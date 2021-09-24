4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Robert Quinn equaling his sack total from 2020

The Chicago Bears continued preparation for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday coming off a much improved defensive effort in which Robert Quinn got as many sacks as he did all last season.

Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall.

1. In two games, Robert Quinn has surpassed his sack from production from 2020, providing hope the Bears pass rush isn’t going to be stuck in the slow lane.

Quinn was credited with two sacks in last Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. He got to Joe Burrow after pairing with Khalil Mack on a stunt from the right side, then was credited with a sack for running Burrow out of bounds on a play that resulted in no gain.

After sharing a sack with Akiem Hicks in the season opener, Quinn has 2½ sacks, eclipsing his career-low from a year ago. The Bears felt Quinn was in a good place when training camp opened even as he missed time regularly with what the team said was a back issue. He acknowledged that last season was disappointing and talked about being motivated to show what he could do.

Two weeks will not provide a complete snapshot of what the 31-year-old can do for the defense this season, but it’s a positive after he struggled to make an impact as the team’s marquee free-agent addition signed to a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

“I go back and forth,” Quinn said when asked to assess his play entering Week 3. “There are good plays and bad plays. For me, I look at the good plays. Move on to the bad ones where I kind of coach myself harder because it could be the one or two plays you mess up that cost the game. I take my good plays, but it’s more correcting my bad ones to make sure it doesn’t affect the team down the road.

“I mean, two sacks, shouldn’t be too happy about that, so I think I’ve got a lot more work to do. We got a lot more games anyway. I guess it’s a good starting point but I don’t want to get too comfortable because you still have to go out and prove yourself in practice and on the game day.”

2. Matt Nagy has said multiple times that Justin Fields is ahead of where the Bears projected he would be.

That’s perhaps due in large part to how he Fields learns from the coaching staff.

“I think one of the things that’s been impressive about him from the beginning is that he’s willing to be coached,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor sad. “Everyone wants to be great, right? But willing to do what it takes? Part of that is being coached and working together with the coaches and the great thing is the dynamic of the room is still fantastic.

“You’ve got three quarterbacks in there who all communicate — they communicate great with coach Flip (John DeFilippo). They communicate with the head coach. They communicate with each other. So, I think they’re blessed. It’s really a fun room to be in. It is. And that part hasn’t changed. I don’t want to speak for Justin, but I would guess that he’d tell you that those guys are helping.”

3. Just as coordinator Sean Desai said the defense wasn’t going to dwell on a poor showing in Week 1, he’s not interested in reveling much in a much better performance against the Bengals.

That improved defensive performance included four takeaways, a pick-six and nine hits on the quarterback by eight different players.

“I told you guys after Week 1 that it was just Week 1 and we had 16 more opportunities,” Desai said. “We took advantage of that opportunity in Week 2. Like I told the players on Tuesday, there are still 15 more to go so we have to flush that out of our system and restart and recalibrate versus the Browns.

“That’s what this league is. You have to be able to win your weekly matchups.”

Nagy presented Desai with a game ball after the win.

“It was obviously extra humbling and I was honored,” Desai said. “I told coach this, it was a tribute to the defense, every player on that defense earned that and has a piece of that game ball.”

4. Fields’ practice with the starters this week could lead to improved chemistry with his targets in the passing game.

While Fields got some time with first-team players during training camp, the bulk of his work came with backups. That’s going to make practice reps valuable now that he’s in the starting role with Andy Dalton injured.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney described Fields’ normal passes have a slightly different trajectory.

“Both of them throw the ball differently,” Mooney said. “Justin likes to lay it over the top of you a little bit. Andy likes to put it on you sometimes. It’s just understanding who’s in and the chemistry we have with the quarterbacks. We were able to get some work in (Wednesday), so it’s all good.”

Extra points: Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks missed practice for the second consecutive day and is listed on the injury report with an illness and knee issue. It’s not believed to be COVID-19 related as league rules would have forced the Bears to add him to the reserve list. Strong safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) also was held out. … The Detroit Lions signed linebacker Josh Woods to their 53-man roster, plucking him off the Bears’ practice squad. He was replaced by Rashad Smith, an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who was with the Bears in training camp last summer. … The Bears brought in punter Ryan Anderson for a tryout. That likely is because he’s left-footed and they want to prepare punt returner Nsimba Webster to face the Browns’ Jamie Gillan, who is left-footed. Anderson came in for a tryout before the season opener as well. … The Browns have not beaten an NFC North team since a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22, 2013.

