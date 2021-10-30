5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers

The Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers will both try to take back control of their seasons when they meet Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Bears are trying to rebound from abysmal back-to-back losses to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the 49ers have lost four in a row.

As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.

1. Pressing question

Who will coach the Bears on Sunday?

Matt Nagy was absent from Bears practice again Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Nagy has to return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to coach in the game — and be without symptoms for 48 hours — or Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.

Tabor ran practices this week, but Nagy has been in virtual team meetings. The pair also has talked through game-day operations details and in-game scenarios.

“Coach Tabes has been great with all that,” Nagy said. “We do a lot of that anyway. ... But now that he’s in that role where he’d end up having to be the guy that makes the decisions, it’s just giving him support so that he feels good and understands. When you’re in the moment, there’s some things you just can’t predict. There’s a feel to it as well ... and we have a nice little plan in place if that’s the case.”

Tabor has been an NFL special teams coordinator since 2011, first with the Cleveland Browns and then with the Bears since 2018. He has one head coaching stint — with Culver-Stockton College in 2001 — and also was a wide receivers and running backs coach at the collegiate level.

“Meeting and leading guys, that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. “With regard to (in-game) stuff, if that ever came up, you’ve always been preparing yourself your whole life to do that. I’ve watched a lot of football games and have thought about those types of things, so if it ever did come up, you put yourself in a good position to help the team.”

The Bears’ COVID-19 issues have not yet slowed down.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to practice Friday. But Germain Ifedi became the sixth player to go on the list. Tight end Jimmy Graham remains on the list, and another staff member is in protocol.

2. Player in the spotlight

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a five-turnover performance against the Bucs. So while coaches often have praised Fields for his steadiness, this could have been a particularly tough week to go through the corrections from the loss.

He indicated Wednesday that he can get frustrated from instances in which he had the tools to make the right play.

“Things that I haven’t learned yet or experienced yet, then yeah, I can give myself a break,” Fields said. “But plays I know I’m supposed to make a play on or throws I’m supposed to make or protections where I know where I’m supposed to go with — stuff that I know I can do — that’s the stuff that frustrates me when I don’t get it done. Of course I’m not oblivious to the fact that I’m a rookie and I have a lot to learn, but still at the same time, I think I’m talented enough and smart enough to be able to make the right decisions on the field and be successful.”

Fields faces a 49ers defense that has only one interception this season and 14 pass-interference penalties. But the Niners have allowed 205 passing yards per game and 6.34 passing yards per play, ranked fifth and sixth in the NFL.

“(Fields’) approach, his mentality, his steadiness is the right way,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “Not that you can’t be emotional, not that you can’t get excited, not that you aren’t high and low over what’s happening with your teammates at the time. But as far as just your performance and your long-term vision, I think that’s the best way to go. There are going to be so many ups and downs.”

3. Keep an eye on …

After facing Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in back-to-back weeks, the Bears turn to stopping Rolling Meadows and Eastern Illinois alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo, who makes his second career start at Soldier Field and first since a 15-14 49ers win in 2017.

Garoppolo is coming off a couple of rough weeks. He missed a start with a calf injury but returned in a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which he committed three turnovers. In five starts this season, Garoppolo has completed 94 of 145 passes (64.8%) for 1,106 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions and has been sacked eight times and fumbled five times.

The Bears also are preparing to see rookie quarterback Trey Lance, whom the 49ers drafted No. 3 overall in April.

Lance sprained his left knee in his only start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 while Garoppolo was out with a calf injury. Lance completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards and an interception and had 16 carries for 89 yards in that game.

Lance was limited in practice early this week but was cleared to play Friday. And 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he could be available in special packages Sunday.

“The challenge is they try to put the ball in his hands a little bit more in unique ways in terms of the run game,” Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “He’s still a very good passer and he’s got a strong arm. That’s part of our job and part of our preparation. We’ve got to prepare for whatever schemes that they give us and we’ve got a good plan to go up against whoever the quarterback is that’s in the game and however they line them up.”

4. Odds and ends

While Quinn returned after missing the Buccaneers game, the Bears will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Bears ruled out Mack after he sat out of practice all week with a sprained foot. The outside linebacker, who leads the team with six sacks, hasn’t missed a game since 2018, his first season in Chicago. Nagy would not say whether the Bears plan to put Mack on injured reserve, which would require him to miss a minimum of three games.

“This has been one of the fastest starts he’s had in his career production-wide,” Nagy said. “You feel it. You see it. He’s had a couple weeks there where he’s not been able to practice but he’s been able to strap it up on Sunday and get out there and do a lot of great things. The want is there, but we’ve got to sometimes protect Khalil from himself, and that’s where we’re at right now. We’ll continue to work through things with him, open communication and come up with a good plan.”

Without Quinn, the Bears didn’t record a sack for the first time this season Sunday against Brady. Second-year outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is among the players who will be counted on to step up in Mack’s absence.

“It’s really just trying to fill that presence that he brings when he takes his course onto the football field,” Gipson said. “He’s a dominant force. He plays the run, he plays the pass, he rushes the passer, and he’s an overall great outside linebacker. So with him being gone it will be vital (to step up), but I feel like it’s an opportunity.”

5. Injury report

The Bears listed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin), safety Tashaun Gipson (hip), wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (ankle), linebacker Sam Kamara (knee) and tight end Jesper Horsted (knee) as questionable to play Sunday.

Hicks missed the Bucs game after playing through his injury against the Packers. Now the Bears hope to welcome him back against a 49ers team averaging 120.2 rushing yards per game.

“It’s been a real tough situation,” Hicks said. “Getting geared up for Green Bay week, I knew I wasn’t 100%, but it’s hard not to play in that game. So I had to take it out there and see what I could do. It didn’t perform how I wanted it to, but I was able to show up and play some important reps for my team. So I was happy with that.”

For the 49ers, defensive linemen Maurice Hurst (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee) are out. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and defensive lineman Dee Ford (concussion) are doubtful. Listed as questionable are offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (ankle).

Predictions

Brad Biggs (6-1)

This is a meeting between two teams desperate for a win. The 49ers (2-4) have lost four consecutive games and are miserably behind in a division they expected to challenge in. The Bears have lost their last two games against two of the best quarterbacks in league history — Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — so a step down in class to Jimmy Garoppolo is a welcome change for Sean Desai’s defense. The problem for the Bears is the 49ers defense is solid and has held in there against some pretty good opponents in Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. Justin Fields believes the Bears are nearing a breakout on offense, but the results on the field suggest that could remain a ways off.

49ers 24, Bears 17

Colleen Kane (7-0)

The Bears easily could spiral after the type of losses they had to the Packers and the Buccaneers, not to mention a weird week dealing with coach Matt Nagy’s absence because of COVID-19. But the 49ers have issues of their own, plus a four-game losing streak. Khalil Mack’s absence because of a foot injury — the first game he has missed since 2018 — definitely hurts. But I still think the Bears defense is capable of having a good day. The Bears offense? Who knows. But here’s thinking Khalil Herbert at least can continue his success.

Bears 20, 49ers 17

Dan Wiederer (6-1)

The 49ers defense can be susceptible to the big play and has also been hit for 14 pass-interference penalties. So there might be an opportunity for the Bears to experience the offensive breakthrough Fields senses is coming. But for an offense that has only three touchdown passes this season and has scored only 93 points on 70 possessions, we’re still in “see it to believe it” territory. Without Mack available, without stability at right tackle, without much offensive potency and, perhaps without their head coach available, the Bears’ skid reaches three games.

49ers 23, Bears 20

