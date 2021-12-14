Chicago Bears add 3 more to reserve/COVID-19 list

Aside from throwing a pick-6 and losing the ball on a strip-sack, Justin Fields showed Bears coach Matt Nagy a few positive signs of growth in Sunday night's 45-30 loss to Green Bay.
The Chicago Bears now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after adding three on Tuesday.
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Sam Kamara joined offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. on the list.
The reserve/COVID-19 designation is for any player who tests positive for the virus and unvaccinated players who are high-risk close contacts of those who test positive. Goldman, Wilkinson and Edwards are believed to be unvaccinated.
Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman runs during training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on July 29, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
The NFL had a surge in positive tests among players over the last two days, with ESPN reporting at least 62 on Monday and Tuesday.
NFL protocols differ depending on a player’s vaccination status. Unvaccinated players who test positive must sit out 10 days, while vaccinated players who test positive need to return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart and be without symptoms for 48 hours. Unvaccinated players who are high-risk close contacts must miss at least five days.
Wilkinson has been on the list three times this season, the most recent coming Nov. 26. Edwards was added Monday for the first time. Goldman previously was on the list in August after testing positive.
In October, the Bears had a stretch in which six players were placed on the list — Wilkinson, running back Damien Williams, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, tight end Jimmy Graham and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson.
Coach Matt Nagy tested positive Oct. 25 and missed the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Chicago Bears' Artie Burns breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
To combat the recent outbreaks, the NFL sent out a memo Monday night mandating all team Tier 1 and 2 employees receive vaccine booster shots by Dec. 27. The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams reportedly are in intensive protocols, including virtual meetings, because of outbreaks.
Because they play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the Bears had Tuesday off and don’t resume full practices until Thursday.
The most notable absences are starters Goldman and Burns. The Bears already are thin in the secondary with cornerback Xavier Crawford in concussion protocol and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson going on injured reserve after fracturing his forearm.
Losing Burns, who started the last three games at outside cornerback instead of Kindle Vildor, would test the Bears’ depth even further.
Photos: Bears fall to Packers
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
A general view of Lambeau Field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
A general view of Lambeau Field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields throws before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson's cleats during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended ofr Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson stops Green Bay Packers' Josiah Deguara after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) leaps up for a reception during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Damiere Byrd celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. is congratulated by Khalil Herbert after running a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Tashaun Gipson Sr. stops Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Samantha Madar/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Samantha Madar
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes a snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) can't make a catch while being defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson (4) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP)
Adam Niemi
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Artie Burns breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Chicago Bears' Alec Ogletree during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields reacts to a penalty during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields flips the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Kingsley Keke and Kenny Clark during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis talks to Chicago Bears' Justin Fields after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 45-30.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 45-30.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick (62) lifts up Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after his touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes under pressure during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) does push-ups during a break in the action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!