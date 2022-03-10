 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

Bears focus on getting the most from Justin Fields

  • 0

CHICAGO BEARS (6-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, QB Andy Dalton, TE Jimmy Graham, RT Germain Ifedi, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., PR/WR Jakeem Grant Sr., LT Jason Peters, P Pat O'Donnell, G James Daniels, TE Jesse James, RB Damien Williams, S Deon Bush, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Christian Jones, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, G Elijah Wilkinson, WR Damiere Byrd, LS Patrick Scales, LB Alec Ogletree, CB Artie Burns, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, DE Bilal Nichols.

Bears Packers Football

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields throws before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. 

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE J.P. Holtz, G Alex Bars, RB Ryan Nall, CB Teez Tabor.

NEEDS: The Bears opted to make sweeping changes after missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and replaced them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. It's the new regime's job to surround QB Justin Fields with the pieces to help him grow following a shaky rookie season, and a big part of that will be solidifying the wide receiver spot. Robinson could be on his way out after going from back-to-back seasons with more than 1,100 yards to finishing with 410 playing under the franchise tag. Darnell Mooney had 1,055 yards, but he and Robinson were the only Bears wide receivers with more than 329 yards. Chicago ranked 30th in passing and 24th in total offense.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $24 million.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panthers pause construction on $800M NFL practice facility

Panthers pause construction on $800M NFL practice facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has paused construction on the team's $800 million practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina due to concerns over a lack of funding from the city needed for the project’s infrastructure.

Jags tag Robinson again, clear path for pass rusher at No. 1

Jags tag Robinson again, clear path for pass rusher at No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year Tuesday, guaranteeing him $16.6 million in 2022 and potentially divulging their plans for the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL draft.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News