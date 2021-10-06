Chicago Bears name Justin Fields the starting quarterback moving forward

BRAD BIGGS
Chicago Tribune
Matt Nagy emphasized Andy Dalton will reclaim the starting job when he is healthy, but the Chicago Bears have reversed course.
Justin Fields will be the quarterback moving forward for the organization.
Nagy announced the decision Wednesday morning after the team’s walk-through in advance of the afternoon practice. Fields will start Sunday when the Bears travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.
Donnie and Kevin move to the NFC North as Justin Fields snags his first win as a starter over the Lions in Week 4
Dalton will be a full participant in practice and is expected to be the backup quarterback this week, but he’s been demoted.
“What needs to be understood, the plan and process we had going into this was important,” Nagy said. “When Andy got hurt with his knee, that sped the plan up. I have always said from the beginning, we’ll know and he’s done everything to show us he’s ready for this opportunity.”
Nagy said things were fluid and the staff made the decision in the days following Sunday’s 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions. Dalton suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during the second quarter of the Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and that opened the door for Fields, who probably wasn’t going to sit on the bench long.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Bears (2-2) dragged out a quarterback decision last week before playing the Lions when Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards in a 24-14 victory. It was a big improvement over the disaster the week before in a loss at Cleveland.
“Not just the last week or two, this whole entire time we’ve see incremental growth,” Nagy said. “This isn’t something that happened just right away. He’s earned it. He’s worked hard. There’s a lot of discussions that go into this.”
Fields has completed 25 of 52 passes for 347 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions on the season with a passer rating of 53.9. He’s been sacked 12 times but nine came in the Week 3 loss at Cleveland and the Bears made significant adjustments to their offense in preparation for the Lions, leaning much more on the running game and moving the quarterback under center.
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams stiff arms Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Detroit Lions defensive back Bobby Price defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-14. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) stiff arms Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Daryl Worley (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99)tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, argues a call with down judge Mark Hittner, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, argues a call with down judge Mark Hittner, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
