3 things we learned from Chicago Bears coordinators

The Chicago Bears coordinators spoke with the media Thursday as their units prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are three things we learned from offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

1. Lazor is impressed with how open Justin Fields is about what he likes and doesn’t like with the Bears offense.

Fields will make his third NFL start Sunday after coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that he would be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Lazor has liked what he has seen and heard from Fields as the coaches and quarterbacks work through game plans. That could mean noting how Fields felt about a play in practice or how a receiver ran a route or requesting extra reps on a play because he needs a better feel for it.

Lazor said the rookie doesn’t get defensive about what’s not working and is willing to be coached.

“Sometimes young players aren’t open,” Lazor said. “Sometimes young players don’t want to tell you they don’t like something because they might feel defensive as if, ‘Oh, the coaches are going to think I can’t get it.’ Justin’s very open, and he’ll say what he does and doesn’t like.

“What we have to ask is, ‘OK, this play hasn’t looked good on the field yet, let’s come back to it next week and try because we think it fits our players.’ So he says, ‘Yeah, let’s get some more looks at it.’ ”

Lazor said having veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles in the room has helped Fields develop that openness. As Nagy did Wednesday, Lazor praised Dalton for how he has handled being pushed into a backup role.

“They don’t have to put guards up against each other,” Lazor said. “Coach (John) DeFilippo I think fosters that. But it speaks to the character of the people in the room. Obviously, today you’d have to say Andy’s character because Andy’s in a position where he can handle it in a lot of different ways. … There are no secrets (among them), so just lay it all out there and be honest and help each other.”

2. Sean Desai said the Raiders are ‘built to attack everything.’

The Raiders rank fifth with 406.5 yards per game, including 326 passing yards per game, second only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Derek Carr has four targets with more than 200 yards receiving this season, including deep threat Henry Ruggs III, who is averaging 21.2 yards per catch.

“They can attack the edges in the run game and they can hit you downhill,” Desai said. “(Josh) Jacobs is a physical, downhill runner. … They are going to get their pass explosives, and there will be times where they tell Ruggs to run to the green grass, and Derek will throw it to the green grass and he’s going to go catch it. They also take a lot of shots with (Bryan Edwards) on the outside too. The difficulty in preparing for them is that they are good at everything, and that is what we have to be good at.”

Along with Ruggs, Edwards and Hunter Renfrow at receiver, the Bears have a challenge on their hands in 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end Darren Waller, who has 24 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Waller has had two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and had a career-high nine touchdowns catches last year.

“He plays with an aggressive mindset,” Desai said. “He attacks the ball when he’s catching it. He has a good catch radius and he has good speed and length. … The system and the routes and the way they are teaching him there is showing up. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and you can see the quarterback has a lot of confidence and trust in him as well.”

3. Bears kicker Cairo Santos has the longest active made field goals streak in the NFL.

Santos has not missed a field goal in a game in more than a year for a streak of 32 made field goals. His 33-yarder against the Detroit Lions on Sunday not only advanced his Bears franchise record but also gave him the best active streak in the NFL.

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk had longer active streaks than Santos, but each missed one attempt in Week 4.

Santos has had five field-goal and seven extra-point attempts this season.

Tabor, who spent much of Wednesday’s session talking about new returner Jakeem Grant, said the streak is not a topic of conversation with Santos.

“The next one’s the most important one,” Tabor said. “We don’t talk about it. I know it’s very coach cliche-ish. It’s just about the process. It really is.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0