in a zone call, did Samuel not only pick up a first down but keep going for 64 yards beyond that?

As coaches so often like to say, it takes all 11. And in that instance, all 11 Bears defenders failed to either handle their individual responsibility or to cover for a teammate’s shortcomings.

To the play side:

Edge rusher Robert Quinn nearly flew into Garoppolo’s passing lane but barely missed getting his hand on the pass.

Slot cornerback Duke Shelley, according to Townsend, successfully kept Samuel to the inside but wasn’t aggressive enough to tackle Samuel, overrunning him in the backfield. “You’ve got to shoot your gun,” Townsend said.

Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree got sandwiched between left guard Laken Tomlinson and left tackle Trent Williams. He thought he might have been illegally blocked in the back by Williams yet ultimately missed his opportunity to go over the top of that block.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, with a chance to pull Samuel down 8 or 9 yards shy of a first down, got fastened to a block from receiver Brandon Aiyuk and wound up on his back.

Tashaun Gipson, coming from the opposite side of the field as the down safety, tried to slip underneath right guard Daniel Brunskill at the 25 but cost himself a better pursuit angle and was out of the play.

Deep in the secondary, fellow safety Teez Tabor got engulfed by a block from center Alex Mack and never recovered.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor, coming from the backside, also wasn’t sharp enough with his angle in chasing Samuel down.

The Bears were beyond fortunate safety DeAndre Houston-Carson kept his effort dialed to “maximum” and ran down Samuel, forcing the 49ers receiver to step on the sideline at the 1 as he lunged for the pylon. That bought the Bears three more chances to keep the 49ers out of the end zone. But they ultimately couldn’t. And the flow of the game changed.

“You could feel it,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Ogletree knew instantly the Bears were playing with fire.

“Big plays are draining,” he said. “And they’re big plays for a reason. They give a team life. They give a team energy. They can do a lot to carry a team throughout a game.”

The 30-year-old linebacker acknowledged there was more he could have done to contain Samuel.

“I should have gotten a little bit more in front, just kind of turned it back to get it back to everybody,” Ogletree said. “And at the end of the day, go make the play. I didn’t do that.”

Johnson, meanwhile, was disappointed the Bears didn’t swarm to the ball the way they usually do, acknowledging his own missed chance.

“It’s easy just to say, ‘(I need to) get off the block and make the tackle,’ but that’s not as easy as it sounds,” he said.

Still, for the entire defense, it was a significant lapse at a critical moment on an afternoon in which the inability to limit the big play proved startling.

Nagy, who watched from home, expressed disappointment with the pursuit angles of his defenders. Townsend agreed.

“That’s it,” he said. “It’s a team play. We need guys coming from the front line to chase it down. We have to make sure we turn it back in. We can’t go behind blocks. And ultimately somebody has to get in there and make that play. That’s what can happens on screens. And there’s not just one finger to be pointed. That’s a team defensive play and we didn’t make it.”

During a video session at Halas Hall on Wednesday, the roll of “X” plays — as in explosive — was longer than usual. The 49ers hit eight completions for at least 16 yards and gained at least 12 yards on four runs.

“This particular meeting was rather long,” Gipson said.

Unforgivable.

“Big play after big play after big play,” Johnson said.

The Bears defense was without Khalil Mack for the first time this season, and safety Eddie Jackson injured his right hamstring on the second play from scrimmage. The defense was no doubt depleted and missing significant playmaking firepower.

But the Bears still should have had more than enough to slow a middle-tier offense like the 49ers. There’s no way they should have been gashed over and over again for big gains through the air and on the ground.

“We felt like we had a good matchup going into the game,” Gipson said. “But obviously they were making big plays left and right. Run game, pass game. They pretty much controlled the wheel.”

Added Ogletree: “When you give up those big plays, it’s draining to a defense and draining to the team as a whole. We have to limit the mistakes we had to give up those big plays. Strain to get off blocks and get to the ball.”

Even worse for the Bears, when rookie quarterback Justin Fields provided the offense’s biggest play with a 22-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 to pull the Bears within 23-22 in the fourth quarter, the defense could not capitalize on the energy and momentum provided.

On the 49ers’ next snap, Garoppolo hit Mohamed Sanu for 19 yards. Elijah Mitchell followed with a 27-yard run. Two snaps after that, Garoppolo went to James Hasty for 23 yards. A far-too-easy five-play, 75-yard touchdown march ended with Garoppolo’s 5-yard run.

“We didn’t make tackles, we didn’t get off blocks,” Ogletree said. “We didn’t do the right things to seize that moment. The great teams do that.”

The Bears haven’t been a great team for a while. But they have had a strong defense that has the potential to be great. Last week, they were far from it. Not only did the Bears allow so many big plays, they made none of their own. Zero sacks. Zero takeaways. The 49ers never punted and, at one point, scored on seven consecutive possessions.

A chance to rebound comes Monday night against the Steelers with a directive to the defense: Seize the moment.

Said defensive coordinator Sean Desai: “You are what you most recently put on tape. And we understand that. Now we’ve got a great opportunity Monday night to put our brand of football out there.”

Not enough

Four days after his most encouraging performance of the season, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields acknowledged the overall comfort he felt in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Fields ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, threw for 175 yards plus another score and operated with obvious confidence, showing admirable timing and rhythm on his throws plus decisiveness on the move.

“I’ve just had more time. More games under my belt. More snaps,” Fields said. “The more and more snaps I get, just the more comfortable I get. (The game) slows down a little bit.”

The consensus, both at Halas Hall and in the court of public opinion, is that last week’s effort was Fields’ sharpest to date, an encouraging step forward. But keeping that growth in context, particularly in a city starving for a standout quarterback, also can prove difficult. It can be tempting to treat every glimmer of hope, every flash of talent, every splash play as something of major significance.

The Bears believe Fields can be their franchise quarterback for a decade or longer. Fields believes that himself. And an otherwise trampled fan base is eager to buy in, itching to believe the never-ending search for a standout quarterback is, in fact, ending. Like, right now.

But Fields has a long way to go to establish himself. Not to be lost in the praise of the rookie’s performance against the 49ers is a cold reality: The Bears offense managed only two touchdowns and 22 points on eight possessions and lost by 11 to an ordinary opponent.

Through eight games, the Bears still have the league’s least productive offense — 264 yards per game — and most feeble passing attack — 127.4 yards per game. Perhaps that’s why offensive coordinator Bill Lazor remained careful about taking anything from the 49ers game and propping it up as momentous.

“We didn’t score enough win the game,” he said. “So it’s kind of hard to get too excited about the amount of points we scored.”

Lazor later was asked how he balances his praise with criticism for his offense, making certain to recognize encouraging signs of growth while also not lowering the bar for a struggling team.

“That’s the art of being an NFL coach after a loss,” Lazor said. “And that’s every loss. Even if you win four in a row and then you lose, it’s, ‘OK, how much do you point out the negative in a professional way?’ "

The Bears offensive coordinator has been frank and level-headed with his assessment of the offense and the play of his quarterbacks since the season began. He has admitted the Bears’ pronounced failures and steered away from overinflating any of Fields’ accomplishments.

During his weekly gathering with reporters Friday at Halas Hall, Lazor had plenty to share regarding Fields’ growth and the overall state of the offense. Here are a half-dozen of his most notable insights.

On Fields’ timing and rhythm as a passer against the 49ers:

“I’m not going to make a big broad statement about the zone he’s in or anything. But I think there were a lot of plays in the game where he did it just right. Whether the first read was open and he threw it on time or whether he had to go from (progression) 1 to 2, he looked like he put video together that you could show to someone (and say), ‘Hey, this is how this play is supposed to be run.’ ”

On whether that kind of progress can carry forward:

“Well, we’ve seen it in practice quite a bit. It’s one of those things that goes in and out with every quarterback. Sometimes it just works that with the play call, the ball was able to come out. And that’s how you call the play, always hoping the first read is open. That’s part of what you try to do because everyone knows the purpose of the play. Yet some of those days it’s tough because things change. They call whatever they want in their huddle too. So (last week) was just one of those days where it was clicking for him. The hope is that it does carry forward and you keep going, that you have more good examples than tough examples.”

On how Fields’ big rushing day against the 49ers might change the way opposing defenses are forced to play the Bears:

“We just have to keep finding that balance of how much you want your NFL quarterback to get hit. Because it’s rare that they don’t get hit at some point in the passing game during a game. And so then when you choose to give him some run options, you just take that chance. We have to balance that. And some of that is dictated by the defense. When we hand the ball off (on a read option) and he comes out the other way or if we fake handing it off and bring him out, the defense can choose whether they want their defensive end or outside linebacker to be up the field at him or chasing the run to make the tackle. That’s their choice. We can’t control that. But if they’re choosing to chase the run, that’s going to give us more opportunity to get him out and go. So some of this is reacting to how they choose to defend us. And the 49ers chose to chase last week more than some of the previous couple teams did. I get that maybe they didn’t think he could run or they’d rather have him run than Khalil (Herbert). But that’s what we chose to do and we took advantage of it.”

On the decreased production of receiver Allen Robinson in 2021:

“Every day we talk about it, as far as how we game plan the red zone, how we game plan third down, what are the best things for him to be on? How do we get him the ball? The reality is the way we’re playing football right now, there are a lot of unhappy offensive pass catchers but they’re being professional and they’re trying to help us win. When you’re running the ball so much, (among) your pass catchers, no one is going to be happy. And that is the case. … When you run the ball this much, certain people are happy about it. But we’re not happy when we don’t score the points. And usually in this league passing production leads to more points. Until we get the passing game to produce better, we’re going to have a hard time. … To look at the big picture, we’ve got so many specific little scopes of how do we get more production in the passing game to look at. So I just don’t spend a lot of time worrying about how many targets and catches a guy will end his year with. I’m trying to get us to score enough points to beat the next team. And like I said, to me, until the passing game changes, it’s going to be hard for that to be different.”

On communicating to Bears players that growth is positive but greater success is required:

“The big part of it is over time — meaning like over the entire year — with every meeting you have and all the time you spend around them as a coach, it’s building trust with them. You do that so when you stand up in front of a room or in front of a group and you point put, ‘Hey, this wasn’t good enough,’ you have a relationship with the players where they know, ‘Hey, we expect the coach to say this when it’s true and we need to be better. We’re not going to take it personally and we’re not going to get defensive. We’re going to evaluate it. We don’t have to always agree with him. We can have an adult conversation about it.’

“If you’ve built that level of trust between the coach and the players, then you can stand up there and tell them the truth in a professional way and then expect it to be received as, ‘We’re all in this together, so let’s get this fixed.’ That’s what you try to do. And it takes all year to do it. It doesn’t happen because you walk in this week and decided to do it. It’s like any relationship with people. You have to build that relationship. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to fix it together.”

‘He wins’

Matt Nagy doesn’t know Steelers coach Mike Tomlin well. But he knows what he’s about. And when asked this week if he has admired Tomlin’s coaching consistency over the years, Nagy couldn’t stop gushing.

“The way he leads his organization is rare,” Nagy said. “I just really respect and love the way he treats (people). He’s real with his coaches. He’s real with his players, he’s authentic. He’s tough on them but he loves them. And he wins. That’s what he does: He wins.”

Confirmed.

Tomlin is in his 15th season since taking the reins from Bill Cowher in Pittsburgh, and with his team’s recent three-game winning streak, he has pushed the Steelers back above .500. That’s familiar territory for an organization that has never had a losing season under Tomlin’s watch.

Tomlin’s trophy case includes seven AFC North championships, nine playoff appearances, eight postseason wins and the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLIII. Sunday’s 15-10 road upset of the Cleveland Browns was Tomlin’s 149th regular-season victory as a head coach, moving him into the top 20 on the NFL’s all-time list. (For perspective, Mike Ditka won 106 games in 11 seasons with the Bears.)

There’s a standard in Pittsburgh, and in most years it’s met.

Bears defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend played for Tomlin from 2007-09 and still appreciates the way he connects.

“Just a man’s man,” Townsend said. “A great coach. A leader. In that organization, they do a great job of making sure they have guys who understand ball and lead their men. Coach Tomlin did a great job of gaining my respect while I was there.”

For what it’s worth, Tomlin played receiver in college at William & Mary but has coached defense through his entire NFL career, cutting his teeth as a defensive backs coach under Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001-05) and spending one season as Brad Childress’ defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. He has since been a model of consistency.

Who knows when the Bears might opt to make their next coaching change. Tomlin, of course, figures to be in Pittsburgh for years to come. But his success should be a reminder to teams across the league not to pass over strong defensive-minded candidates in the search for the next offensive guru. (Of the 33 head coaches hired over the last five seasons, 22 had offensive backgrounds.)

Tomlin’s 2007 hiring came before the league trended more toward finding young and creative offensive minds in coaching searches. Tomlin never really has had to develop or even find a quarterback either. Ben Roethlisberger has been his Week 1 starter every season except 2010, when the quarterback missed the first four games because of a suspension. And the Steelers have cycled through four offensive coordinators during Tomlin’s time — from Bruce Arians to Todd Haley to Randy Fichtner to Matt Canada.

But Tomlin and the Steelers have shown they have a formula for success and an ability to remain consistent.

