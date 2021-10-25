Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Ben and Donnie talk about yesterdays game with the Buccaneers absolutely embarrassing the Bears.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain away from Halas Hall until further notice.
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run any full team meetings in Nagy’s absence.
On Sunday, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson was the fifth Bears player to go on the COVID-19 list in the last 11 days, and his absence proved costly in a 38-3 loss considering the team already was thin on the offensive line because of injuries.
Wilkinson’s absence due to the COVID-19 list wasn’t the only one the Bears felt Sunday. They also were missing outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who has 5½ sacks this season. The Bears didn’t sack Tom Brady and had just one quarterback hit.
Running back Damien Williams was the first to go on the list before the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers and has since returned, as has wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, who missed the Packers game. Tight end Jimmy Graham and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson missed Sunday’s game because they are on the list.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
After the Week 7 game, Nagy said he would know more Sunday night about whether the Bears have to go into enhanced protocols to avoid a further outbreak.
“That’s something that we’re going to look into, to make sure that whatever we’re doing, it’s the smartest thing we can do,” Nagy said. “It’s stating the obvious that we’ve had a few that have come up, so what we need to do is make sure that we’re doing everything we can to be smart, to continue to follow what we follow … and listen to what everybody tells us to do, meaning the league.”
Unvaccinated players have stricter protocols than vaccinated players. That includes missing at least 10 days if they test positive for the virus and five days if they are deemed close contacts. Vaccinated players who test positive can return to the team after they return two negative tests within 24 hours and will not be deemed close contacts.
44 photos: Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) attempt a field goal during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a passan NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) celebrates an interception against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
An NFL football is shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) racts after coming up short of the goalline against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) after a catach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes part in an interview with CBS after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) works around Chicago Bears offensive tackle Alex Bars (64) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) run the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) rushes tithe ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
